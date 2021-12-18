Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone of Ganga Expressway in UP's Shahjahanpur today
Starting near the Bijauli village in Meerut, the expressway will extend till near the Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today, 18 December, lay the foundation stone of the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur.
The 594-km long six-lane expressway will be built at a cost of over Rs 36,200 crore, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.
The foundation stone will be laid at around 1 pm on 18 December in Shahjahanpur.
PM Modi to lay the foundation stone of 594 km long Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur, UP on 18 Dec. The Expressway will be built at a cost of over Rs 36,200 cr. 3.5km long airstrip for assisting emergency take-off and landing of IAF planes to be constructed on the Expressway: PMO pic.twitter.com/3RWIzvH1ka
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 16, 2021
The inspiration behind the expressway is the vision of the prime minister to provide fast paced connectivity across the country, the PMO said.
Starting near the Bijauli village in Meerut, the expressway will extend till near the Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj.
It will pass through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj.
Upon completion, it will become the longest expressway of Uttar Pradesh, connecting the western and eastern regions of the state, the PMO said.
A 3.5-km long airstrip for assisting emergency take-off and landing of Air Force planes will also be constructed on the Expressway in Shahjahanpur, it said.
An industrial corridor is also proposed to be built along the expressway.
The expressway will also give a fillip to multiple sectors including industrial development, trade, agriculture, tourism etc, the statement said.
It will provide a big boost to the socio-economic development of the region.
With inputs from PTI
