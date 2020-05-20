Coronavirus Outbreak: Salman Khan launches food truck Being Haangryy, distributes ration kits to the needy

Doing his bit to help people in need during the ongoing coronavirus crisis, and the lockdown 4.0 phase, Bollywood actor Salman Khan has initiated 'Being Haangryy'- food truck facility to distribute, provide ration to needy.

To feed the affected people in Mumbai, the food truck with the words 'Being Haangryy' written on it, is seen in Mumbai roads on Wednesday, where volunteers are providing huge bags of ration. A long queue of people is standing near the truck to get the essentials.

Many videos of the truck moving around the city providing ration kits to the people in need, is surfacing on the internet from earlier this month.

In a tweet, Shiv Sena leader Rahul Kanal thanked Salman for doing his bit for the underprivileged. Check out the video here

Thank you @Beingsalmankhan bhai for being there and silently doing something which is needed,service to mankind is service to the almighty!!!Jai Ho!!! I shall surely try and do my bit following the lockdown norms and request our Fanclub family to practice the same #BeingHaangryy pic.twitter.com/nOeQncO9Er — Rahul.N.Kanal (@Iamrahulkanal) May 6, 2020

However, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor has not announced this initiative himself on his personal social media accounts.

The actor is staying at his Panvel farmhouse with his nephew Nirvaan Khan and other family members ever since the lockdown was announced.

Earlier, the 54-year-old actor urged people to take up the Anna Daan challenge and donate to the underprivileged ones who are worst affected by the COVID-19 lockdown.

To encourage people to take up the challenge, the actor also posted a video on Twitter, that features him and Iulia Vantur, Jacqueline Fernandez among others loading the bags filled with ration on to a truck.

Khan has been actively posts videos on his social media handles to raise awareness about the importance of social distancing during COVID-19.

