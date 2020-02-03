Mulan new trailer: Disney's live-action remake of 1998 musical highlights high-octane war sequences

Disney's debuted a new trailer for its live-action drama Mulan during Super Bowl weekend. Directed by Niki Caro, the Disney film stars Crystal Liu as Mulan, a woman who disguises herself as a man to spare her elderly father from military service.

“You will now take the oath of the warrior. Loyal. Brave. True.” Watch the brand-new trailer for Disney’s #Mulan, in theaters March 27. pic.twitter.com/arkanGed9E — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) February 3, 2020

The trailer for the live-action remake of the 1998 film, highlights some iconic moments as well as the new changes to the upcoming film. There is an elimination of songs (a welcoming change from studio's general trope such as The Lion King and Aladdin), her talking dragon companion Mushu, and the addition of more female characters (a little sister for Mulan and a witch for the enemy). These additions point to a different storyline from the original animated film.

Mulan's new trailer sees the female warrior going to a great lengths to defend her countrymen and also protect her disguise while doing so. When the enemy lines find out about her ploy, we see how powerful the witch really is as she turns herself into an eagle and flies away while warning Mulan, 'You will die pretending to be something you are not.'

But Mulan responds, 'Yet here I stand, proof there is a place for people like us,' while Khan tells Lang, 'the girl threatens our plans.'

Caro had earlier stated Mulan would be "extremely muscular and thrilling and entertaining and moving."

The official synopsis of Mulan reads, "When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential."

Apart from Yifei, the film also stars Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan, Yoson An as Cheng Honghu, Gong Li as Xianniang, and Jet Li as the Emperor.

Mulan is slated to release on 27 March.

