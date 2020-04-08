Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: No COVID-19 cases reported in Goa today; Maharashtra tally rises to 1,018

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir Latest Updates Two more villages in Kashmir's Bandipora district declared as red zones Two more villages (Gund-Jehangeer and Naidkhai) in Bandipora district were declared as red zones and their surrounding villages as buffer zones to prevent the spread of coronavirus after two persons from these villages had tested positive for COVID-19 in past 2 days, the Jammu and Kashmir government said.

Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates No new COVID-19 cases found in Noida sector 8 today No new cases were found in Noida Sector 8. Only as a precautionary measure of 'cluster containment' where previous cases have been found, people have been shifted and will be put under observation for welfare of them and their surroundings. Request you to dispel rumours, said Gautam Budh Nagar DM.

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates DRDO-made disinfectant deployed at AIIMS Delhi A DRDO made disinfectant chamber was today deployed at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi. The chamber uses a solution that is known to kill COVID-19 and will help in controlling the spread of coronavirus. #WATCH A DRDO made disinfectant chamber was today deployed at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi. The chamber uses a solution that is known to kill #COVID19 & will help in controlling the spread of coronavirus. (Video source - DRDO) pic.twitter.com/Qx6wNlq1Vd — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2020

Coronavirus in Assam Latest Updates Action taken by Assam Police during lockdown: Figure of action taken across the state of Assam #lockdown by @assampolice till April 7th, 2000 Hrs @DGPAssamPolice @CMOfficeAssam pic.twitter.com/AWPHjMuvUW — GP Singh (@gpsinghassam) April 7, 2020

Coronavirus in Assam Latest Updates Another COVID-19 patient reported in Assam Another COVID-19 case has been reported in Assam, reports said, adding that the patient is from the Hailakandi district with a travel to Saudi Arabia. The total number of COVID-19 patients in Assam now stands at 28, said Assam Mminister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates GoM recommends closure of educational institutes and religious places till 15 May A Group of Ministers on COVID19 on Tuesday recommended extension of closure of all educational institutions and restricting all religious activities having public participation till May 15 irrespective of whether the government extends the 21-day lockdown or not, PTI reported. A meeting of the GoM chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and participated by Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman concluded that religious centres, shopping malls and educational institutions must not be allowed to resume normal functioning at least for four weeks from April 14 when the current lockdown ends. The thinking in the government is that schools and colleges will more less remain shut till end of June as the summer vacation will start from middle of May.

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates 51 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi today The Delhi government said that 51 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in the National Capital in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus in US Latest Updates NYC virus deaths exceed 3,200, topping toll for 9/11 attacks New York City’s death toll from the coronavirus eclipsed the number of those killed at the World Trade Center on 9/11, health officials said Tuesday. At least 3,202 people have died in New York from COVID-19, according to the count released by the city. The deadliest terror attack on US soil killed 2,753 people in the city and 2,977 overall, when hijacked planes slammed into the twin towers, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field on 11 September, 2001. New York state recorded 731 new coronavirus deaths, its biggest one-day jump yet, for a statewide toll of nearly 5,500, Governor Andrew Cuomo said. “Behind every one of those numbers is an individual. There’s a family, there’s a mother, there’s a father, there’s a sister, there’s a brother. So a lot of pain again today for many New Yorkers,” he said. (AP)

Coronavirus in Gujarat Latest Updates 14 month old toddler dies of COVID-19 in Gujarat, say reports A 14 month old chil who had tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat's Jamnagar, passed away on Tuesday evening, reports said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates ICMR issues guidelines for COVID-19 sample collection For the first time, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued guidelines for sample collection sites for COVID-19 testing. Few state governments had suggested establishing sample collection sites, over which ICMR said it has no objection and released an advisory. For the first time, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued guidelines for sample collection sites for #COVID19 testing. Few state governments had suggested establishing sample collection sites, over which ICMR said it has no objection & released an advisory. pic.twitter.com/GsmtWgTf01 — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2020

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates Tablighi Jamaat returnees in Maharashtra have switched off their phones The Maharashtra government said that around 50-60 people who had returned to Maharashtra from the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi have switched off their phones and are trying to hide. Police are looking for them in various parts of the state.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates Maharashtra excise dept registers 152 cases for violations The Maharashtra excise department has registered 152 cases, arrested 55 people and seized liquor worth over Rs 38 lakhs in last 24 hours, amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Coronavirus in Goa Latest Updates No COVID-19 cases reported in Goa today No COVID-19 cases in Goa on Tuesday, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state stands at seven, the state health department said. No #COVID19 cases in Goa today, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state stands at 7: Goa Health Department pic.twitter.com/8I6KfGXZQE — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2020

Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir Latest Updates 125 COVID-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far The Jammu and Kashmir government said that 125 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir as of 6 pm on Tuesday. This includes 118 active cases, four recovered patients and three deaths. 125 #COVID19 cases in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir as of 6 pm today (118 active cases, 4 recovered & 3 deaths): Government of Jammu & Kashmir pic.twitter.com/mrLRatnpBf — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2020

Coronavirus in Gujarat Latest Updates Gujarat reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths today The Gujarat government said that 19 COVID-19 positive cases and two deaths have been reported in the state on Tuesday. Both the deceased had comorbidity condition. Total positive cases in the state stand at 175.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates 150 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra today The Maharashtra health department said that 150 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the state on Tuesday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,018.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates Essential goods shops to remain open for two hours everyday in some places Pune Police on Tuesday imposed restrictions in several areas of the city to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Shops related to essential services (excluding medicals and hospitals) to remain open from 10 am to 12 pm (for 2 hours only), the police said. "Restrictions are applicable in the areas which fall in jurisdiction of police stations such as Kondhwa, Swargate, Khadak, and Faraskhana. These areas were sealed by Pune Municipal corporation yesterday. Restrictions to be imposed from 7 pm on Tuesday to 14 April," the statement said.

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates Delhi govt to give compensation of Rs 1 crore to medical workers in csase of death The Delhi government issued an order on Tuesday to provide a compensation of Rs 1 crore for doctors, nurses, and sanitation workers if the death will occur due to COVID-19.

Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Updates Bengaluru taxi drivers struggle to pay loans ANI reported that taxi drivers in Bengaluru said that they are struggling to pay for their loans with no income amid COVID-19 lockdown. Sunder Kumar said, "I don't have any work currently. How will I pay EMIs in coming months? Banks also continue to add interest on EMIs. The government should help us." Karnataka: Taxi drivers in Bengaluru say they are struggling to pay for their loans with no income amid #COVID19 lockdown. Sunder Kumar says "I don't have any work currently. How will I pay EMIs in coming months? Banks also continue to add interest on EMIs. Govt should help us" pic.twitter.com/L3u5cSbEx9 — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2020

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates All hospitals must inform authorities if they admit COVID-19 patient, says Delhi Police Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said that all hospitals must inform the police, the Delhi health department the COVID-19 authorized hospitals if they admit any COVID-19 positive patient. "If this is not followed it will be considered as concealment of facts and legal action will be taken," he said. He added, "After 1 March, whoever visited Markaz Nizamuddin should inform their concerned police stations. If they don't do so it will be considered as concealment of facts and legal action will be taken against the violators."

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates NIV Pune approves 7 antibody rapid tests The National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune has validated seven antibody-based rapid tests for coronavirus and found them to be satisfactory, ANI reported on Tuesday.

Coronavirus in UK Latest Updates UK registers 786 COVID-19 deaths in one day The UK registered a daily record of 786 coronavirus deaths, AFP reported on Tuesday.

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates Delhi reports 25 new COVID-19 cases Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that in the last 24 hours, 25 new cases of coronavirus and 2 deaths have been reported in the National Capital.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates Maharashtra health bulletin today: New COVID-19 cases reported across the state today, district wise. Latur — 08

Buldhana — 06

Pune — 2

Pimpri Chinchwad — 2

Ahmednagar — 2

Hingoli — 1

Jalgaon — 1

Washim — 1

Coronavirus in US Latest Updates Trump accuses WHO of being 'China-centric' US president Donald Trump criticised the World Health Organisation (WHO)'s action plan over the coronavirus pandemic and said the "largely US-funded organisation" was being "very China-centric". The W.H.O. really blew it. For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China centric. We will be giving that a good look. Fortunately I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on. Why did they give us such a faulty recommendation? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2020

Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Updates 100 Ola, Uber cabs to be used for medical emergencies in Bengaluru Karnataka health minister B Sriramulu said that 100 Ola cabs and 100 Uber cabs will be used for medical emergency in Bengaluru.

Coronavirus in UK Latest Updates Boris Johnson needed oxygen support in ICU, now 'stable' British prime minister Boris Johnson was stable in intensive care on Tuesday after receiving oxygen support to help him battle COVID-19, while his foreign minister led the government’s response to the outbreak. Johnson, 55, was admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital across the River Thames from the House of Commons late on Sunday after suffering persistent coronavirus symptoms, including a high temperature and a cough, for more than 10 days. But his condition rapidly deteriorated over the next 24 hours, and he was moved on Monday to an intensive care unit, where the most serious cases are treated, in case he needed to be put on a ventilator. He was still conscious, his office said.

Coronavirus in Assam Latest Updates Assam govt announces 30% cut in salaries of CM, MLAs The Assam government on Tuesday announced a 30 percent cut in the salaries of the chief minister, ministers and MLAs for one year to save money for fight against COVID-19, PTI reported.

Coromavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates BMC to disallow vegetable vendors in containment zones in Mumbai Reports said that the BMC is likely to disallow vegetable vendors in containment zones in Mumbai, which are 241 where COVID-19 positive patients have been found. Because people have not adhered to the guidelines of the lockdown to go to the market, the BMC said it had decided that streetside vegetable vendors won't be allowed in the zones

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates Maharashtra cyber cell registers 113 cases for spreading rumours The Maharashtra cyber cell on Tuesday registered 113 cases against people for spreading rumours and hateful messages around the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates 100 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported in Mumbai today The BMC said that 100 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths have been reported in Mumbai on Tuesday, the toll in the city rose to 40. The total number of positive cases in Mumbai stand at 590.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates Over 3 lakh N-95 masks available in Maharashtra, says govt The Maharashtra government on Tuesday said that currently there are 3,02,795 N-95 masks available in the state, and 41,400 personal protective equipment (PPEs) are available. The statement also said that 10,317 Isolation beds are ready and available and 2,666 ICU beds are available.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates India's COVID-19 cases rise to 4,789 with 508 new cases in last 24 hours The Union health ministry said that 508 more COVID-19 positive cases and 13 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. India's positive cases rise to 4,789 (including 4312 active cases, 353 cured/discharged/migrated people and 124 deaths).

Coronavirus in Punjab Latest Updates Punjab govt sets up control room for upcoming wheat harvesting season Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said that it has set up a control room for the coordination and for providing logistic support during the upcoming wheat harvesting and marketing season, which is set to begin on 15 April under tight security and safety measures to ensure smooth operations amid the coronavirus lockdown. He also wrote to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, seeking her personal intervention to revive manufacturing and loading at the jute mills in her state against the pending indents for gunny bales placed by Punjab government, a statement by the Punjab CMO said.

Coronavirus in Punjab Latest Updates Punjab govt to buy 10 lakh rapid testing kits Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said that the state government has planned to buy 10 lakh rapid testing kits, adding that the total cases of coronavirus are 99 in the state as of Tuesday, after eight more cases were reported. He added that of the 468 Tablighi Jamaat attendees who came back to Punjab from Delhi, 448 have been traced and 15 have tested positive for COVID-19. The results of 119 samples are awaited.

Coronavirus in Haryana Latest Updates 33 new COVID-19 cases reported in Haryana The Haryana health department said that 33 new coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the state on Tuesday. Total coronavirus positive cases in the state stand at 129, which includes two deaths and 17 people who have now been discharged.

Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Updates Everyone entering Bengal after lockdown will be quarantined, says Mamata Mamata Banerjee said that if the complete nationwide lockdown over coronavirus is "abruptly removed" in West Bengal, migrant workers stuck outside the state will start pouring in and people will violate social distancing. "It will create health hazards," she said. "All those coming inside the state after lockdown is removed will first be kept in quarantine... I would rather call these centres "safe houses" instead of quarantine centres," she added.

Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Updates Flower markets in Bengal to open tomorrow, says Mamata West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that flower markets in the state will open from Wednesday so that wholesale suppliers can supply directly to the markets. "Police will not stop them," she added. According to reports, she also said that those who are working in the bidi-making business can continue operating from their homes while maintaining social distancing and agents can collect the product and sell in market.

Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Updates COVID-19 toll rises to 5 in West Bengal West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that the toll due to coronavirus rose to five in the state on Tuesday, after two more patients passed away. Eight new active cases were reported on Tuesday, taking the number of active cases to 69 in the state.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates ICMR to set up COVID-19 clinical research network The ICMR on Tuesday said that the national task force set up to tackle the coronavirus pandemic in the country has recommended establishing an 'India COVID-19 Clinical Research Collaborative Network” which will be coordinated by ICMR. "Its goal is to enhance clinical understanding of COVID-19 to develop specific clinical management protocols and further research and development for therapeutics," the ICMR said. "For this purpose, a central database of clinical and laboratory parameters of hospitalised COVID-19 cases is being created. All hospitals currently managing COVID-19 patients are invited to become partners in the network," the statement added.

Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu Latest Updates Tamil Nadu reports 69 new COVID-19 cases, 63 attended Delhi event Tamil Nadu health secretary Beela Rajesh said that 69 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 690. Of the new 69 new cases, 63 cases are related to the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, which has become one of the hotspots for coronavirus in the country.

Coronavirus in Kerala Latest Updates Nine new COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala today Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that nine people tested positive for coronavirus in the state on Tuesday, of which four are from Kasargod, three are from Kannur, one each from Kollam and Malappuram. He also said that of the new cases, four people had returned from abroad, two are attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi and three people were affected from contact.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates BMC commissioner gives review on COVID-19 situation in Mumbai BMC commissioner Praveen Pardeshi on Tuesday made a presentation before the state cabinet about the situation of coronavirus in Mumbai. In a meeting on the situation, the Maharashtra cabinet also reportedly discussed the issue of migrants stuck in the state.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates

Need more aggressive COVID-19 testing, say Maharashtra ministers

Ministers of the Maharashtra government on Tuesday discussed the need for “more aggressive testing” of coronavirus in the state. According to reports, the government is likely to seek more labs for testing.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates Decision on extension of lockdown in Maharashtra to be taken in few days Reports said that in a meeting of the Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday, ministers said that the decision on whether the lockdown over coronavirus should be extended in the state is still to be taken and that a call will be taken depending on the state's position in the coming days.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates Maharashtra ministers express concern over high mortality rate In a meeting of the Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday, state ministers expressed concern over the high mortality rate in COVID-19 patients in the state. The state is the worst-hit, with the toll touching 50. According to reports, they said that the Uddhav Thackeray governemnt should look at the way Kerala is handling the crisis to understand why the mortality rate in Kerala is low.

Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates Gotabaya Rajapaksa thanks Narendra Modi for sending medicines to Sri Lanka Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa took to Twitter to convey his appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India for sending medicines to Sri Lanka on a chartered flight. He had earlier also requested for financial aid to fight the pandemic in the country during a phone conversation with the WHO director-general. I wish to convey my heartfelt appreciation to Hon PM @narendramodi, Govt & people of #India for your warm gesture in sending medicines to #LKA on a special chartered flight. Your kind & generous support is deeply appreciated in this hour of need #TogetherWeCan #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/XpcUw9xK6d — Gotabaya Rajapaksa (@GotabayaR) April 7, 2020 Gota Gota

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates Delhi govt gives numbers of 1,950 people to police for quarantine monitoring The Delhi government has given the phone numbers of 1,950 people connected to the Tablighi Jamat event to the Delhi Police, a statement said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates We have sufficient quantity of hydrochloroquine, says Centre Lav Aggarwal, health ministry joint secretary, said that the hydrochloroquine drug is being used only in particular cases for critical patients and health workers. He also said that the pharma ministry is monitoring the situation, adding, "...assure you we have sufficient quantity (of the drug)."

Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir Latest Updates Students of classes 1 to 9 to be automatically promoted in Jammu In light of the coronavirus outbreak, students of classes 1 to 9 of the Jammu division in Jammu and Kashmir are to be promoted to next class and all examinees, who appeared in the Class 11 examination falling under will be promoted to Class 12, the Jammu school education department said.

Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: No COVID-19 cases in Goa on Tuesday, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state stands at seven, the state health department said.

The Delhi government issued an order on Tuesday to provide a compensation of Rs 1 crore for doctors, nurses, and sanitation workers if the death will occur due to COVID-19.

US president Donald Trump criticised the World Health Organisation (WHO)'s action plan over the coronavirus pandemic and said the "largely US-funded organisation" was being "very China-centric".

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday said that currently there are 3,02,795 N-95 masks available in the state, and 41,400 personal protective equipment (PPEs) are available.

The statement also said that 10,317 Isolation beds are ready and available and 2,666 ICU beds are available.

The Union health ministry said that 508 more COVID-19 positive cases and 13 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. India's positive cases rise to 4,789 (including 4312 active cases, 353 cured/discharged/migrated people and 124 deaths).

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that the toll due to coronavirus rose to five in the state on Tuesday, after two more patients passed away. Eight new active cases were reported on Tuesday, taking the number of active cases to 69 in the state.

Ministers of the Maharashtra government on Tuesday discussed the need for “more aggressive testing” of coronavirus in the state. According to reports, the government is likely to seek more labs for testing.

In a meeting of the Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday, state ministers expressed concern over the high mortality rate in COVID-19 patients in the state. The state is the worst-hit, with the toll touching 50.

According to reports, they said that the Uddhav Thackeray governemnt should look at the way Kerala is handling the crisis to understand why the mortality rate in Kerala is low.

ICMR's R Gangakhedkar said that 1,07,006 tests have been conducted for coronavirus so far. Currently, 136 government labs are working and 59 private labs have been given permission.

The Union health ministry on Tuesday said that so far, 326 coronavirus patients across the country have been discharged after recovery. There are 4,421 COVID-19 positive cases in the country, including 354 cases in the last 24 hours.

A lot of state governments, as well as experts, are requesting the Central Government to extend the lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic in India. The Centre is considering this decision, say government sources, reports CNN-News18.

Odisha has reported its first COVID-19 death after a 72-year-old man being treated for the coronavirus died at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, said Health department on Tuesday.

Civic authorities have ordered sealing of borders of the Kalyan and Dombivali cities in Maharashtra with immediate effect to check the spread of coronavirus.

Arvind Kejriwal briefed the media about his 5-step programme to curb the pandemic in the National Capital on Tuesday. 'We have to stay three steps ahead of the coronavirus. Hence, we have decided to implement a five-step plan to tackle the outbreak in Delhi'.

WhatsApp is set to impose a strict new limit on message forwarding as the Facebook-owned chat app seeks to slow the dissemination of fake news, the company has announced on Tuesday. WhatsApp is to limit sharing of frequently forwarded messages to only one chat at a time.

Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of cases in India. With 23 new patients in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive cases in the state rises to 891. In the last 24 hours, Sangali has reported one new case, Pune four, Anagar three, Buldhana two, Mumbai 10, Thane one and two cases.

In view of the humanitarian aspects of COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday announced that India has decided to license Paracetamol and Hydroxychloroquine in appropriate quantities to all its neighbouring countries which are dependent on its capabilities.

Two more cases of the novel coronavirus disease have been found in the Dharavi area of Mumbai, Maharashtra. The cases have been reported in Dr Baliga Nagar. They are the father, 80, and brother, 49, of the second case from the area as total cases in Dharavi stand at four.

As many as 1,182 people have been arrested and 504 cases registered so far in Assam for not following the lockdown restrictions imposed in view of the coronavirus outbreak, an official said.

Amid rising global pressure to allow exports of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol which is being tested on patients infected with coronavirus, the government is likely to clear the move after calculating sufficient stocks for the country, say reports.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday hinted at a possible retaliation if India does not lift its hold on the export of Hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug used in the treatment of coronavirus patients.

While India has lifted restrictions on the export of 24 pharmaceutical ingredients and medicines made from them, it is not clear what prompted the move. However, Reuters has quoted Indian government sources as saying that the bans had prompted intense pressure from the United States.

The Union government on Monday said that there has been an increase of 704 COVID-19 cases taking the total number to 4,067 in the last 24 hours, the biggest rise so far in India.

Further, 28 deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours. With this, the total number of deaths in the country has crossed the 100-mark.

The total number of positive cases in India includes 3,851 active cases, 318 cured/discharged/migrated people and 111 deaths.

Out of the total deaths, 73 percent of deaths were of males, and 27 percent were of females, the health ministry said in a media briefing. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the health ministry, also said that 63 percent of deaths were of people aged 60 years and above, 30 percent were of people between 40 and 60 years, and seven percent were of people below 40 years of age.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Union ministers through video conferencing, and asked them to prepare a list of ten major decisions and 'ten priority areas of focus' once the lockdown ends. Modi said that Central ministries should prepare a business continuity plan and asked all departments to maintain an objective index on how their work will promote 'Make in India.'

The Cabinet has approved an ordinance amending the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954, which will result in the reduction of allowances and pension of the politicians by 30 percent from 1 April, 2020 for a year.

State-wise figures

The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 781, with 33 people more people testing positive for the disease on Monday, a health official said.

Among the new cases, 19 were reported from Pune city, 11 from Mumbai and one each from Satara, Ahmednagar and Vasai (in Palghar district), said the official.

"The state health department on Monday received reports of 33 people testing positive for coronavirus. With this, the state tally increased to 781, he said.

The state has so far reported 45 deaths due to the viral disease.

Gujarat reported 16 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 144, a health department official said.

Ten of these new patients have direct or indirect link to religious congregation organised by Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in Delhi last month, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said.

Of the 16 new cases, 11 are from Ahmedabad, two from Vadodara, and one each in Mehsana, Patan and Surat.

Tamil Nadu health secretary Beela Rajesh said that 50 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state on Monday, taking the total cases to 621. 48 of the new cases are connected to the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, 570 of the total COVID-19 cases are Tablighi Jamaat returnees.

The Karnataka government said that as of 5 pm on Monday, 12 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 163 in the state. Additionally, the state has reported four deaths while 20 people have recovered.

The health bulletin said that the government is still trying to get details of whether the COVID-19 cases in Mysuru with travel history to Delhi are connected to the Tablighi Jamaat event, adding that one of the 12 new cases from Bangalore Rural attended the event and returned on 20 March.

In Delhi, cases of coronavirus rose to 532 after 20 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said. Of the new cases, 10 are attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the Nizammudin area of the National Capital.

Additionally, he said one patient had died in the last 24 hours and 25 others are on ventilators. The total number of deaths is at 7 now.

Administrative measures

The Delhi Police shifted 17 pregnant women to different hospitals in the national capital amid the lockdown imposed to combat the coronavirus threat, officials said on Sunday.

"The PCR vehicles of Delhi Police shifted as many as 17 women, who were in labour, to various hospitals in the city," Deputy Commissioner of Police (PCR) Sharat Kumar Sinha said.

Four calls about pregnant woman going into labour were received from west Delhi, three from outer-north, three from Dwarka, two from east Delhi, two from outer part of the city, one from northeast, one from northwest and one from south Delhi, the DCP said.

In Bengaluru, the South Western Railways said that a 50-bedded hospital for COVID-19, with six ICU beds, has become fully operational at Divisional Railway Hospital.

In Goa, the fisheries department has decided to allow sale of fish in the state from Monday, with certain riders, including strict implementation of social distancing guidelines the curb the spread of coronavirus.

Fish is a key kitchen staple of people in the coastal state and its sale was banned since the enforcement of lockdown last month.

Goa Fisheries Minister Philip Neri Rodrigues told PTI that the stock of fish caught before the imposition of ban is lying at different cold storages in the state.

However, the traditional fish markets will continue to be closed to contain the spread of coronavirus, he said, adding that they are trying to work out modalities on how to allow people to buy fish without the markets being opened.

Global picture

The number of the coronavirus cases in Pakistan reached 3,277 with the infections in the worst-hit Punjab province approaching 1,500 despite government claims that the ongoing lockdown in the country has slowed down the spread of the deadly virus.

Ministry of National Health Services said that 50 patients have so far died of the disease, while 257 people have recovered.

Punjab recorded 1,493 cases, Sindh 881, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 405, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 210, Balochistan 191, Islamabad 82 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 15.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that he will declare a state of emergency for Tokyo and six other prefectures as early as Tuesday to bolster measures to fight the coronavirus, but that there will be no hard lockdowns.

Abe also told reporters Monday that his government will launch a 108 trillion yen ($1 trillion) stimulus package — Japan’s largest ever and nearly twice as much as expected — to help counter the economic impact of the pandemic, including cash payouts to households in need and financial support to protect businesses and jobs.

Abe said experts on a government-commissioned task force urged him to prepare to declare a state of emergency, with the COVID-19 outbreak rapidly expanding in major cities including Tokyo, and hospitals and medical staff overburdened with patients. He said the state of emergency will cover Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka and four other hard-hit prefectures, and will be in effect for about a month.

