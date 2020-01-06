JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh says assault on her was part of organised attack, alleges role of 'RSS-affiliated professors'

New Delhi: A day after Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students were attacked by a masked mob in the varsity, JNU Student Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh, who was also injured in the violence, on Monday alleged that it was an organised attack and some "RSS affiliated professors" were promoting violence.

JNUSU vice-president Saket Moon said the students body called up the police for two hours but did not get any help.

"It was an organised attack. They were singling out people and attacking. There is a clear nexus of JNU security and vandals. They did not intervene to stop violence," Ghosh told reporters. "For last 4-5 days, some RSS-affiliated professors were promoting violence to break our movement. Are we wrong to ask for the safety from the JNU and Delhi Police?" the JNU Student Union president added.

Around 35 students were admitted at the AIIMS and Safdurjung hospitals after a masked mob went on a rampage in JNU on Sunday evening.

"It was an organised attack, they were identifying people and attacking them," Ghosh said. Narrating the attack on her, Ghosh said they were singled out beside a car that was also vandalised.

"I was surrounded by 30 persons who hit me with iron rods continuously. We were punched. They were about to lynch us and were abusing us," Ghosh, who received head injuries, said.

