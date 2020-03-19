Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Narendra Modi to speak on measures to curb COVID-19 tomorrow at 9 pm; Srinagar reports first case, says report

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus in US Latest Updates Indian Embassy in US releases updated advisory: Embassy of India in United States of America (USA) releases updated advisory for Indian students in USA in view of COVID-19 pandemic. Embassy of India in United States of America (USA) releases updated advisory for Indian students in USA in view of #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/AxeK74KBML — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2020

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Seven more cases confirmed in Telangana Seven more coronavirus cases were confirmed in Telangana on Wednesday night, ANI reported. All the patients are Indonesian nationals and have been kept in isolation wards, a notification from the government said.

Coronavirus in US Latest Updates Trump says youth are feeling 'invincible' but should heed advise US president Donald Trump on Wednesday said that the country's youth needed to heed the advice of experts to exercise caution, but also called for them to stay calm. He said, “I hope they just listen to what we’ve been saying over the last period of time. We don’t want them gathering, and I see that they do gather including on beaches, and including in restaurants, young people. They don’t realize that — they’re feeling invincible, I don’t know if you felt invincible when you were young. But they don’t realize that they could be carrying lots of bad things home to their grandmother and grandfather and even their parents,” he said. He continued, “So we want them to heed the advice… and I do believe it’s getting through.”

Coronavirus in Pakistan Latest Updates Pakistan records first COVID-19 death Pakistan recorded the first death due to the novel coronavirus on Wednesday as confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to 289, reports said.

Coronavirus in UK Latest Updates UK schools to shut from Friday UK prime minister Boris Johnson said that schools across the country will shut from Friday, in his weekly press conference. "The closures will affect students of all ages, except for the children of key workers -- including NHS staff, police and delivery drivers – and vulnerable children," CNN reported. “We therefore need schools to make provisions for the children of these key workers … and they also need to look after the most vulnerable children. For many parents, these steps will be frustrating. That’s why we are now working on further measures… to keep our economy going.” Johnson was quoted as saying.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Passengers from 36 countries banned temporarily '"No airline will bring any passenger from Australia, Belgium, Bulgeria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom effective 12 GMT March 12 at Port of departure," a home ministry spokesperson was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates COVID-19 patient commits suicide in Delhi, says report A patient with the novel coronavirus committed suicide at the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Wednesday, India Today reported. "The 35-year-old deceased jumped off the 7th floor of the Safdarjung Hospital, according to a PCR call received by the Delhi Police. He was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital at 9 pm on Wednesday only as a suspected coronavirus patient. The deceased has come to India from Sydney in Australia and had complained of a headache," the report said.

Coronavirus in US Latest Updates Trump invokes emergency authority; Big 3 automakers closing President Donald Trump on Wednesday moved to invoke a federal law that allows the government to marshal the private sector to deal with the coronavirus epidemic, as the economic damage mounted with word that Detroit’s Big Three automakers agreed to shut down all their factories to protect workers. On a day of head-spinning developments, stocks tumbled again on Wall Street, falling so fast they triggered another automatic trading halt. More borders slammed shut across Europe and North America, with the U.S. and Canada agreeing to close their shared boundary to all but essential travel. And the Trump administration pressed Congress to swiftly pass a potentially $1 trillion rescue package to prop up the economy and speed relief checks to Americans in a matter of weeks. Calling himself a “wartime president,” Trump said he would sign the Defense Production Act “in case we need it” as the government bolsters resources for an expected surge in cases of the virus. (AP)

Coronavirus in UK Latest Updates COVID-19 toll rises to 104 in UK The United Kingdom on Wednesday reported a rise in the national toll due to coronavirus. The toll has risen to 104, with 99 deaths in England, three deaths in Scotland, and two deaths in Wales. On Wednesday, 104 patients succumbed to the disease, which is the biggest daily jump in the country so far.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Rajasthan govt imposes Section 144 across state Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that Section 144 had been imposed across the state in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. "In order to save the lives of the people from the coronavirus infection, Section 144 has been directed to be implemented in the first phase across the state by 31 March. The District Magistrate, Sub Divisional Officers have been authorized to issue necessary guidelines in this regard," Gehlot said. "The entire effort of the state government is that the citizens of the state survive the infection of this epidemic. People should be advised not to congregate through loudspeakers at other religious and public places including temples, mosques," he added.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Modi holds meeting to review COVID-19 measures Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting on the government's efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country, the Prime Minister's Office said. on Wednesday. "PM Modi emphasised on actively engaging with individuals, local communities and organisations in chalking out mechanisms to fight the Covid-19 menace. He also urged officials and technical experts to deliberate on the steps to be taken next," the statement said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates JEE-Main scheduled for April postponed The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE-Main) for admission to IITs and engineering colleges was postponed on Wednesday in view of coronavirus, according to the HRD Ministry's National Testing Agency (NTA). The exam was scheduled to be held from 5 April to 11 April. "The JEE-Main exam has been postponed. The new date will be decided in accordance with the board exams schedule and other competitive exams to ensure there is no clash," a senior NTA official said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates First COVID-19 case reported in Srinagar, says report The first case of coronavirus was reported in the Kashmir area of the Jammu and Kashmir union territory on Wednesday, India Today reported. "A resident of Khanyar area in Srinagar tested positive for COVID-19, Jammu and Kashmir administration confirmed. According to authorities, the patient had a history of international travel and arrived in India on 16 March. The patient has currently been put under isolation and surveillance, contact tracing has started in a 300-metre area," the report said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Narendra Modi to address the nation over COVID-19 tomorrow The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Thursday night at 9 pm, he will speak about issues related to the novel coronavirus and the measures taken by the government to combat the spread of the infection.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates CBSE postpones exams till 31 March The CBSE board has postponed all exams in India and abroad from 19 to 31 March in light of the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country. Adhering to the government's advisory to observe 'social distancing', the board said that a new exam schedule will be announced by 31 March after reassessing the situation, The Indian Express reported.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Maharashtra govt says workforce in offices, public transport to work at 50% capacity The Maharashtra government on Wednesday said that a decision had been made that offices will continue on a day-to-day basis, accounting for 50 percent of the workforce. "Besides, it has been suggested to try to operate 50 percent passenger capacity of the public transport system including rail, buses and metro. The shop hours in the city will be decided in such a way that the shops will open in the morning and close in the afternoon. There is no reason to panic as the supply of essential commodities in the state is sufficient and smooth," Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Health ministry says passengers from South Korea to produce negative cert The health ministry on Wednesday said that passengers coming/transiting through the UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait after 12 GMT on 18 March (port of departure) to be quarantined upon arrival for 14 days. Those who have visited China, South Korea, Iran, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany on/after 15 February to be quarantined. "Indians coming from South Korea are required to produce negative COVID-19 certificate to come to the country," the notification said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates One more COVID-19 case reported in Maharashtra The Maharashtra public health department said that a 50-year-old person has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Ratnagiri. The person has a travel history to Dubai. Total number of positive cases reaches 45 in Maharashtra.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates States to sell protective gear in fair price shops Reports on Wednesday said that the Ministry of Food and Consumer Affairs has directed states to sell surgical masks, soaps, and hand sanitisers in fair price shops and for beneficiaries of the ration scheme to wear surgical masks.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Lack of mid-day meals due to school shutdown should not deprive kids of food, says SC The Supreme Court said on Wednesday that non-availability of mid-day meals to children, as schools in many parts of the country have been shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, should not deprive them of nutritious food. While dealing with one crisis, the situation may not lead to creation of another crisis as on account of the shutdown of schools and Anganwadis, children as well as lactating and nursing mothers would be deprived of the nutritional food, the top court said while seeking response of the states and Union Territories. Taking suo motu (on its own) note of the situation, it said all the states and UTs should come out with a uniform policy so as to ensure that while preventing spread of COVID-19, the schemes for providing nutritional food to the children and nursing and lactating mothers are not adversely affected. A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant said that non-supply of nutritional food to the children as well as lactating and nursing mothers may lead to large-scale malnourishment. "Particularly, the children and the lactating and nursing mothers in rural as well as tribal area are prone to such mal-nourishment. Such mal-nutrition may affect their immunity system and as such, such children and lactating and nursing mothers would be more prone to catch the infection. While dealing with one crisis, the situation may not lead to creation of another crisis," the bench said. PTI

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 17 people tested positive in UP The Times of India has quoted the Directorate of Health Services, Uttar Pradesh as saying, "A total of 17 people have tested positive for coronavirus; 8 from Agra, 2 from Ghaziabad, 4 from Noida and 3 from Lucknow.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Punjab govt considers releasing petty criminals to reduce prison overcrowding The Punjab jails department is considering releasing around 3,000 drug peddlers and 2,800 petty criminals lodged in various jails in state to curb prison overcrowding and contain the coronavirus outbreak, News18 reported.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Passengers report chaos at Delhi airport amid COVID-19 Passengers have been reporting chaos at the Delhi airport amid the quarantine imposed for Indian nationals arriving from abroad for the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 195 Indian pilgrims from Iran quarantined at Jaisalmer facility At least 195 Indians who were stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran have been quarantined in a facility in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. They arrived in India on Wednesday evening.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Maharashtra govt to allow 8 labs to conduct COVID-19 tests The Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to allow novel coronavirus testing at eight labs apart from from the National Institute of Virology in Pune, reports said. News18 reported that the testing in three new labs will begin from Thursday.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates HRD ministry to launch e-classes for schools The Human Resource Development ministry is likely to launch e-classes on the Swayam Prabha DTH channels for school students, reports said on Wednesday. "Time slots of four hours daily approved on Swayam Prabha DTH channels for selected states," the ministry was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Coronavirus in US Latest Updates US to close border with Canada Donald Trump said that the US was shutting its northern border with Canada for non-essential traffic with "mutual consent" in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. "Trade will not be affected," Trump tweeted.

Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates Global COVID-19 toll crosses 8,000 Desperate travelers choked European border crossings Wednesday after countries implemented strict controls to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which has now infected more than 200,000 people worldwide and killed more than 8,000. In releasing the new figures, Johns Hopkins University also said more than 82,000 people recovered from the virus, which causes only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough for most people, although severe illness is more likely in the elderly and those with existing health problems. Italy has been the second hardest hit country with more than 31,000 cases, behind more than 81,000 in China.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Delhi encourages social distancing, Uttarakhand orders work-for-home for govt employees Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal said that in a meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, the authorities deliberated social distancing measures which can be encouraged in government offices, public transport, and public places. Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government has also issued an order to allow government employees to work from home. The order reads, "Only employees whose presence in offices is very necessary shall be called to office". The order will be effective from 19 March to 25 March."

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Andhra Pradesh shuts schools, colleges The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday declared that all educational institutions in the state will be shut in light of the coronavirus outbreak. This includes schools, colleges, universities, and coaching centers. The government also asked people to take necessary precautionary measures.

Coronavirus in Iran Latest Updates Iran reports 147 new deaths, toll now at 1,135 Iran reported its single biggest jump in deaths from the new coronavirus on Wednesday as another 147 people died, raising the country's overall death toll to 1,135, AP reported. The nearly 15 percent spike in deaths — amid a total of 17,361 confirmed cases in Iran — marks the biggest 24-hour rise in fatalities since officials first acknowledged cases of the virus in Iran in mid-February. Still, even as the number of cases continues to grow each day, food markets were still packed with shoppers on Wednesday and highways were crowded with traffic as families traveled between cities ahead of the Persian New Year, Nowruz, on Friday. Iran's deputy health minister, Alireza Raisi, urged the public to avoid travel and crowded places. In a statement on state TV, Raisi told Iranians the coming period represented two "golden weeks" to try curb the virus from spreading further.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Maharashtra govt says no decision on private labs conducting COVID-19 tests The Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said that the state government has not taken any decision on allowing private labs to conduct the coronavirus diagnostic tests in the state. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state by the COVID-19 outbreak, with 42 cases reported so far.

Coronavirus in UK Latest Updates UK pharmacies impose rations on hand sanitisers, masks CNN reported that UK's pharmacies, including the biggest chain 'Boots', have imposed rations on essential items like hand sanitisers as a measure against panic-buying amid the coronavirus outbreak. "In Boots stores across London, items like thermometers, paracetemol and hand soap have sold out. Hand soap sales alone are at about 1,000% of usual levels," the report said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Vistara suspends international operations Vistara airlines on Wednesday said that it was suspending its international flights from 20 March to 31 March. "We are temporarily suspending our international operations from 20 March to 31 March. We have also temporarily adjusted domestic capacity for March and April in view of reduced demand. Customers booked on the affected flights will be fully refunded," the statement.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Centre to issue advisory on incidents of racial remarks Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said a strict advisory is being issued to all states to take action after some incidents of racial remarks against people belonging to the North East in some parts of the country were reported in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Rijiju, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, also said the issue was taken up with the North East division in the Ministry of Home Affairs. "Some incidents of racial remarks against North-East people have emerged in some parts of India in the wake of #Coronavirus due to cultural ignorance, prejudice minset & lack of understanding. Matter discussed with NE Division, MHA. Strict advisory is being issued to the States," Rijiju tweeted.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates COVID-19 cases rise to 151 in India The number of positive cases of coronavirus in India on Wednesday rose to 151, which included 25 foreign nationals and 126 Indians, according to the health ministry's website.

Coronavirus in Iran Latest Updates Indians in Iran include 1,100 pilgrims from J&K, Ladakh In Iran, as per available information, there are over 6,000 Indian nationals, MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan said in his written reply to a question on whether many Indians are held up in Arab countries including Kuwait and Iran due to coronavirus. The Indians in Iran include about 1,100 pilgrims mainly from Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir and Maharashtra, nearly 300 students primarily from Jammu and Kashmir, about 1,000 fishermen, including from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat, and others who are on a long-term stay in Iran for pursuing their livelihood and religious studies, the minister said. Asked about steps take by the Centre to help Indians stranded in Iran due to the coronavirus outbreak, Muraleedharan said the government has made focussed efforts for the safe return of Indians from that country. A team of six Indian health officials has been deputed to Iran in order to set up testing and sampling facilities there, he said. Muraleedharan said 1,706 samples have been taken, including from pilgrims, students and other Indians stranded in Iran.

Coronavirus in China Latest Updates India provides medical supplies worth Rs 2.11 crore to China Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, said that India had assisted China with medical supplies worth Rs 2,11 crore, including one lakh surgical masks, five lakh pairs of sugical gloves, 75 pieces of infusion pumps, 30 pieces of enteral feeding pumps, 21 pieces of defibrillator and 4,000 pieces of N-95 masks. The global coronavirus pandemic originated in China's Wuhan province.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Kolkata COVID-19 patient refused to get admitted, interacted with many others, claims report Despite being cautioned by medical officials multiple times, man from West Bengal's Kolkata ignored crucial health directives and now has been tested positive for coronavirus. He is also incidentally West Bengal's first confirmed case. The infected person, a student in the UK, refused to get tested for the COVID-19 infection despite being asked by several authorities as he had just returned from the UK. A reporter with ThePrint tweeted that he was first advised to get admitted to the Beleghata ID hospital in Kolkata on 15 March, but he ignored the advisory and interacted with several people, including family members. "On 16 he was taken to MR Bangur hospital, met deputy super and others. Again turned down requests to get admitted. He returned home again. His mother went to Nabanna, attended many important meetings, met many people. He too met people, who are now being tracked," the tweet further added.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Harsh Vardhan asks teams to review quarantine facilities Health minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday directed teams to visit quarantine facilities to assess and monitor amenities, PTI reported. Meanwhile, The Times of India reported that a case has been filed against Vardhan in Bihar for "not stopping the black marketing of essential items".

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Rahul Gandhi calls for 'aggressive' action against COVID-19 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been targetting the government over the the slowing economy and the coronavirus outbreak in the last few weeks, on Wednesday said that the Centre needs to take "quick and aggressive action" in tackling with the spread of COVID-19 in the country. India is currently dealing with 130 active cases, while three people have succumbed to the infection. Quick aggressive action is the answer to tackling the #Coronavirus . India is going to pay an extremely heavy price for our governments inability to act decisively. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 18, 2020

Coronavirus in North Korea Latest Updates North Korea lacks medical facilities to deal with COVID-19, says state media North Korean state media quoted Kim Jong-un has saying that the country lacked modern medical facilities equipped to deal with the global spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak and appealed for urgent improvements, News18 reported. The report quoted experts as saying that an oubreak of coronavirus in North Korea would be devastating ebcause of the lack of medical supplies and "outdated healthcare infrastructure".

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Karnataka to set aside Rs 200 crore to curb COVID-19 The Karnataka Cabinet on Wednesday set aside Rs 200 crore to tackle the spread of the novel coronavirus in the state, The Times of India quoted Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa as saying. The state currently is dealing with 11 active cases of the flu-like disease that has claimed over 7,000 lives worldwide. "The restrictions that have been imposed in the state for a week from 14 March have been extended till 31 March, he announced in the Legislative Assembly after a special cabinet meeting to discuss the impact of Covid-19," the report said. The report also said that the state is going to be in lockdown till 31 March.

Coronavirus in US Latest Updates Trump says businesses to get reimbursed for losses during quarantine US president Donald Trump said that the businesses that have suffered losses due to the "Chinese virus" will be reimbursed. News18 reported that this is the second time Trump has referred to the COVID-19 as the "Chinese virus". For the people that are now out of work because of the important and necessary containment policies, for instance the shutting down of hotels, bars and restaurants, money will soon be coming to you. The onslaught of the Chinese Virus is not your fault! Will be stronger than ever! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2020

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Army to cancel all training activities, freeze authorisation of leaves The Indian Army has issued advisory to all commands regarding the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country. The advisory said that all wargames and conferences are postponed till further orders. All training activities are to be postponed or cancelled, in view of the current circumstances, the advisory added. As per the advisory, the leave granting authorities have been told to grant leave only on essential or compassionate grounds till situation improves.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Four people prescribed home quarantine flee in Maharashtra PTI reported that four passengers who have travel history with Germany and with prescribed home quarantine on Wednesday deboarded from the Bandra Terminus-Delhi Garibrath Express train at Palghar station. The co-passengers raised an alarm, the report said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Protection of Child Rights commission receives complaint over Shaheen Bagh protest The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said that it had received a complaint on Tuesday, regarding the assembly of people, including children and infants, at the Shaheen Bagh protest amid the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country. The National Capital has 10 active cases at present according to the health ministry website, and of the total cases in the city, one patient has died while two people have recovered.

Coronavirus in Portugal Latest Update Portugal announces 9.2 billion euros of coronavirus aid Portugal’s government announced on Wednesday a 9.2 billion-euro package to support workers and provide liquidity for companies affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The package, presented by Finance Minister Mario Centeno and Economy Minister Pedro Siza Vieira, includes 5.2 billion in fiscal stimulus, 3 billion in state-backed credit guarantees and one billion related to social security payments.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Roche Diagnostics gets emergency approval to run COVID-19 tests Health ministry officials were on Wednesday quoted by ANI as saying that a private company, Roche Diagnostics, has received emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and have received a license to conduct coronavirus diagnostic tests. Health Ministry's top officials: BioMerieux Diagnostics, another private company, has also approached Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). It will take 7 days to get approved as officials are making assessment. Once approved, it can conduct the confirmatory test of #COVID19 https://t.co/vehu1RJIFk — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2020

Coronavirus in Indonesia Latest Updates Indonesia reports 55 new cases Indonesia announced on Wednesday 55 new coronavirus cases, taking the total to 227 in the Southeast Asian nation and marking the biggest daily rise in positive cases. Achmad Yurianto, a health ministry official, also told a news conference that the number of deaths from the disease rose to 19, with deaths recorded in seven different provinces, while 11 patients had recovered.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said a strict advisory is being issued to all states to take action after some incidents of racial remarks against people belonging to the North East in some parts of the country were reported in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Rijiju, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, also said the issue was taken up with the North East division in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"Some incidents of racial remarks against North-East people have emerged in some parts of India in the wake of #Coronavirus due to cultural ignorance, prejudice minset & lack of understanding. Matter discussed with NE Division, MHA. Strict advisory is being issued to the States," Rijiju tweeted.

The number of positive cases of coronavirus in India on Wednesday rose to 151, which included 25 foreign nationals and 126 Indians, according to the health ministry's website.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been targetting the government over the the slowing economy and the coronavirus outbreak in the last few weeks, on Wednesday said that the Centre needs to take "quick and aggressive action" in tackling with the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

India is currently dealing with 130 active cases, while three people have succumbed to the infection.

The Karnataka Cabinet on Wednesday set aside Rs 200 crore to tackle the spread of the novel coronavirus in the state, The Times of India quoted Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa as saying. The state currently is dealing with 11 active cases of the flu-like disease that has claimed over 7,000 lives worldwide.

"The restrictions that have been imposed in the state for a week from 14 March have been extended till 31 March, he announced in the Legislative Assembly after a special cabinet meeting to discuss the impact of Covid-19," the report said.

The report also said that the state is going to be in lockdown till 31 March.

PTI reported that four passengers who have travel history with Germany and with prescribed home quarantine on Wednesday deboarded from an express train at Palghar station. The co-passengers raised an alarm, the report said.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has asked all paramilitary forces to get into 'battle mode' and 'plan ahead' to combat the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected almost 200,000 and killed nearly 8,000 people worldwide. The guidelines come in the wake of an Indian Army trooper from Ladakh testing positive. Also, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday suspended the Vaishno Devi Yatra in view of coronavirus outbreak.

A fresh coronavirus case has been reported in Telangana on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in Telangana to six. Meanwhile, Ministry of External Affairs in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha said that 276 Indians are infected with coronavirus abroad including 255 in Iran, 12 in UAE, 5 in Italy, and 1 each in Hong Kong, Kuwait, Rwanda, and Sri Lanka.

Karnataka health minister B Sriramulu said that two people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bengaluru, taking the total cases in the state to 13.

A person, with a travel history to Indonesia, tested positive for coronavirus. This is the fourth positive case of coronavirus from Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Goa Health Min Vishwajit Rane said that a reported call made to health authorities by impersonating testing lab which notified of a positive COVID-19 case in the state was a hoax.

A Norwegian man on Wednesday tested positive for novel coronavirus infection in Goa, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said. The man had travelled to Delhi, Agra, Assam and Meghalaya after leaving Norway on 6 February, he said.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday declared a 'human biosecurity emergency' and said the country’s citizens should abandon all overseas travel because of the coronavirus epidemic that he warned could last at least six months. This essentially rules out all Australian players, coaches, etc from the IPL which had been postponed to mid-April.

The formal declaration gives the government the power to close off cities or regions, impose curfews and order people to quarantine, if deemed necessary to contain the spread of the virus.

The upgrade in official advice to an unprecedented “Level 4: Do not travel” to any country in the world, was accompanied by a ban on any non-essential indoor gatherings of more than 100 people, reports Reuters.

India has prohibited the entry of Indian passport holders in European Union, Turkey, and United Kingdom to India from today.

A woman from Pune, who had a travel history to France and Netherlands, tested positive for COVID-19. This takes the number of cases in Pune to 18 and in Maharashtra to 42.

An Indian Army jawan from Ladakh, whose father had travelled to Iran for pilgrimage, has become the first positive case of COVID-19 in the 1.3 million-strong force.

Modi mentioned India’s recent initiative to organise a video conference among SAARC countries and Mohammed bin Salman and he agreed that a similar exercise at the level of G20 leaders, under the aegis of Saudi Arabia as the Chair of G20, would be useful. The government of Jammu and Kashmir barred the entry of foreign tourists as a precautionary measure.

As the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 137 on Tuesday, several states took major preventive measures, including restrictions on assembly in public places, closure of schools, and even stopping entry to the Taj Mahal.

The country reported its third coronavirus fatality with the death of a 64-year-old man in Mumbai. The patient was admitted to the city's Kasturba Hospital and was suffering from multiple health issues apart from being infected by the novel coronavirus, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation chief Praveen Pardeshi.

The new cases reported on Tuesday include 24 foreign nationals and the three persons who died in Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The Delhi Police said that to prevent the spread of coronavirus, they appeal to the general public to "not assemble at any place for protest, dharna, rally, entertainment or any other purpose, whether in close space or outside" till 31 March.

Maharashtra reports most cases

Maharashtra has reported 39 cases, including three foreigners, while Kerala has recorded 26 cases, which includes two foreign nationals.

Karnataka has 11 coronavirus patients. Ladakh has reported six cases while Jammu and Kashmir three. Telangana has reported five cases, which includes two foreigners.

Rajasthan has also reported four cases, including that of two foreigners. Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab have reported one case each.

Odisha reported its first case on Monday.

In Haryana, there are 15 cases, which include 14 foreigners, while Uttarakhand has reported one case.

According to the ministry's data, 14 people have been discharged so far, including the three patients from Kerala who were discharged last month.

The situation in Maharashtra prompted chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to urge people to strictly follow social distancing, saying that the state government may be forced to close public transport and government offices if this does not happen.

"There will be no closure of government offices and public transport in Mumbai. But if people don't exercise restraint and don't avoid non-essential travel, we will be forced to take the harsh decision," Thackeray said.

He said the decision of shopkeepers in Pune to shut down their establishments on their own was worth emulating by others.

"It would be good if shopkeepers in other cities shut down their establishments on their own except in case of essential services like grocery supply," he said.

"We are working on how to ensure the working of government offices with a minimum attendance," he said.

"If not required, don't venture out of homes. We don't wish to take harsh steps. People understand the gravity of this prevailing situation. Those who have the stamp of self-quarantine should stay at home. The next 15 days are crucial. People need to exercise self-discipline," he said.

Travel restrictions

On Tuesday, the government extended travel restrictions by banning the entry of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia to India with immediate effect, according to an additional travel advisory.

This is in continuation of the travel advisories issued on 11 March and 16 March.

No flight shall take off from these countries to India after 1500 hours Indian Standard Time (IST). The airline shall enforce this at the port of initial departure, according to the advisory.

This instruction is a temporary measure and shall be in force till 31 March and will be reviewed subsequently.

On Monday, the government banned the entry of passengers from the European Union countries, Turkey and the UK from 18 to 31 March.

Biosafety precautions

The Health Ministry said that guidelines for the management of dead bodies infected with the disease have been issued to define a set of protocols in handling such cases.

Joint Secretary Lav Aggarwal said the COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 137 and the number of deaths stood at three.

"Guidelines for dead body management towards precautions, infection prevention and control measures, handling of body and environmental disinfection have been issued," Aggarwal said.

"The main driver of transmission of COVID-19 is through droplets. There is unlikely to be an increased risk of COVID-19 infection from a dead body to health workers or family members who follow standard precautions while handling the body.

"Only the lungs of dead COVID patients, if handled during an autopsy, can be infectious," the guidelines stated while listing out standard precautions to be followed by health care workers while handling bodies of those who die of the disease.

More than 5,700 people who came in contact with those that tested positive are under rigorous surveillance, Aggarwal said.

He also said that guidelines have been issued for the private sector laboratories intending to initiate COVID-19 testing.

Laboratory tests for coronavirus at private labs should be offered when prescribed by a qualified physician as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines for testing.

"Private labs testing is to ensure realtime reporting to Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and the ICMR headquarters for timely initiation of contact tracing and research activities," he said.

Global picture

China began the withdrawal of thousands of doctors and medical staff from Wuhan after the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak reported just one confirmed case.

With mixed feelings of containing the dreaded COVID-19 but sad over deaths of thousands of people, the first batch of medical assistance teams started leaving Hubei province early on Tuesday as the epidemic outbreak in the hard-hit province has been subdued, official media reported.

Over 3,600 medical staffers belonging to 41 medical teams from across China have assisted 14 temporary hospitals and seven designated hospitals in Wuhan, the provincial capital and the epicentre of the outbreak, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Wuhan reported just one confirmed case of the COVID-19 and 12 deaths on Monday, the provincial health commission said on Tuesday.

Iran issued its most dire warning yet on Tuesday about the outbreak of the new coronavirus ravaging the country, suggesting "millions" could die in the Islamic Republic if the public keeps travelling and ignoring health guidance.

A state television journalist who also is a medical doctor gave the warning only hours after the hardline Shiite in the country pushed their way into the courtyards of two major shrines that had just been closed over fears of the virus.

Meanwhile, France said that it would follow other European countries in confining residents mostly to their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, while the European Union considered closing its external borders to foreign travellers to impede infections.

French president Emmanuel Macron said that starting on Tuesday, people would be allowed to leave the place they live only for necessary activities such as shopping for food, going to work or taking a walk.

"From tomorrow at noon and for at least 15 days, our trips will be greatly reduced," Macron said in a televised address.

With inputs from agencies

