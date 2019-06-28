8-year-old boy dies after being stuck by lighting amid heavy rains in Maharashtra's Palghar district

Palghar: An eight-year-old boy died after being struck by lightning amid rains in a village near Palghar in Maharashtra, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place Thursday afternoon in village Satkor under Vikramgad taluka of Palghar district, said Vivekananda Kadam, chief of the district disaster control room.

The boy was playing in the courtyard of his house when the lightning hit him, killing him on the spot, he added.

The deceased was identified as Mahendra Badga. Heavy rains lashed the district, located adjoining Mumbai, Thursday, Kadam stated.

The local police have registered a case of accidental death.

