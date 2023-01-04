9 police vans failed to catch car, search began 2 hours after first PCR call: Delhi accident's new details reveal lapses
A major matter of concern is why the PCR failed to spot the incident even though all the surveillance cameras on the route were working. 'There is a live feed available to the control room from these cameras,' an officer told News18
New Delhi: The preliminary assessment of the Anjali Singh death case has pointed to serious lapses on part of the Delhi Police.
The report by senior Delhi Police officials has been submitted to the Union Home Ministry.
The assessment said that a search for the Baleno car that dragged the victim for almost 12 km on 1 January was launched two hours after the first call was made to the Police Control Room, sources told News18.
At least nine police vans were despatched to locate the car but failed to catch it, NDTV reported.
Here’s what we know about the lapses by the police so far:
- Sources told NDTV that the police vans were unable to locate the car due to “poor visibility” in fog.
- A search operation was launched only after 4:15 am on 1 January- almost two hours after the first PCR call was made, a News18 report said.
- Multiple PCR calls were made between 2 am and 4 am. Eyewitnesses Deepak Dahiya who saw Singh’s body being dragged by the car said that he called the police twice, at 3:20 am and 3:30 am but no action was taken.
- Calls were made to the PCR at 4.11 am by other eyewitnesses, the report added.
- An official told News18 that there were lapses on part of the police pickets and also the police control room.
- Several police pickets “did not find anything amiss” even as Singh’s was dragged by suspects for 12 km,” sources told News18.
- A major matter of concern is why the PCR failed to spot the incident even though all the surveillance cameras on the route were working.
- “There is a live feed available to the control room from these cameras,” an officer told News18.
The police are yet to submit a final report to the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Brain matter missing, a total of 40 injuries: Victim’s autopsy reveals
Singh’s brain matter was found to be missing, her skull cavity was open, her spine was fractured and there were a total of 40 injuries on her body, the autopsy report revealed.
Also read: Delhi hit-and-run case gets murky: Why Anjali Singh’s friend is under the scanner
Singh was killed in the early hours of January 1 after her scooter was hit by a speeding Baleno.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Delhi seethes after hit-and-run horror
Protests have gripped Delhi after the horrific hit-and-run case in which a 20-year-old woman was killed. On Tuesday, many led by AAP demanded the resignation of Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena for trying to cover up the matter
Delhi woman dies after being dragged by car: Home Minister Amit Shah orders top cop to submit detailed report
The police said that the condition of the woman after the incident was so bad, that after being dragged on, her clothes and even the back side of her body got ripped off
Delhi accident case: 20-year-old woman dragged by car for 13 km was with friend on scooty who fled from spot
Police have received CCTV footage that shows the presence of another girl with the woman who died after being dragged for one and a half hours by a car that hit her in the Sultanpuri area