Coronavirus pandemic: Kanika Kapoor booked for negligence; singer, who tested positive, attended large gathering after London visit

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor who had attended several gatherings here and tested positive for coronavirus has been booked for negligence and disobedience to the order issued by a public servant, an official said.

The FIR was registered against at Sarojini Nagar police station, said Police Commissioner Surjit Pandey.

"An FIR was lodged at the Sarojini Nagar police station under IPC Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant)," he told Press Trust of India.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of the Lucknow chief medical officer.

Two more FIRs are likely to be filed against the singer at the Hazratganj and Gomtinagar police stations as she had visited at least three gatherings in the areas faaling under their jurisdiction.

The singer had earlier issued a statement confirming she has been tested positive for coronavirus.

Here's her statement

As per reports, Kanika returned to India from London on 15 March, but refused to divulge any information on her travel history. She reportedly hosted a grand party for her friends following her return. The singer's father even revealed to Aaj Tak that Kanika has attended three parties after she returned to Lucknow and had come in contact with around 400 families during the same.

However, he added Kanika did not hide details of her travel history from the airport authorities. He said Kanika was tested negative at the time.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Mar 21, 2020 10:21:04 IST

Tags : Bollywood, Bollywood Singer, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Updates, Kanika Kapiir, Kanika Kapoor Booked, Kanika Kapoor Coronavirus, Kanika Kapoor FIR, Singer, TuneIn