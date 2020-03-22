Coronavirus pandemic: Bon Jovi's David Bryan, TV actor Debi Mazar self-quarantine after testing positive
David Bryan, the rock band Bon Jovi's keyboardist, has tested positive for coronavirus.
The 58-year-old musician revealed his condition in an update on Instagram on Sunday.
The Tony-Award winning composer said that he was feeling sick for a week but is feeling better with each passing day.
I just got my results back today and tested positive for corona virus. I’ve been sick for a week and feeling better each day. Please don’t be afraid!!! It’s the flu not the plague. I’ve have been quarantined for a week and will for another week. And when I feel better I’ll get tested again to make sure I’m free of this nasty virus. Please help out each other. This will be over soon... with the help of every American !!😎💪❤️
"I just got my results back today and tested positive for coronavirus, I've been sick for a week and feeling better each day," the caption read.
A founding member of the band, Bryan further wrote: "Please don't be afraid!!! It's the flu, not the plague. I've been quarantined for a week and will for another week. And when I feel better I'll get tested again to make sure I'm free of this nasty virus. Please help out each other. This will be over soon... with the help of every American !!"
Veteran television actor Debi Mazar on Sunday also revealed that she has been tested positive for COVID-19. The Entourage actor took to Instagram to share the important update about her health with her fans and people from the industry. Mazar shared a picture of herself and captioned it with a long descriptive post about her health and COVID-19.
I have just tested positive for Covid-19.I AM OK! About a month ago my entire home(husband and two teen daughters) got an odd bug- Low grade fever,headaches,sore throat,body aches,ears ringing and a dry cough.It cleared up quickly.Seasonal I thought?but it felt unusual/different... Two weeks later,March 15th,I woke up with all those same symptoms but super intense body aches,and 102.4 fever.I figured maybe I got the flu or..Corona?😬 I had had cocktails the evening prior,and smoked a few cigarettes. I figured I had jacked my immune system from having a fun night with friends.I called a doctor/friend to ask if I could get the Covid-19 test on 3/16.He said NO,I didn’t meet the criteria.I hadn’t recently traveled out of the country&I hadnt been with someone who had actually tested positive.I found this kind of a CRAZY criteria for a NY’er as I had taken the subway,gone to the theater,the grocery store,the pharmacy,hair salon,etc.I was the Mom who was trying to prepare the home and get supplies&bleach wipes,dry goods.extra food etc. Because we have Italian family in Italy and we follow the news closely,my biggest panic was why were they not closing schools in NYC &forbidding movement outside the home without permission,like China and all of Europe? Prospect Park yesterday,i hear was jumpin’! A friend told me that CityMD/Urgent Care in my neighborhood had test kits,which appealed to me as I wanted to stay away from the hospital. I went on 3/17.First I was tested for the flu-which was negative.Then they tested me for Covid-19. I was sent home and told to quarantine myself until I had results,which would take 3-7 days(in S.Korea it takes two hours) Well..today is day 5 and I just found out.Im hoping I’ve been through the worst of it already.Its very “morphy”.One day I feel crappy and the next I’m normal.Today my lungs are heavy,but I’m tough. I can breath,and I’m going to heal here,in my own home!My family is under quarantine for 14 days.They have no symptoms.I think we all had it possibly already?Who knows. Anyhow,stay home people!Protect yourselves&your loved ones.Build up your immune systems.Good Luck&God Bless us all! #alonetogether #physicaldistancing #stayhome A post shared by Debi Mazar (@debimazar) on
"I have just tested positive for Covid-19. I AM OK! About a month ago my entire home(husband and two teen daughters) got an odd bug-Low grade fever, headaches, sore throat, body aches, ears ringing and a dry cough," wrote Mazar.
"It cleared up quickly. Seasonal I thought? but it felt unusual/different...Two weeks later, March 15th, I woke up with all those same symptoms but super intense body aches, and 102.4 fever. I figured maybe I got the flu or..Corona?" she added.
She also shared the details of when she got herself screened for the novel coronavirus.
"I figured I had jacked my immune system from having a fun night with friends. I called a doctor/friend to ask if I could get the Covid-19 test on 3/16. He said NO, I didn't meet the criteria. I hadn't recently traveled out of the country & I hadn't been with someone who had actually tested positive," the 55-year-old actor wrote.
"A friend told me that CityMD/Urgent Care in my neighborhood had test kits, which appealed to me as I wanted to stay away from the hospital. I went on 3/17. First I was tested for the flu-which was negative. Then they tested me for Covid-19," she added.
The actor was then tested positive for the COVID-19 test on Sunday.
"Well..today is day 5 and I just found out. I'm hoping I've been through the worst of it already. Its very "morphy".One day I feel crappy and the next I'm normal. Today my lungs are heavy, but I'm tough," the Younger actor wrote.
She joins the growing list of celebrities that have been down with the disease caused by the highly contagious virus.
Other celebrities that are currently battling the coronavirus are actor Daniel Dae Kim, music producer Andrew Watt, Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju, Oblivion actor Olga Kurylenko, and actor Idris Elba.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson who were earlier diagnosed with COVID-19 have been discharged from the hospital and are under quarantine.
Updated Date: Mar 22, 2020 10:49:47 IST
