Coronavirus pandemic: Daniel Dae Kim reveals he's tested positive, calls out racism against Asians in video

American actor Daniel Dae Kim had shared with his fans that he was diagnosed with coronavirus. Taking to his Instagram account, the actor said that he was at his home in Hawaii and was doing fine.

In a 10-minute-long video clip, Kim pointed out the fact that the virus doesn’t discriminate on the basis of race, gender or religion. He also pleaded to everyone to stop prejudice and senseless violence against Asian people.

He reiterated that although he was Asian and was diagnosed with the coronavirus, he “did not get it from China”.

“I got [COVID-19] in America, in New York City. And despite what certain political leaders wanna call it, I don’t consider the place where it’s from as important as the people who are sick and dying,” he added.

The actor began by saying that for the past several weeks, he had been shooting for a TV show New Amsterdam in New York, where he “ironically” plays a doctor fighting a flu pandemic.

When the show’s production stopped due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Kim chose to fly back home. Although he had been asymptomatic all this time, as his flight was about to land he felt “itchiness in his throat”.

Following his doctor’s suggestions, he isolated himself in a room of his house upon arrival and watched his symptoms. As his condition worsened, he went for testing and the results came back positive.

But he mentioned that he was feeling a lot better and did not need to visit a hospital. His whole family got tested and everybody else tested negative.

