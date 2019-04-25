TN SSLC 10th Result 2019 Date: Tamil Nadu DGE to announce Class 10 result on 29 April; check your scores on tnresults.nic.in

TN SSLC 10th Result 2019 Date | The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) will declare the 2019 results of SSLC or Class 10 examinations on Monday, 29 April. Candidates who appeared for the SSLC Class 10 exam can check their scores on the official website tnresults.nic.in.

Around 10 lakh students await their results for TN SSLC Class 10 exam, which was conducted between 14 March to 29 March, 2019.

Step 1: Visit the official websites — tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on 'download result link'

Step 3: Enter your registration number and roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out of the same for further reference

Given the fact that a large number of students will be checking their results on the official website once TNDGE announces it on tnresults.nic.in, the official website faces the risk of crashing. While a temporary glitch or slowdown of the official website is being fixed, candidates can opt for alternative methods to check their SSLC Class 10 results. Students can visit other websites - dge.tn.gov.in and examresults.net to check their results.

To pass the SSLC exam, candidates need to score at least 30 marks out of 150 in theory examination and 40 marks out of 50 in practical examination, The Indian Express reported.

Last year a total of 10,01,140 students had appeared for the SSLC Class 10 exam, out of which 4,74,340 were males and 4,76,340 females. The overall pass percentage was 94.50 percent, which is expected to increase this year.

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination, had relesaed the Tamil Nadu HSC Class 12 results on 19 April.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.