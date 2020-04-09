JEE Main 2020: NTA allows students to change city for entrance exam due to coronavirus outbreak till 14 April

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday announced that it is extending the scope of making corrections in the JEE (Main) 2020 application forms till 14 April. Candidates can now make changes in their choice of cities for JEE (Main) 2020 test centres.

The NTA is letting students change their examination city because of the problems faced by applicants due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The exam conducting body, however, said that change in the city is subject to the availability of capacity in that city. “Due to administrative reasons, a different city may be allotted and the decision of the NTA regarding the allotment of Centre shall be final,” NTA said in a public notice.

The online application form of JEE (Main) 2020 is available on the official website Jeemain.nta.nic. Candidates can visit the site and verify their particulars and make necessary amendments wherever required.

The correction in the online application forms shall be accepted up to 5 pm on 14 April and the examination fee can be submitted till 11.50 pm.

The requisite (additional) fee, if applicable, can be paid through credit card/debit card/ net banking/ UPI and Paytm.

The NTA notice was also tweeted by Human Resource Development (HRD) minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

JEE (Main) 2020 that was scheduled for April has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The new dates for the examination are yet to be announced.

