Minions: The Rise of Gru teaser explores rise of Despicable Me supervillian; trailer to release on 5 February

Universal Pictures has released a cheeky teaser of Minions: The Rise of Gru during the Super Bowl weekend. The sequel to Minions in 2015 features the returning voices of Steve Carell, who plays the bumbling villain Gru, and Pierre Coffin, who voices various Minions, including audience favorites Kevin, Stuart, and Bob.

The yellow, gibberish-speaking fritters were first seen in Despicable Me (2010), and have popped up in every subsequent sequel. This includes Despicable Me 2, Despicable Me 3, and their first solo go-round in 2015.

The teaser gives us a sneak peek into the world of a pre-teen Gru, who is aspiring sky-high levels of infamy, even while sporting a full head of hair, and bickering with his team of Minions. The clip also shares a glimpse of the little critters engaged in their own bid of fun, such as dressing up as flight attendants and offering peanuts to passengers, playing paramedic when a team member gets hurt or awkwardly showing off their braces. Meanwhile, minions also have to deal with a baby nut and winking pet rock, and prep to defeat big bulky villains.

The official trailer of Minions: The Rise of Gru will release on Wednesday.

Check out the teaser here

The first Minions movie revealed the creatures' origin on Earth, and focuses on their first villain boss, Scarlet Overkill (Sandra Bullock). They first meet Scarlet at Villain-Con in England, and wind up teaming with her and her husband Herb (Jon Hamm). However, their relationship goes down south, leaving the Minions in search of a new boss. The end of the film showed the Minions' first interaction with Gru as he outwitted the Overkills and fled the scene. The sequel will focus on Gru's journey of becoming a super-villain, and his early relationship with the Minions, writes Screen Rant.

Minions: The Rise of Gru is slated to release on 3 July.

Updated Date: Feb 04, 2020 11:02:25 IST