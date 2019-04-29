10th Result 2019 declared: 95.2% students pass Tamil Nadu board Class 10 exams; girls outperform boys with 97% pass percentage

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2019 declared | The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) declared the 2019 results for the SSLC or Class 10 exams. This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 95.2 percent. Once again, girls have outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 97 percent, higher than last year's 96.4 percent. A low number of 93.3 percent boys passed the Class 10 board exams.

The highest pass percentage was recorded in Tirupur district at 98.53 percent, followed by Ramanathapuram with 98.48 percent and Namakkal with 98.45 percent.

Students can check the 10th results on the official website – tnresults.nic.in.

The overall pass percentage was 94.50 percent in 2018. It was rightly expected to increase this year.

To pass the SSLC exams, candidates needed to score at least 30 marks out of 150 in the theory examination and 40 marks out of 50 in the practical exams. Of the total 10,01,140 students who had appeared for the SSLC Class 10 exams in 2018, 4,74,340 were boys and 4,76,340 girls.

This year, around 10 lakh students appeared for the TN SSLC Class 10 exams, which were conducted between 14 March and 29 March.

Steps to check your TN SSLC Class 10 result:

Step 1: Visit the official websites — tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'download result'

Step 3: Enter your registration number and roll number

Step 4: The results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the results and take a printout for future reference

Given the fact that a large number of students will be checking their results on the official website, it may crash or be slow. In such a case, candidates can opt for alternative methods to check their SSLC Class 10 results on other websites such as – dge.tn.gov.in and examresults.net.

The TNDGE had released the Tamil Nadu HSC Class 12 results on 19 April.

