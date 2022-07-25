As Droupadi Murmu is sworn in as the 15th President of India, Ram Nath Kovind will move into 12 Janpath in Delhi and enjoy many perks of being the former First Citizen of India

After serving as the 14th President of India, Ram Nath Kovind bids adieu to the post and Rashtrapati Bhavan, as he make way for the country’s first tribal President Droupadi Murmu.

A day before his tenure ends — 25 July — he also hosted a dinner for President-elect Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union council of ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Shri Ram Nath Kovind hosted dinner for President-elect Smt Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and members of the Union Council of Ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/xRLPzOYxlB — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 24, 2022



What life awaits Ram Nath Kovind after his Presidential tenure? What benefits and perks will he continue to get after retirement?

A bungalow fit for a former President

As per the rules, a former President is allocated a type-8 bungalow.

The Directorate of Estates (DoE) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban affairs is mandated to administer and manage the Estates of the Government of India that include government residential accommodations and other properties across the country. The allotment of central government bungalows is done through the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) Act.

A type-8 bungalow typically has seven rooms with quarters for domestic help.

The Centre has allotted 12 Janpath, a palatial bungalow in the heart of New Delhi to outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind.

Massive renovation has been carried out ahead of the shifting under the supervision of Kovind’s daughter.

Interestingly, this bungalow was earlier occupied by Bihar leader and former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan for more than two decades. After him, his son Chirag Paswan occupied it, but evicted it in late March.

It was later allotted to Railway Minister Ashwini Vashnaw, but he moved into another accommodation as junior Paswan did not vacate the house.

Post retirement, Kovind, who enjoyed the sprawling Rashtrapati Bhavan spread across 200,000 square feet, will become the new neighbour of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, who lives at 10 Janpath. Sonia Gandhi has been living in this spacious Lutyens zone government bungalow for close to three decades. The 10, Janpath bungalow was allocated in the name of Sonia Gandhi on 22 May 1991.

In 2017, when then President Pranab Mukherjee made way for Ram Nath Kovind, he was allotted 10, Rajaji Marg in Lutyens’ Delhi — the residence of former President APJ Abdul Kalam till his death.

Pension

Currently, earning a salary of Rs 5 lakh per month, outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind will receive a pension of Rs 1.5 lakh per month after retirement.

This amount is decided by the President’s Emoluments and Pension (Amendment) Act, 2008. Before the 2008 amendment, the pension amount was Rs 50,000.

Other benefits

As per the President’s Emoluments and Pension (Amendment) Act, 2008, the outgoing President is also entitled to one private secretary, an additional private secretary, one personal assistant and two peons. He is also entitled to office expenses amounting to Rs 60,000 per annum.

As former President, Kovind will also be given two landlines, mobile phone, broadband and internet connection.

His wife, Savita Kovind, will also be given Rs 30,000 as secretarial support per month.

Apart from this, Kovind will also not have to pay for electricity and water.

Kovind, who rode in a bulletproof Mercedes during his tenure, will also be given a car and a driver.

President Kovind will also get free medical treatment for the rest of his life post retirement. He can also avail free first class rail tickets and flight tickets for travel for the rest of his life.

Kovind, who was guarded by the President’s Bodyguards and the National Security Guard (NSG), will also be provided the security of Delhi Police.

Droupadi Murmu will take oath as the 15th President of India today at 10.15 am at the Central Hall of Parliament.

She became the first tribal President after the conclusion of the counting of votes on Thursday.

Murmu received 2,824 votes with a value of 6,76,803 while her opponent Yashwant Sinha secured 1,877 votes with a value of 3,80,177. A total of 4,809 MPs and MLAs cast their votes in the polling that took place on 18 July.

