New Delhi: The Uttarakhand Police on Wednesday released list of 28 trainee mountaineers missing after avalanche-hit Draupadi ka Danda-II mountain. More than 40 trainees and instructors of Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM), an Uttarkashi-based institute, were struct by a massive avalanche on Tuesday while trekking in the Dokriani Bamak glacier,

Ten mountaineers are feared dead. Bodies of four have been recovered.

Rescue operations resumed on Wednesday and at least six mountaineers, with minor injuries, were airlifted from Draupadi ka Danda-II mountain.

#Uttarkashi rescue update. 6 injured persons airlifted to 12th Battalion ITBP, Matli, Uttarkashi. First group of ITBP personnel airlifted from matli to avalanche site for search and rescue operations.#Himveers pic.twitter.com/srztKEbSGo — ITBP (@ITBP_official) October 5, 2022

Uttarakhand Police release list of missing trainee mountaineers

On Wednesday, the Uttarakhand Police released a list of 28 trainee mountaineers who went missing after being hit by a massive avalanche at a height of 17,000 feet at Draupadi ka Danda-II peak.

The 41-member team of mountaineers from NIM along with their instructors were returning after climbing the peak as part of their advanced training course when the avalanche hit the peak on Tuesday.

Among those missing includes those from West Bengal, Delhi, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Assam, Haryana, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

1 - Sourav Biswas from West Bengal

2 - Shubham Sangri from Uttarakhand

3 - Atanu Dhar from Delhi

4 - Narendra Singh from Uttarakhand

5 - Amit Kumar Shaw from West Bengal

6 - Vamsheedar Reddy from Telangana

7 - Vikram Raman from Tamil Nadu

8 - Vikram M from Karnataka

9 - Deepshikha Hazarika from Assam

10 - Rajath Singhal from Haryana

11 - Sandip Sarkar from West Bengal

12 - Siddharth Khanduri from Uttarakhand

13 - Gohil Arjunsinh Bhupendra from Gujarat

14 - Satish Rawat from Uttarakhand

15 - Lt Col Deepak Vashisht from Himachal Pradesh

16 - Shivam Kainthia from Himachal Pradesh

17 - Anshul Kainthia from Himachal Pradesh

18 - Tiklu Jyrwa from Vivu Puri

19 - Rahul Panwar from Uttarakhand

20 - Rakshit K from Karnataka

21 - Vinay Panwar from Uttarakhand

22 - Nitish from Haryana

23 - Kapil Pawar from Uttarakhand

24 - Ajay Bisht from Uttarakhand

25 - Santosh Kukreti from Uttarakhand

26 - SUO Ravi Kumar Nirmal

27 - LNK Shubham Singh from Uttar Pradesh

28 - SGT Amit Kumar Singh from Uttar Pradesh

Uttarkashi avalanche | Uttarakhand Police releases a list of Nehru Mountaineering Institute trainees who are being searched for at Draupadi Ka Danda-II mountain peak. pic.twitter.com/wL88dfwWPd — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 5, 2022

Four ITBP jawans dispatched in Cheetah and ALH helicopters to Dokrani Glacier in search of the missing mountaineers on Wednesday.

NIM Principal Colonel Amit Bisht on Tuesday had said that 10 bodies were spotted on Tuesday out of which four were recovered. Rescue operations were halted yesterday due to darkness and inclement weather.

The avalanche struck around 8.45 am on Tuesday when the team of trainee mountaineers and instructors from NIM was returning after summitting, Colonel Bisht had said.

The team members got stuck in crevasses following the avalanche, he had said.

According to reports, Everester Savita Kanswal and instructor of NIM died in the avalanche tragedy.

With inputs from agencies

