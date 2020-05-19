JEE Main 2020: NTA reopens online application process, offers engineering students another chance to apply for exam

JEE Main 2020 | Candidates now have been given another chance to apply for the engineering entrance exam, JEE Main. The application window for the exam opened on Tuesday and will be accepting forms till 24 May.

Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has said that students who have dropped the idea to study abroad will get a fresh chance to apply for JEE-Main.

📢Students who dropped the idea to study abroad, here is your chance to pursue your studies in India. I have advised @DG_NTA to give one more opportunity to students to submit new/complete online application form for JEE (Main) 2020.

Hurry! Forms available till 24th May. pic.twitter.com/hSwXQ9GBjX — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 19, 2020

JEE Main is held for admission to NITs, IIITs and CFTIs participating though Central Seat Allocation Board for courses viz B.Tech, B.Arch, and B.Planning.

JEE-Main 2020 will be held from 18 July to 23 July. The admit card for the exam will soon be released on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

According to NTA, over 9 lakh students have registered to appear for JEE Main.

JEE Main 2020 exam was earlier scheduled to be held between 5 April and 11 April but got delayed due to coronavirus lockdown.

NTA last month extended the scope of making corrections in the JEE (Main) 2020 application forms till 14 April. It later extended the correction facility of the online application forms of JEE Main 2020 till 3 May.

NTA has time and again alerted students not to pay attention to fake news circulating on social media regarding the exam. In April, it was brought to its notice that a fake circular that was doing rounds on social media regarding the rescheduling of the JEE (Main) exam to the first week of July 2020.

