Coronavirus Outbreak: Spider-Man, Doctor Strange sequels pushed by Sony Pictures, Disney

Hollywood studios are shuffling more release dates as a result of the coronavirus, including sequels to Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Into the Spider-Verse.

(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)

Late Friday, both Sony Pictures and The Walt Disney Co announced updated theatrical release schedules that significantly delay some of their marquee superhero films.

Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the sequel to the 2016 Benedict Cumberbatch film, has been pushed back from November 2021 to March 2022.

Sony said its live-action Spider-Man, the third in the Tom Holland series, is being delayed from July 2021 to November 2021. The animated Spider-Verse sequel is now dated for October 2022, back from its original April 2022 release.

Efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus have resulted in productions being shut down, which has caused a domino effect in the meticulously planned theatrical release calendar all the way into 2022.

The Walt Disney Co overhauled its release schedule by moving the dates of half a dozen Marvel movies, announcing a new one for the live-action adaption of Mulan.

Mulan, which had been scheduled for March and already had its red carpet premiere, will now open 24 July. Black Widow, the Marvel entry starring Scarlett Johansson, had been set to kick off the summer movie season. Instead, Disney said it will now open on 6 November.

The Eternals moves to 21 February next year. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings departs from February for 7 May, 2021. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness shifts from next May to 5 November, 2021. Thor: Love and Thunder is pushed three months, to 18 February, 2022. Taika Waititi is back in the director's chair after delivering MCU's 2017 blockbuster Thor: Ragnarok.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2020 12:14:43 IST

Tags : Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, DIsney, Doctor Strange, Hollywood, Into The Spider-Verse, Marvel, Reshuffle Date, Spider-Man: Far From Home