10th Result 2019 declared: Tamil Nadu board announces Class 10 results; alternative ways to check SSLC scores if official website tnresults.nic.in crashes

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2019 | The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) announced the 2019 results of SSLC or Class 10 examinations on Monday, 29 April. Candidates who appeared for the SSLC exams can check their scores on the official website — tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic — once the results are published.

With immense online traffic on the official website, chances are that the site may slow down or crash. But candidates must not panic. While the temporary glitch on the official websites is fixed, candidates can opt for alternative methods to check their SSLC results.

Some of the alternative websites to check the scores is examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Steps to check Tamil Nadu Board Result Class 10 results on examresults.net:

Step 1: Log onto examresults.net

Step 2: Type the desired state name, in this case Tamil Nadu. It will take you a new page which you visit by clicking here, as well.

Step 3: Check for the link that says 'Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2019'

Step 4: Click on the link. Enter all the details, such as registration number and roll number, to get your Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2019

Step 5: The results will appear on the screen. Download them and take a printout for future use.

TN 10th result on app

The Tamil Nadu SSLC result will also be available on the "TN SSLC Result" app, which is available for download on Google Play Store.

To pass the SSLC exam, candidates need to score at least 30 marks out of 150 in the theory examinations and 40 marks out of 50 in the practicals.

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination had released the Tamil Nadu HSC Class 12 results on 19 April.

