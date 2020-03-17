Idris Elba tests positive for Coronavirus, says he quarantined himself despite not showing symptoms
Idris Elba says he has tested positive for the coronavirus. The actor tweeted Monday that he has no symptoms so far and has been isolated since Friday when he found out about his possible exposure.
Elba is the latest high profile celebrity to have tested positive for the virus. Last week, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson said they had also tested positively in Australia.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Elba in a video message said that his wife has not been tested yet but is feeling OK.
Check out Idris Elba's video
This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ
— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020
“This is serious. Now’s really the time to think about social distancing, washing your hands,” Elba said.
“We live in a divided world right now. We can all feel it,” he added. “But now’s the time for solidarity, for thinking about each other.”
Updated Date: Mar 17, 2020 08:18:31 IST
Tags : Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus, Idris Elba, Positive Results, Tom Hanks
Trending
-
World Sleep day 2020: Five common sleeping problems and how to identify them
-
World Kidney Day 2020: Six ways to keep your kidneys healthy
-
International Women’s Day Part 7: Five things women worry about but shouldn’t
-
International Women’s Day Part 4: Dear women, shed your inhibitions, embrace your sexuality and find your clitoris
-
International Women’s Day Part 3: Safe sex tips for women who have sex with women
-
International Condom Day 2020: Everything you need to know about condoms
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra closes malls till 31 March, postpones exams up to Class 9 as number of reported cases rises to 26
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: As Pune couple tests positive for COVID-19, mayor appeals to public not to panic; global toll crosses 4,000
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Social distancing not enough, comprehensive approach required, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
-
Coronavirus outbreak: List of countries around the world affected by COVID-19; confirmed cases in India rise to 114
-
Should COVID-19 affect your sex life? Plus, 6 other times when your well-being and intercourse are at odds