Uttarkashi: At least 10 mountaineers from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering have died after an avalanche hit Draupadi Ka Danda – 2 peak in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi on Tuesday. Eight of the 29 trapped mountaineers have been rescued, while efforts are underway to bring the rest to safety.

Nehru Institute of Mountaineering Principal Amit Bisht said, “10 killed in avalanche in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district.”

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami requests Army to speed up rescue operation

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami requested assistance from the Army to speed up rescue efforts.

“Information about 28 trainees of Nehru Mountaineering Institute being trapped following an avalanche in Draupadi’s Danda-2 mountain peak has been received. Rapid, relief and rescue operations underway by the district administration, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel,” CM Dhami said in a tweet.

द्रौपदी का डांडा-2 पर्वत चोटी में हिमस्खलन होने के कारण नेहरू पर्वतारोहण संस्थान, उत्तरकाशी के 28 प्रशिक्षार्थियों के फंसे होने की सूचना प्राप्त हुई है। — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) October 4, 2022

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expresses anguish

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed anguish by the "loss of precious lives due to landslide which has struck the mountaineering expedition carried out by the Nehru Mountaineering Institute in Uttarkashi. My condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones."

The Defence Minister further said that he had spoken to the Uttarakhand Chief Minister and took stock of the situation. "Rescue operations are underway to help the mountaineers who are still trapped. I have instructed the IAF to mount the rescue and relief ops. Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being."

Spoke to CM Uttarakhand, Shri @PushkarDhami and took stock of the situation. Rescue operations are underway to help the mountaineers who are still trapped. I have instructed the IAF to mount the rescue and relief ops. Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being. 2/2 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 4, 2022

News agency ANI quoted Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar saying that 29 trainee mountaineers from mountaineering institute in Uttarakashi went for mountaineering. "Two lady mountaineers have possibly not survived. IAF helicopters have been deployed for search and rescue," he added.

Meanwhile, Indian Air Force (IAF) officials said that two Cheetah helicopters have been deployed for rescue and relief operations in Uttarkashi area where Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) mountaineering team has been hit by an avalanche.

"All other fleets of choppers have been put on standby for any other requirement," the IAF officials said,

"There was a group from mountaineering institute who were on a mission to reach Draupadi's Danda-2 mountain peak, located at 18,000 feet. An avalanche came around 8 am and 29 were trapped. Eight immediately rescued by members of team," news agency ANI quoted ITBP PRO Vivek Pandey as saying.

Pandey further informed that ITBP, NDRF, SDRF and local police were carrying out rescue operations as soon as information received. "All injured and stranded will be taken to a helipad at almost 13,000 feet first from where they will be brought down to Matli helipad. Will be using ITBP hospital," he added.

A team from NIM was undergoing training since 22 September at the Dokrani Bamak Glacier. A total of 122 people, including 97 trainees, 24 trainers and an officer of the institute were involved in the basic training course, while total of 53 people including 44 trainees and nine trainers were involved in the advanced course.

NIM is said to have two satellite phones at the site of the incident. Continuous coordination is being done with the officials of the institute for the rescue operation.

The Draupadi Ka Danda- 2 mountain peak is located in the Gangotri range of the Garhwal Himalayas in Uttarakhand.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.