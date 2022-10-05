28 trainee mountaineers missing after avalanche hit Draupadi Ka Danda-II peak, Uttarakhand Police release list
Ten mountaineers are feared dead. Bodies of four have been recovered. Rescue operations resumed on Wednesday and at least six mountaineers, with minor injuries, were airlifted from Draupadi ka Danda-II mountain
New Delhi: The Uttarakhand Police on Wednesday released list of 28 trainee mountaineers missing after avalanche-hit Draupadi ka Danda-II mountain. More than 40 trainees and instructors of Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM), an Uttarkashi-based institute, were struct by a massive avalanche on Tuesday while trekking in the Dokriani Bamak glacier,
Ten mountaineers are feared dead. Bodies of four have been recovered.
Rescue operations resumed on Wednesday and at least six mountaineers, with minor injuries, were airlifted from Draupadi ka Danda-II mountain.
Uttarakhand Police release list of missing trainee mountaineers
On Wednesday, the Uttarakhand Police released a list of 28 trainee mountaineers who went missing after being hit by a massive avalanche at a height of 17,000 feet at Draupadi ka Danda-II peak.
The 41-member team of mountaineers from NIM along with their instructors were returning after climbing the peak as part of their advanced training course when the avalanche hit the peak on Tuesday.
Among those missing includes those from West Bengal, Delhi, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Assam, Haryana, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.
1 - Sourav Biswas from West Bengal
2 - Shubham Sangri from Uttarakhand
3 - Atanu Dhar from Delhi
4 - Narendra Singh from Uttarakhand
5 - Amit Kumar Shaw from West Bengal
6 - Vamsheedar Reddy from Telangana
7 - Vikram Raman from Tamil Nadu
8 - Vikram M from Karnataka
9 - Deepshikha Hazarika from Assam
10 - Rajath Singhal from Haryana
11 - Sandip Sarkar from West Bengal
12 - Siddharth Khanduri from Uttarakhand
13 - Gohil Arjunsinh Bhupendra from Gujarat
14 - Satish Rawat from Uttarakhand
15 - Lt Col Deepak Vashisht from Himachal Pradesh
16 - Shivam Kainthia from Himachal Pradesh
17 - Anshul Kainthia from Himachal Pradesh
18 - Tiklu Jyrwa from Vivu Puri
19 - Rahul Panwar from Uttarakhand
20 - Rakshit K from Karnataka
21 - Vinay Panwar from Uttarakhand
22 - Nitish from Haryana
23 - Kapil Pawar from Uttarakhand
24 - Ajay Bisht from Uttarakhand
25 - Santosh Kukreti from Uttarakhand
26 - SUO Ravi Kumar Nirmal
27 - LNK Shubham Singh from Uttar Pradesh
28 - SGT Amit Kumar Singh from Uttar Pradesh
Four ITBP jawans dispatched in Cheetah and ALH helicopters to Dokrani Glacier in search of the missing mountaineers on Wednesday.
NIM Principal Colonel Amit Bisht on Tuesday had said that 10 bodies were spotted on Tuesday out of which four were recovered. Rescue operations were halted yesterday due to darkness and inclement weather.
The avalanche struck around 8.45 am on Tuesday when the team of trainee mountaineers and instructors from NIM was returning after summitting, Colonel Bisht had said.
The team members got stuck in crevasses following the avalanche, he had said.
According to reports, Everester Savita Kanswal and instructor of NIM died in the avalanche tragedy.
