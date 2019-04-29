10th Result 2019 declared: Tamil Nadu board announces TN SSLC Class 10 results on official website tnresults.nic.in; steps to check scores

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2019 | The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) declared the 2019 results of SSLC or Class 10 examinations today (29 April) on the official website – tnresults.nic.in.

This year, around 10 lakh students appeared for the TN SSLC Class 10 exams, which were conducted between 14 March and 29 March.

Steps to check your TN SSLC Class 10 result on official website:

Step 1: Visit the official websites — tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'download result'

Step 3: Enter your registration number and roll number

Step 4: The results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the results and take a printout for future reference.

Given the fact that a large number of students will be checking their results on the official website, it may crash or be slow. In such a case, candidates can opt for alternative methods to check their SSLC Class 10 results in other websites such as – dge.tn.gov.in and examresults.net.

To pass the SSLC exam, candidates need to score at least 30 marks out of 150 in the theory exams and 40 marks out of 50 in the practical exams. Of the total 10,01,140 students who appeared for the SSLC Class 10 exams, 4,74,340 were boys and 4,76,340 girls. The overall pass percentage was 94.50 percent in 2018, which is expected to increase this year.

The TNDGE had released the Tamil Nadu HSC Class 12 results on 19 April.

