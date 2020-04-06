Kanika Kapoor discharged from Lucknow hospital after testing negative for coronavirus in sixth attempt
Singer Kanika Kapoor on Monday was discharged from a Lucknow hospital after she tested negative for coronavirus in her sixth test.
(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)
The singer was admitted at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) here. She will now have to undergo home quarantine for 14 days.
Earlier, Kanika's fifth COVID-19 test results came negative. The test was conducted on 4 April.
Kanika had tested positive for the fourth time on 29 March. She was tested positive for the first time on 20 March.
Earlier, Lucknow Police booked the singer on charges of negligence for attending various social events in the city despite being infected with coronavirus and having been instructed by the authorities to isolate herself at her home.
She has been booked under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sarojini Nagar police station in the city. The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Lucknow.
Updated Date: Apr 06, 2020 12:27:38 IST
