Coronavirus pandemic: New Zealand players free to decide on participating in IPL 2020, says NZC

New Delhi: New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Friday left it to its players to decide on their Indian Premier League participation — if the T20 league takes place — in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic that has caused massive upheaval across the world.

The extraordinary situation has forced the BCCI to suspend the start of this year's IPL from 29 March to 15 April.

Among other things, the coronavirus outbreak has affected the international sporting calendar with many events being either cancelled or postponed. Cricket was no exception.

"Our position basically hasn't changed. We're continuing to give our guys the most up-to-date advice on cause and effect and best practice, as advised by government and world health authorities. However, ultimately it is the players' own decision," NZC said in a statement.

The IPL's suspension comes following a directive from the Government of India to suspend all visas, barring a few categories, till 15 April, which had put the participation of foreign players in the cash-rich league in doubt.

The novel coronavirus has so far claimed over 5,000 lives and infected more than 130,000 people across the world. In India, more than 75 positive cases have been reported so far including one death.

Earlier, NZC had said it was sensitising its contracted players, including the six who were to play in IPL 2020, about preventive measures to deal with the deadly outbreak.

The six New Zealand players, who are to play in the IPL are Jimmy Neesham (Kings XI Punjab), Lockie Ferguson (Kolkata Knight Riders), Mitchell McClenaghan and Trent Boult (Mumbai Indians), Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Mitchell Santner (Chennai Super Kings).

Updated Date: Mar 13, 2020 19:49:20 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Cricket, Indian Premier League, IPL 13, IPL 2020, New Zealand, New Zealand Cricket, NZC, Sports