JNU Violence LIVE Updates: JNUSU chief Aishe Ghosh booked for vandalism, but Delhi Police fails to nab masked men who attacked her

JNU Violence Latest Updates: The four-member fact-finding committee constituted by the Congress following the violence reported at JNU on Sunday, will meet interim party chief Sonia Gandhi at 4.30 pm. The committee is also likely to start meeting students and those impacted by the incident.
Pinky Chaudhary, belonging to the Hindu Raksha Dal, told ANI that the right-wing outfit was behind the attack in JNU and that the masked attackers were the organisation's workers. "JNU is a hotbed of anti-national activities and we can't tolerate this," he said. Government sources told PTI that the police is looking into the Hindu Raksha Dal's claims.
People protesting against the JNU violence were evicted from Gateway of India in south Mumbai on Tuesday morning as roads were getting blocked and tourists and common people were facing problems, a police official said. Meanwhile, protesters claimed they were held at Azad Maidan and were only allowed to leave after declaring that no protests will be held at Gateway of India.
After a night-long peaceful protests at Gateway of India in Mumbai, protesters were forcefully moved from the area by the Mumbai Police. News reports said that the police had denied permission to continue protest at the historic site.
A day after mayhem broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi, a political blame game ensued between the BJP and Opposition as large-scale protests against the incident were seen in parts of the country, including Mumbai and Chandigarh.
The Delhi Police, which was accused of not doing enough to stop the violence, on Monday claimed it acted professionally and brought the situation under control. It further said the case had been transferred to the Crime Branch, which has found vital clues and is working on it. Thus far, no arrests have been made.
The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) has demanded the removal of Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar. The HRD Ministry, on its part, met officials from the JNU administration and took stock of the situation on the campus but the vice-chancellor skipped the meeting.
"A detailed report has been sent to the HRD Ministry about the sequence of events," Kumar told PTI. The clamour for Kumar's resignation grew louder with the students' union and the JNU Teachers Association accusing him of behaving like a "mobster" and of "perpetrating violence".
Uneasy calm at ground zero
There was an uneasy calm on the JNU campus, where there was a massive deployment of security personnel and authorities only allowed in students with valid ID cards. However, these measures did not assuage the concerns of students over their safety.
Shreya Ghosh, a resident of Shipra Hostel, asked how goons entered the campus with rods and sticks and said, "The attack could not have happened without the connivance of the administration and police." She claimed that she had to hide in Sabaramati Hostel after the masked men chased her and others.
Akarsh Ranjan from Periyar hostel said students were threatened into staying into their rooms. According to other residents of Periyar hostel, a group of masked people entered around 4.30 pm and banged on doors, forcing many students to flee from back door exits.
Some mediapersons tweeted videos of ABVP members, allegedly responsible for the violence against JNU students on Sunday night, also gathered at the varsity's main gate as people protested the incident in Delhi and across the country.
Meanwhile, JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh said she was hit with multiple rods during Sunday's "organised" attack on the campus, but every iron rod used against students will be answered to by debate and discussion and the university's culture will never be eroded.
Ghosh, who was earlier admitted to a hospital after sustaining injuries in the attack, demanded the resignation of the vice-chancellor, alleging he had not bothered to meet or check upon the injured students and professors. She claimed that the university security staff colluded with vandals during the attack and added that some "RSS-affiliated professors" had been promoting violence for the past four or five days.
Ghosh, who was discharged on Monday, attended a press conference convened by the students' union amid cries of 'Lal Salaam' and 'Red Salute'. "It was an organised attack. They were singling out people and attacking," she told reporters. Firstpost reported that it appears, as per several accounts of students on campus, that the attack was coordinated on WhatsApp groups, many of them tied to the ABVP.
Political war of words
Possibly the most striking condemnation of the violence at the university came from the BJP's former ally Shiv Sena. The party's president and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray likened the incident to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Calling it an act of cowardice, he asked why the attackers wore masks. He demanded an investigation to find out who these masked attackers were.
Asserting that such incidents will not be tolerated in Maharashtra, he said that there is an atmosphere of fear among the students in the country. "We all need to come together and instill confidence in them," Thackeray said.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee termed the attack on students and teachers at JNU as a "fascist surgical strike" by the BJP, evoking sharp reactions from the saffron party, which said she should stop shedding "crocodile tears". Banerjee, who is also the TMC supremo, said she had begun her political career as a student leader but never before witnessed such "brazen attack" on educational institutes.
"Whatever is happening across the country is very disturbing... I, too, was involved in student politics at one point in time, but never have I witnessed this sort of an attack on students and educational institutions."
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, urging the Central and Delhi governments to stop indulging in blame game over the incident, sought strict action against perpetrators of violence irrespective of their party links. Singh sought the action saying the spate of violence in various university campuses recently has marred India's image internationally and has caused "irrevocable damage" to the country's education system.
"The Centre and Delhi government should stop blame games over the attack on JNU students and ensure urgent restoration of law and order in the premier university of the country," he said in a statement.
Protests across country
At Mumbai's Gateway of India, a protest began on Sunday midnight, when a group of students held a candlelight vigil to show solidarity with the JNU students.
Hundreds, including students, women and senior citizens demanded action and called for Union home minister Amit Shah's resignation.
Nadeem Ghauri, a teacher from Mahim, said, "We will sit till our colleagues are here. People from different castes and religions are present here, most of them are students, many protesters are from out of Mumbai."
Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad briefly joined the protest. "When people fear intellect, there is anarchy," the NCP minister told reporters. A poster with the message "Free Kashmir" was carried by one of the protesters at the site.
Meanwhile, the ABVP also held a protest a short distance away — at Hutatma Chowk — against the violence, which it blamed on Left-affiliated student bodies.
At the Panjab University in Chandigarh, some students shouted slogans during a seminar to protest the violence at JNU. The students shouted slogans when Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta was speaking a seminar — 'Women's Participation in Decision Making' at the PU campus.
Protesters, including female students, were taken out of the seminar hall by the security personnel.
In Ahmedabad, over 100 college students, activists and citizens held a peaceful protest outside the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) to denounce the violence on the JNU campus in New Delhi.
Students from various prominent institutes, including the IIMA, Cept University, Ahmedabad University, National Institute of Fashion Technology, National Institute of Design and Gujarat Vidyapith took part in the protest by standing in a row on a footpath outside the top business school.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Jan 07, 2020 13:54:28 IST
Masked men involved in JNU attack will be exposed soon: Javadekar
Two day after attack, JNU Professor Sucharita Sen files complaint
Police to use video footage, face-recognition for probe
Mumbai Police says protesters detained at Azad Maidan may be booked under Section 68, 69 of Bombay Police Act
Mumbai Mirror reported that the cops have told some of those detained at Azad Maidan that they may be booked under Section 68, 69 of Bombay Police Act, which for disobeying reasonable directions of the police. The police say that this will not go on their records as a criminal case.
Two FIRs lodged for vandalism at JNU server room
The Delhi Police has registered two FIRs in connection with vandalism at the server room at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, police said on Tuesday. The FIRs were registered on the complaint of JNU administration on 5 January, they said.
Girl who held 'free Kashmir' placard clarifies stand, slams BJP for deflecting focus from real issues
The girl whose free Kashmir poster is turning into a controversy amid protests against JNU violence, Tuesday said that her understanding was that the protests were an assertion against government's attempts to undermine Constitutional rights of citizen, and the extent of crackdown in Kashmir is a violation of rights of citizens of a free country.
She also spoke against politicians for trying to derail the conversation around the protest.
Reports say Hindu Raksha Dal claims responsibility of attack on JNU
Hindu Raksha Dal, a far-Right group, has claimed responsibility for the brutal assault on teachers and students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) by a masked mob on 5 January.
In another video posted on Twitter, the outfit’s leader Bhupendra Tomar alias Pinky Chaudhary said Hindu Raksha Dal workers barged into the JNU campus on Sunday night as "anti-national and anti-Hindu activities" were being carried out there.
Congress fact-finding committee to meet Sonia Gandhi at 4.30 pm
The four-member fact-finding committee constituted by the Congress following the violence reported at JNU on Sunday, will meet interim party chief Sonia Gandhi at 4.30 pm. The committee is also likely to start meeting students and those impacted by the incident.
The committee is expected to submit its report to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi within a week. Among the members of the committee are All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev, former NSUI president Amrita Dhawan, MP Hibi Eden and MP Syed Naseer Hussain.
Sena slams Shah Modi for unforeseen brutality
Against the backdrop of attack on JNU students, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that what they wanted was happening, and said such "brutal politics" was never seen before in the country. An editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' further alleged that the BJP wanted to see "Hindu-Muslim riots" over the Citizenship Amendment Act, but that did not happen. Since the BJP has been cornered over the issue of CAA, several things are happening out of "revenge", it said.
Mumbai protesters claim they are detained at Azad Maidan
Protesters, who were earlier re-located from Azad Maidan to Gateway of India, have said that they are being held at Azad Maidan. They say that the police is not allowing anyone to leave, unless they produce a declaration that they will not assemble at the Gateway of India for any protest.
Delhi Police books JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh
Delhi Police has filed an FIR against JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh and 19 others (name not in accused column but in detail list) for attacking security guards and vandalizing server room on 4 January. The complaint was filed by JNU administration and an FIR was registered on 5 January.
It is noteworthy here that the police is yet to take action against perpetrators of violence in the JNU campus on Sunday night, in which Ghosh also sustained injuries.
Mumbai DCP says protesters moved from Gateway to avoid causing inconvinience to citizens
Sangramsingh Nishandar, DCP (Zone 1) said, that protesters were evicted from Gateway of India because roads were getting blocked and common Mumbaikar and tourists were facing problems. "We had appealed to protesters many times,have now relocated them to Azad Maidan," he told ANI.
ABVP leader Anima Sonkar says students were 'asked' to be armed with acid, rods
Anima Sonkar, ABVP Delhi joint secretary made a startling revelation on national television on Monday, Speaking to Times Now, the ABVP leader sought to 'explain' the visuals showing armed people linked to the ABVP outside and around the JNU campus. However, in her attempt to rebut those charges, Anima ended up saying that the members of ABVP were "asked" on several Whatsapp groups to arm themselves and step out, but all in self defence.
"So much panic was being created, so many threat calls were being made that all the students were asked to step out in groups.. step out while you have rods, bars, whatever you get handy. Pepper spray. Somebody has acid. In self defence," Anima told the news channel.
She also said that that the members being referred to during the discussion were indeed from ABVP. "Yes, I am not disowning these are our activists," she said.
When asked about who asked the students to arm themselves on those groups, she was seen evading a response and later altered her statement to say she did not "identify the picture" of the two people holding rods, but merely confirmed that the two names being taken during discussion were ABVP members.
Police refuses to allow protesters to leave Azad Maidan
Protesters told Firstpost that police detained people at Azad Maidan and was shooting videos of them, taking down names, and identifying protesters. They said that the police personnel were not allowing even a single person to leave the Azad Maidan, in the fear that they will mobilise a protest again at Gateway of India.
First person account of protesters at Gateway of India contradicts police claim of no detention
Describing the early morning crackdown of Mumbai Police against the protesters, one of the people rallying there told Firstpost how the cops forcefully evicted all those protesting at the Gateway of India. The protester also revealed that after moving the protesters to Azad Maidan, the police surrounded the ground and prevented anyone from moving out of the field.
He said, "We were singing songs, raising slogans and protesting in a peaceful way. But police started putting us in buses and taking us away. I was trying to shoot the whole thing on my mobile, which is when they told me to move away. I protested saying I am within my rights to stand alone at a public place, but the policeman rudely told me that I will have to move because he is telling me to."
"Now they have detained us here and it is all because they are scared that we will go back and continue our protests at the Gateway," the protester added.
Mumbai Police 're-locates' protesters from Gateway of India
After a night-long peaceful protests at Gateway of India in Mumbai, protesters were forcefully moved from the area by the Mumbai Police. News reports said that the police had denied permission to continue protest at the historic site. The police had urged protesters to move the demonstration to Azad Maidan instead, but the protesters refused to relent, after which hundreds of people were rounded up and put into buses.
JNU pro-VC says better if police stays inside campus till normalcy restored
Masked men involved in JNU attack will be exposed soon: Javadekar
Two day after attack, JNU Professor Sucharita Sen files complaint
Police to use video footage, face-recognition for probe
Javed Akhtar criticises Delhi Police for registering FIR against JNUSU president
Mumbai Police says protesters detained at Azad Maidan may be booked under Section 68, 69 of Bombay Police Act
Mumbai Mirror reported that the cops have told some of those detained at Azad Maidan that they may be booked under Section 68, 69 of Bombay Police Act, which for disobeying reasonable directions of the police. The police say that this will not go on their records as a criminal case.
Two FIRs lodged for vandalism at JNU server room
The Delhi Police has registered two FIRs in connection with vandalism at the server room at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, police said on Tuesday. The FIRs were registered on the complaint of JNU administration on 5 January, they said.
Nagpur University students condemn JNU violence
Delhi Crime Branch reaches JNU
The Delhi Police crime branch probing the case related to the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has reached the varsity campus.
The Delhi Police had on Monday transferred the case to its Crime Branch on Monday even as two top officials of the premier institute met L-G Anil Baijal to apprise him about the prevailing situation there.
Girl who held 'free Kashmir' placard clarifies stand, slams BJP for deflecting focus from real issues
The girl whose free Kashmir poster is turning into a controversy amid protests against JNU violence, Tuesday said that her understanding was that the protests were an assertion against government's attempts to undermine Constitutional rights of citizen, and the extent of crackdown in Kashmir is a violation of rights of citizens of a free country.
She also spoke against politicians for trying to derail the conversation around the protest.
Reports say Hindu Raksha Dal claims responsibility of attack on JNU
Hindu Raksha Dal, a far-Right group, has claimed responsibility for the brutal assault on teachers and students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) by a masked mob on 5 January.
In another video posted on Twitter, the outfit’s leader Bhupendra Tomar alias Pinky Chaudhary said Hindu Raksha Dal workers barged into the JNU campus on Sunday night as "anti-national and anti-Hindu activities" were being carried out there.
Congress fact-finding committee to meet Sonia Gandhi at 4.30 pm
The four-member fact-finding committee constituted by the Congress following the violence reported at JNU on Sunday, will meet interim party chief Sonia Gandhi at 4.30 pm. The committee is also likely to start meeting students and those impacted by the incident.
The committee is expected to submit its report to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi within a week. Among the members of the committee are All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev, former NSUI president Amrita Dhawan, MP Hibi Eden and MP Syed Naseer Hussain.
Sena slams Shah Modi for unforeseen brutality
Against the backdrop of attack on JNU students, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that what they wanted was happening, and said such "brutal politics" was never seen before in the country. An editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' further alleged that the BJP wanted to see "Hindu-Muslim riots" over the Citizenship Amendment Act, but that did not happen. Since the BJP has been cornered over the issue of CAA, several things are happening out of "revenge", it said.
Mumbai protesters call off 'Occupy Gateway' protests after police detains them at Azad Maidan
Mumbai protesters claim they are detained at Azad Maidan
Protesters, who were earlier re-located from Azad Maidan to Gateway of India, have said that they are being held at Azad Maidan. They say that the police is not allowing anyone to leave, unless they produce a declaration that they will not assemble at the Gateway of India for any protest.
Meanwhile... as Mumbaikars continue protests in solidarity with JNU students, controversy grows around lone 'free kashmir' protester spotted at event
While the protesters have refused to end their agitation which started yesterday evening, despite being forcefully relocated from the protest site, Maharashtra politicians are fixated on a lone protesters who was seen at the Gateway of India with a free Kashmir poster.
Devendra Fadnavis was among the first senior leaders to take note of the poster and attack the government over it. BJP's Kirit Somaiya filed a police complaint in this regard. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, meanwhile, clarified this and said that the protester was demanding freedom from administrative restrictions and communication blockade.
Later, Maharashtra home minister stated that the woman who held the poster has been identified and strict action will be taken after due investigation.
Delhi Police books JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh
Delhi Police has filed an FIR against JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh and 19 others (name not in accused column but in detail list) for attacking security guards and vandalizing server room on 4 January. The complaint was filed by JNU administration and an FIR was registered on 5 January.
It is noteworthy here that the police is yet to take action against perpetrators of violence in the JNU campus on Sunday night, in which Ghosh also sustained injuries.
Sanjay Manjrekar lauds Mumbaikars for standing up for JNU, says impossible to shake India's secular instinct
Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar tweeted in support of Mumbaikars protesting against the violence in JNU campus. He said: "Over the years Indians have given boundless love to their heroes without caring about their religion. That’s why I believe its impossible to shake India’s strong, secular instincts."
Mumbai DCP says protesters moved from Gateway to avoid causing inconvinience to citizens
Sangramsingh Nishandar, DCP (Zone 1) said, that protesters were evicted from Gateway of India because roads were getting blocked and common Mumbaikar and tourists were facing problems. "We had appealed to protesters many times,have now relocated them to Azad Maidan," he told ANI.
Sanjay Raut responds to Fadnavis' free Kashmir barb, says protester clarified she wanted end of restrictions, internet ban
Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut came to the government's defence after former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis slammed Uddhav Thackeray for allowing 'separatist' 'free Kashmir' protest under his nose.
Raut said that he read in the papers that the protester clarified that she was protesting for the freedom from curfew-like restrictions and mobile and internet bans in the Valley. He also said that no protest supporting secession of Kashmir from India will be tolerated.
Fadnavis had quoted an ANI tweet showing a lone protester holding 'Free Kashmir' placard to attack the Maharashtra government.
Delhi Police present in huge numbers outside JNU campus
Report says JNU chief proctor part of Whatsapp group where threatening messages circulated on night of JNU violence
The chief proctor of JNU, Vivekananda Singh was reportedly a part of at least one of the several WhatsApp groups where messages threatening violence against students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University did the rounds on Sunday, The Indian Express reported. When contacted by the newspaper, Singh said he was not aware of the conversations on the group.
“I am not an active member and have now quit the group. What is most important for me right now is to restore peace. They are all my students after all, irrespective of groups. I have been a student of this university and it is a very trying time for me emotionally as well. So many times you don’t even look at the messages in such groups when you are added,” Singh, who was ABVP’s presidential candidate in 2004, said.
ABVP leader Anima Sonkar says students were 'asked' to be armed with acid, rods
Anima Sonkar, ABVP Delhi joint secretary made a startling revelation on national television on Monday, Speaking to Times Now, the ABVP leader sought to 'explain' the visuals showing armed people linked to the ABVP outside and around the JNU campus. However, in her attempt to rebut those charges, Anima ended up saying that the members of ABVP were "asked" on several Whatsapp groups to arm themselves and step out, but all in self defence.
"So much panic was being created, so many threat calls were being made that all the students were asked to step out in groups.. step out while you have rods, bars, whatever you get handy. Pepper spray. Somebody has acid. In self defence," Anima told the news channel.
She also said that that the members being referred to during the discussion were indeed from ABVP. "Yes, I am not disowning these are our activists," she said.
When asked about who asked the students to arm themselves on those groups, she was seen evading a response and later altered her statement to say she did not "identify the picture" of the two people holding rods, but merely confirmed that the two names being taken during discussion were ABVP members.
Police refuses to allow protesters to leave Azad Maidan
Protesters told Firstpost that police detained people at Azad Maidan and was shooting videos of them, taking down names, and identifying protesters. They said that the police personnel were not allowing even a single person to leave the Azad Maidan, in the fear that they will mobilise a protest again at Gateway of India.
First person account of protesters at Gateway of India contradicts police claim of no detention
Describing the early morning crackdown of Mumbai Police against the protesters, one of the people rallying there told Firstpost how the cops forcefully evicted all those protesting at the Gateway of India. The protester also revealed that after moving the protesters to Azad Maidan, the police surrounded the ground and prevented anyone from moving out of the field.
He said, "We were singing songs, raising slogans and protesting in a peaceful way. But police started putting us in buses and taking us away. I was trying to shoot the whole thing on my mobile, which is when they told me to move away. I protested saying I am within my rights to stand alone at a public place, but the policeman rudely told me that I will have to move because he is telling me to."
"Now they have detained us here and it is all because they are scared that we will go back and continue our protests at the Gateway," the protester added.
Mumbai Police 're-locates' protesters from Gateway of India
After a night-long peaceful protests at Gateway of India in Mumbai, protesters were forcefully moved from the area by the Mumbai Police. News reports said that the police had denied permission to continue protest at the historic site. The police had urged protesters to move the demonstration to Azad Maidan instead, but the protesters refused to relent, after which hundreds of people were rounded up and put into buses.