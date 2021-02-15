ACIO IB Exam 2021: Mock test link activated at mha.gov.in; written test on 18. 19, 20 February

The IB ACIO Executive 2021 recruitment drive will have a written examination in Tier 1, followed by a descriptive exam (English) and finally an interview

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released a mock test for the recruitment exam for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II/Executive posts on its official site. Candidates set to appear in the recruitment exam are advised to visit mha.gov.in and go through the mock test to get an idea about the upcoming written exam.

MHA will be conducting an online Tier 1 exam for the recruitment of ACIO II/Executive in the Intelligence Bureau, Government of India. There are as many as 2,000 vacancies available and the selection process consists of three tiers.

The IB ACIO Executive 2021 recruitment drive will have the written examination in Tier 1, followed by a descriptive exam (English) in Tier 2 and finally an interview as Tier 3 level. MHA is going to conduct the online Tier 1 test on 18, 19 and 20 February. This comes after the MHA had released the recruitment notification on 18 December and interested candidates were invited to send in their applications till 9 January.

The authority also released the admit cards for the upcoming first tier exam on its official site. Candidates can visit the MHA site to download their hall tickets or click on this direct link to receive their admit cards.

The entire exam will be of 100 marks in total. Candidates will have to prepare five different topics that have equal weightage. The subjects are General Awareness/ Current Affairs, General Studies, Numerical Aptitude, English and Reasoning Logical Aptitude. Upon correctly answering one question, candidates will be awarded one mark and there is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer as well.

Here is the direct link for the mock test