You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Flight operations normal, barring one diversion at around 9 am, says MIAL spokesperson

India FP Staff Jun 28, 2019 12:55:11 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Flight operations normal, barring one diversion at around 9 am, says MIAL spokesperson

  • 12:55 (IST)

    Waterlogging at Thane Makhmali Talao, Sion and Hindmata Cinema

    Areas of Thane Makhmali Talao, Sion and Hindmata Cinema witnesses water-logging. The traffic was diverted through Vandana Tokies (Thane) flyover in Route 494 and 499. Route number 1,4,5,6,7,8,11 and 21 were diverted though Hindmata bridge. 
     

    Water-logging was reported from Navi Mumbai's Vashi area.

  • 12:47 (IST)

    Santa Cruz records 96 mm rainfall in just three hours

    Private weather agency SkymetWeather said that Santa Cruz region has already received a "whopping" 96 mm rainfall in just three hours. It also predicted that there are high chances of a three digit rainfall in Mumbai today.

  • 12:35 (IST)

    Commuters stranded at various local train stations on Central Railway 

  • 12:33 (IST)

    Mumbai airport functioning, says MIAL spokesperson

    Though the visibility at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport has been recorded at 1500 metres, flight operations were not affected. However, an airport spokesperson told ANI that there was one diversion around 9 am.

  • 12:19 (IST)

    Lightning strike kills 8-year-old boy in Palghar
     
    An eight-year-old boy died after being struck by lightning amid rains in a village near Palghar in Maharashtra, an official said Friday.
     
    "The incident took place Thursday afternoon in village Satkor under Vikramgad taluka of Palghar district," Vivekananda Kadam, chief of the District Disaster Control Room, said.
     
    The boy was playing in the courtyard of his house when the lightning hit him, thereby killing him on the spot. The deceased was identified as Mahendra Badga.
    The local police have registered a case of accidental death.
     
    PTI

  • 12:08 (IST)

    Andheri subway waterlogged, partially shut for traffic

    Andheri subway is waterlogged and services are temporarily suspended for traffic. Commuters are taking hours to travel from Andheri West to the Eastern line. Water-logging on SV Road in Bandra near National College has caused traffic diversion. 

  • 11:33 (IST)

    Western Express Highway sees sluggish traffic as Mumbai receives heavy rainfall

  • 11:31 (IST)

    Waterlogging witnessed in Dharavi and Vasai 

    Though the Friday rains came as the first significant downpour since the arrival of monsoon on 25 June, water logging was witnessed in Dharavi area and Bhoidapada Naka in Vasai (east).

    The latter region was marooned under water for over five days in July, 2018, with residents doing without electricity for over a week, according to The Times of India.

  • 11:30 (IST)

    Juhu, Vile Parle Mulund among regions to recieve heavy rainfall

    Parts of Juhu, Vile Parle, Mulund and also neighboring areas like Thane, Titwala, Vasai and Virar received rains.

    Declaring the onset of monsoon in Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier said, "Southwest monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, Konkan and Maharashtra, some parts of north Arabian sea and south Gujarat and some more parts of Madhya Pradesh."

  • 11:26 (IST)

    Mumbai receives heavy rainfall on Friday after delayed Monsoons

    After a prolonged dry spell, Mumbai finally received heavy downpour on Friday morning with the weather bureau predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated pockets of the financial capital.

Mumbai Rains LATEST Updates | Though the visibility at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport has been recorded at 1500 metres, flight operations were not affected. However, an airport spokesperson told ANI that there was one diversion around 9 am.

The Andheri subway is waterlogged and services are temporarily suspended for traffic. Commuters are taking hours to travel from Andheri West to the Eastern line. Water-logging on SV Road in Bandra near National College has caused traffic diversion.

After a prolonged dry spell, Mumbai finally received heavy downpour on Friday morning with the weather bureau predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated pockets of the financial capital.

Parts of Juhu, Vile Parle, Mulund and also neighboring areas like Thane, Titwala, Vasai and Virar received rains, The Times of India reported.

Declaring the onset of monsoon in Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier said, "Southwest monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, Konkan and Maharashtra, some parts of north Arabian sea and south Gujarat and some more parts of Madhya Pradesh."

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Flight operations normal, barring one diversion at around 9 am, says MIAL spokesperson

Representational image. AFP

Though the Friday rains came as the first significant downpour since the arrival of monsoon on 25 June, water logging was witnessed in Dharavi area and Bhoidapada Naka in Vasai (east). The latter region was marooned under water for over five days in July, 2018, with residents doing without electricity for over a week, according to The Times of India.

On Thursday, private weather agency SkymetWeather had tweeted a video of rains in Kharghar region of Mumbai.

The city had experienced light showers in areas such as Santa Cruz and Andheri on Wednesday.  As per Met department's prediction, the monsoon would gain strength with a forecast of widespread rainfall in Goa and Konkan including Mumbai for four days till 29 June.

"We are observing the cloud pattern so that we can predict the possible downpour. The forecast for the next four days, till 29 June is of widespread rainfall in Goa and Konkan including Mumbai," the official had said.

The Madhya Maharashtra region would receive some showers while other areas may have some dry days ahead, the official said.

Marathwada and Vidarbha regions shared similar forecast of scattered showers till 29 June which also meant that the farming community as well as drinking water supply schemes in this region would have to wait longer to get sufficient rains to meet their needs.

With inputs from PTI 

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.

Updated Date: Jun 28, 2019 12:55:11 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement





Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores