FP Special: Did Aftab first try to kill Shraddha in 2020? She was beaten so brutally that her spine almost broke

New Delhi: The barbarities of the Shraddha Walkar murder case just don’t cease to run chills down the spine. As details of Shraddha’s life continue to unravel, the heinousness of what Aftab Ameen Poonawala allegedly did to her, in life as in death, just jumps a notch up.

Did Aftab try to kill Shraddha in 2020?

Aftab Poonawala in his confessions to the police has already said that he had wanted to kill Shraddha on several occasions before he finally decided to chop her off into pieces and dispose of the mutilated body here and there across the NCR, and as per new reports, possibly as far as Uttarakhand.

In 2020, Shraddha Walkar was admitted to the Ozone Multi-Specialty Hospital in Mumbai’s Vasai. A picture of her has also surfaced showing several bruises and cuts on her face, swollen eyes and a dark patch on her neck, all the telltale signs of abuse and beating.

But, her hospital records from her three days at Ozone hospital—she was admitted in the afternoon of December 2020 and was discharged on December 6—is literally a spine-chilling tale of severe physical assault and battery.

Her spinal cord was damaged

According to hospital records, she came complaining of severe neck pain, back pain, nausea, difficulty in movement of neck, tingling and numbness in lower limb.

The diagnosis of the doctor is blood-curdling. She was diagnosed with ‘Radiculopathy’.

Radiculopathy describes a range of symptoms produced by the pinching of a nerve root in the spinal column. The pinched nerve can occur at different areas along the spine—cervical, thoracic or lumbar. Symptoms of radiculopathy vary by location, but frequently include pain, weakness, numbness and tingling.

The hospital report says that since the pain was excruciating, the doctor ordered an MRI as well as the screening of the whole spine.

Shraddha’s MRI report shows that she was suffering from straightening of lumbar spine or what is generally called the ‘flatback syndrome’, which among other reasons is caused by ‘compression fractures’, which, in turn, are caused by injuries such as impact from an accident.

Her battered and bruised face put together with her hospital records paint a coherent picture of abuse—beatings and thrashings.

Due to her injuries, Shraddha was recommended long-term physiotherapy.

Frequent Beatings

According to reports, Shraddha had confided in her friends and even her father that she was being physically abused by Aftab, who used to beat her whenever she brought up the issue of marriage.

Her father has also mentioned about her daughter being beaten often by Aftab in the FIR he had lodged with police.

What we know so far

“The two got together via a dating app in Mumbai. They were in a live-in relationship for three years and had shifted to Delhi. Soon after the two shifted to Delhi, Shraddha started pressurizing the man to marry her,” Additional DCP-I South Delhi Ankit Chauhan told ANI.

“The two quarrelled frequently and it used to get out of control. In this particular instance that occurred on May 18, the man lost his temper and strangled her,” said Chouhan.

“The accused told us that he chopped her into pieces and disposed of her parts in nearby areas in the jungle area of Chhatarpur Enclave. He has been arrested and investigation is going on,” added Chouhan.

The accused allegedly chopped her body into 35 pieces, bought a refrigerator and kept them in it. He later started disposing of the body pieces at different locations in and around Delhi during night hours for the next 18 days, said sources.

Sources further said, Aftab used to sleep every day in the same room where he had chopped the body after killing Shraddha. He used to see the face after keeping it in the fridge. Aftab had cleaned the fridge after disposing of the body parts.

