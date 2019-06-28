Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Flight operations normal, barring one diversion at around 9 am, says MIAL spokesperson

Mumbai Rains LATEST Updates | Though the visibility at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport has been recorded at 1500 metres, flight operations were not affected. However, an airport spokesperson told ANI that there was one diversion around 9 am.
The Andheri subway is waterlogged and services are temporarily suspended for traffic. Commuters are taking hours to travel from Andheri West to the Eastern line. Water-logging on SV Road in Bandra near National College has caused traffic diversion.
After a prolonged dry spell, Mumbai finally received heavy downpour on Friday morning with the weather bureau predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated pockets of the financial capital.
#Mumbai receives heavy rainfall, temperature at 27 Degrees Celsius. pic.twitter.com/vYxvJrchdT
— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2019
Parts of Juhu, Vile Parle, Mulund and also neighboring areas like Thane, Titwala, Vasai and Virar received rains, The Times of India reported.
Declaring the onset of monsoon in Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier said, "Southwest monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, Konkan and Maharashtra, some parts of north Arabian sea and south Gujarat and some more parts of Madhya Pradesh."
Though the Friday rains came as the first significant downpour since the arrival of monsoon on 25 June, water logging was witnessed in Dharavi area and Bhoidapada Naka in Vasai (east). The latter region was marooned under water for over five days in July, 2018, with residents doing without electricity for over a week, according to The Times of India.
On Thursday, private weather agency SkymetWeather had tweeted a video of rains in Kharghar region of Mumbai.
The city had experienced light showers in areas such as Santa Cruz and Andheri on Wednesday. As per Met department's prediction, the monsoon would gain strength with a forecast of widespread rainfall in Goa and Konkan including Mumbai for four days till 29 June.
"We are observing the cloud pattern so that we can predict the possible downpour. The forecast for the next four days, till 29 June is of widespread rainfall in Goa and Konkan including Mumbai," the official had said.
The Madhya Maharashtra region would receive some showers while other areas may have some dry days ahead, the official said.
Marathwada and Vidarbha regions shared similar forecast of scattered showers till 29 June which also meant that the farming community as well as drinking water supply schemes in this region would have to wait longer to get sufficient rains to meet their needs.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Jun 28, 2019 12:55:11 IST
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
12:55 (IST)
Waterlogging at Thane Makhmali Talao, Sion and Hindmata Cinema
Areas of Thane Makhmali Talao, Sion and Hindmata Cinema witnesses water-logging. The traffic was diverted through Vandana Tokies (Thane) flyover in Route 494 and 499. Route number 1,4,5,6,7,8,11 and 21 were diverted though Hindmata bridge.
Water-logging was reported from Navi Mumbai's Vashi area.
12:47 (IST)
Santa Cruz records 96 mm rainfall in just three hours
Private weather agency SkymetWeather said that Santa Cruz region has already received a "whopping" 96 mm rainfall in just three hours. It also predicted that there are high chances of a three digit rainfall in Mumbai today.
12:35 (IST)
Commuters stranded at various local train stations on Central Railway
12:33 (IST)
Mumbai airport functioning, says MIAL spokesperson
Though the visibility at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport has been recorded at 1500 metres, flight operations were not affected. However, an airport spokesperson told ANI that there was one diversion around 9 am.
12:19 (IST)
12:08 (IST)
Andheri subway waterlogged, partially shut for traffic
Andheri subway is waterlogged and services are temporarily suspended for traffic. Commuters are taking hours to travel from Andheri West to the Eastern line. Water-logging on SV Road in Bandra near National College has caused traffic diversion.
11:33 (IST)
Western Express Highway sees sluggish traffic as Mumbai receives heavy rainfall
11:31 (IST)
Waterlogging witnessed in Dharavi and Vasai
Though the Friday rains came as the first significant downpour since the arrival of monsoon on 25 June, water logging was witnessed in Dharavi area and Bhoidapada Naka in Vasai (east).
The latter region was marooned under water for over five days in July, 2018, with residents doing without electricity for over a week, according to The Times of India.
11:30 (IST)
Juhu, Vile Parle Mulund among regions to recieve heavy rainfall
Parts of Juhu, Vile Parle, Mulund and also neighboring areas like Thane, Titwala, Vasai and Virar received rains.
Declaring the onset of monsoon in Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier said, "Southwest monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, Konkan and Maharashtra, some parts of north Arabian sea and south Gujarat and some more parts of Madhya Pradesh."
11:26 (IST)
Mumbai receives heavy rainfall on Friday after delayed Monsoons
After a prolonged dry spell, Mumbai finally received heavy downpour on Friday morning with the weather bureau predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated pockets of the financial capital.