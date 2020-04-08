You are here:
Kanika Kapoor charged with IPC Sections 269 and 270 after being discharged from Lucknow hospital

FP Staff Apr 08, 2020 19:39 PM IST

Singer Kanika Kapoor, who was recently discharged from a Lucknow hospital after testing negative for the novel coronavirus in her sixth test, has now been booked for criminal negligence.

She has been charged under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 259 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), according to an India Today report.

(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)

Kanika Kapoor | File Image

The singer was admitted at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) Lucknow. She is now required to undergo home quarantine for 14 days.

Earlier, Kapoor's fifth COVID-19 test results came negative. The test was conducted on 4 April.

Kapoor had tested positive for the fourth time on 29 March. She was tested positive for the first time on 20 March.

In a now-deleted Instagram post she had confirmed contracting the virus. She had written, "I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10 days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago."

Earlier, Lucknow Police booked the singer on charges of negligence for attending various social events in the city despite being infected with coronavirus and having been instructed by the authorities to isolate herself at her home.

She was previously been booked under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of the IPC at Sarojini Nagar police station in the city. The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Lucknow.

Eleven people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 343 on Wednesday, officials were quoted as saying by Press Trust of India.

Three COVID-19 patients have died in the state, one each in Meerut, Basti and Varanasi districts. Out of the total 343 cases, 187 COVID-19 patients are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation, Principal Secretary in the health department Amit Mohan Prasad said.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Apr 08, 2020 19:39:46 IST

