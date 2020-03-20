Coronavirus pandemic: Daytime Emmy Awards called off, Minions: The Rise of Gru release delayed
The Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony is being called off over the coronavirus pandemic, reports The Associated Press.
“There are just too many unknowns right now, not the least of which is whether we would actually be permitted to stage an event in June, involving more than 1,000 participants," National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Chairman Terry O’Reilly wrote in a letter to members.
The 47th Daytime Emmy Awards had been scheduled for 12 to 14 June in Pasadena, California.
“While we realise this is disappointing, this does not mean we will not be celebrating the work selected for recognition in our Awards judging processes,” Brent Stanton, the executive director of the Daytime Emmy Awards, said in a statement.
“Judging continues, and we look forward to announcing our incredibly talented nominees later this spring. We are working on some interesting alternative ideas for how to best recognize the honourees later this year, and will share more details in the weeks ahead.”
As per a report in Chicago Tribune, Universal and Illumination have postponed the release of their upcoming tentpole animation feature Minions: The Rise of Gru. The film was due to hit theatres on 3 July, but after the delay, no new release date has been announced.
Owing to the pandemic, makers could reportedly not complete the production of the film after France declared a complete shutdown of studios.
Chris Meledandri, founder and CEO of Illumination, said in a statement, carried by Chicago Tribune, "This means we will be unable to finish Minions: The Rise of Gru in time for our planned global releases in late June and early July. While we all grapple with the enormity of this crisis, we must put the safety and protection of our employees above all."
