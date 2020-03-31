NTA postpones JEE Main 2020 till last week of May; admit cards to be issued after 15 April

Amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, the JEE Main April 2020 examinations, scheduled to be held on 5, 7,8, 9 and 11 April, have been postponed to the last week of May.

The National Testing Agency has not announced the exact dates of the exam yet, and has said it will do so after assessing the situation in the coming weeks.

JEE Main is applicable for admission to NITs, IIITs and CFTIs participating though Central Seat Allocation Board for courses viz B.Tech, B.Arch, and B.Planning.

"The National Testing Agency has expressed hope that normalcy will be restored relatively soon; but for now, NTA is closely monitoring the scenario to evaluate if the situation may necessitate any change in the schedule," said a statement.

Admit cards for JEE Main 2020 will now be issued after 15 April. NTA has also urged candidates to keep a tab on jeemain.nta.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in for latest updates.

Candidates can also contact 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953, 8882356803 for further news.

NTA had earlier postponed a slew of examinations as advised by the Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

Subsequently, on 30 March, the NTA extended application submission dates for National Council for Hotel Management (NCHM) JEE, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Admission Test-2020 for Ph.D. and Open Mat (MBA), ICAR Entrance Exam, Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination, UGC-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET)-June, CSIR-National Eligibility Test (CSIR-NET)-June and All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET).

NTA also postponed the medical entrance exam NEET which was scheduled to be held in May.

