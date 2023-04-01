'A tribute to my mother's lifelong devition to arts': Isha Ambani welcomes audience to grand launch of NMACC

Mumbai: Isha Ambani, daughter of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, delivered a speech at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

Taking the centre stage, Isha Ambani talked about her mother’s vision to create a platform for performers and visitors, for dreamers and creators, for one and all.

“Bringing this centre to life has been an absolute labour of love and joy. It’s named after my mother, the NMACC is a tribute to her lifelong devotion to the arts,” she said.

She added, “As a trained classical dancer, this stage has always been my mother’s temple. But her love for the arts has transcended beyond medium or form. Over the years I have seen her dedicate herself to reviving, preserving and promoting traditional Indian arts and crafts.”

She said that NMACC is the embodiment of Nita Ambani’s vision.

Defining how the first-of-its-kind cultural centre would cater to artists and audiences, she said, “The NMACC is not only the fulfilment of a lifelong dream, it is also the beginning of a journey. A journey to rejuvenate and reimagine creative experiences and expressions. A journey to encourage and nurture talent.”

Concluding her speech, she opened the stage for The Great Indian Musical: Civilisation to Nation.

