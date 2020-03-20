Coronavirus pandemic: Daniel Dae Kim reveals he's tested positive, calls out racism against Asians in video
American actor Daniel Dae Kim had shared with his fans that he was diagnosed with coronavirus. Taking to his Instagram account, the actor said that he was at his home in Hawaii and was doing fine.
(Follow our LIVE coverage on coronavirus here)
In a 10-minute-long video clip, Kim pointed out the fact that the virus doesn’t discriminate on the basis of race, gender or religion. He also pleaded to everyone to stop prejudice and senseless violence against Asian people.
He reiterated that although he was Asian and was diagnosed with the coronavirus, he “did not get it from China”.
“I got [COVID-19] in America, in New York City. And despite what certain political leaders wanna call it, I don’t consider the place where it’s from as important as the people who are sick and dying,” he added.
Check out the video
View this post on Instagram
Hi everyone- yesterday I was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Looks like I’ll be ok, but I wanted share my journey with you in the hopes that you find it informative or helpful. Hope you all stay safe, calm, and above all, healthy.
A post shared by Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) on
The actor began by saying that for the past several weeks, he had been shooting for a TV show New Amsterdam in New York, where he “ironically” plays a doctor fighting a flu pandemic.
When the show’s production stopped due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Kim chose to fly back home. Although he had been asymptomatic all this time, as his flight was about to land he felt “itchiness in his throat”.
Following his doctor’s suggestions, he isolated himself in a room of his house upon arrival and watched his symptoms. As his condition worsened, he went for testing and the results came back positive.
But he mentioned that he was feeling a lot better and did not need to visit a hospital. His whole family got tested and everybody else tested negative.
Updated Date: Mar 20, 2020 15:37:26 IST
Tags : Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, China, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Daniel Dae Kim, Instagram, Racism, Xenophobia
Trending
-
World Oral Health Day: 5 oral hygiene routines you might think are healthy but can turn harmful
-
PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the new coronavirus and called for a janta curfew on Sunday
-
Coronavirus claims its third victim in India, country begins testing for community transmission as cases reach 131
-
World Sleep day 2020: Five common sleeping problems and how to identify them
-
World Kidney Day 2020: Six ways to keep your kidneys healthy
-
International Women’s Day Part 7: Five things women worry about but shouldn’t
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra closes malls till 31 March, postpones exams up to Class 9 as number of reported cases rises to 26
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Social distancing not enough, comprehensive approach required, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi Police to prohibit assembly for protests or social events till 31 March in bid to curb COVID-19 spread
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Narendra Modi to speak on measures to curb COVID-19 tomorrow at 9 pm; Srinagar reports first case, says report
-
Coronavirus outbreak LIVE Updates: All bars, salons closed till 31 March in Lucknow; total cases in Ladakh climb to 10
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: As Pune couple tests positive for COVID-19, mayor appeals to public not to panic; global toll crosses 4,000