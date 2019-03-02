You are here:
Abhinandan returns: Keyboard warriors flood Twitter with dubious messages of babies named after IAF pilot

India FP Staff Mar 02, 2019 14:22:16 IST

Following the return of IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman to India on Friday, waves of patriotism took over the nation, some of it undermined by overzealous keyboard warriors who chose to flood Twitter with identical messages of babies named after the airman. The image that accompanied several of these tweets was that of an infant that looked a few months older than a newborn child. In one instance, the author of a tweet declared that his "brother gave birth to a baby boy today":

Some were quick to note the text of such tweets were in most cases a copy paste job.

And other Twitter users noted loopholes in the plot:

The development comes in the wake of tensions between the two nations beginning to de-escalate after Pakistan announced that it would let Varthaman return home. The tensions were sparked by a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, where at least 42 CRPF personnel were killed.

Updated Date: Mar 02, 2019 14:22:16 IST

