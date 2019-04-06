Kumail Nanjiani in negotiations to join Angelina Jolie in Marvel’s The Eternals

Kumail Nanjiani is in talks to join Angelina Jolie to star in Marvel Studios’ The Eternals in what would be Nanjiani’s first venture into the superhero realm.

The project which is helmed under Chloe Zhao is based on the 1976 comic book series created by Jack Kirby. The project will feature the super-powered and near-immortal beings known as Eternals and a more monstrous offshoot known as the Deviants that were created by cosmic beings known as Celestials.

According to Variety, Angelina is supposed to be playing the character named Sersi, a more outgoing Eternal who has not been afraid to move amongst the spirit of humankind whereas the character of Nanjiani is yet to be disclosed.

With Phase 3 of the MCU above to conclude with this month's Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios intends to get production on The Eternals up and going this year, presumably to make an as-yet unannounced 2020 release date

Nanjiani, who earned an Oscar nomination for co-writing The Big Sick with wife Emily Gordon, will feature in one of the first Twilight Zone episodes from CBS All-Access and exec producer Jordan Peele. He will be seen in Sony’s Men in Black: International, which is set to open on 14 June. He recently wrapped up Paramount’s Lovebirds, for which he serves as an executive producer and stars alongside Issa Rae.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Apr 06, 2019 17:52:31 IST

