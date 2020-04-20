Coronavirus Outbreak: Salman Khan asks his fans to maintain social distance in new song 'Pyaar Karona'

Salman Khan released his new song 'Pyaar Karona', where he asked listeners to maintain social distance during the coronavirus crisis. The actor took to social media to announce the song and also shared an audio link.

Co-written by Salman and Hussain Dalal, the song is composed by Sajid-Wajid and sung by the Dabangg 3 star.

Here is the song

"Emotionally pass rahona aur physically duur rahona (Stay close emotionally, but distance yourself physically)," he wrote on social media before the song's premiere on YouTube.

Khan raps in the song, throwing light on the precautionary measures to stop the spread of the highly contagious virus. He urges people to staying and working from home but at a distance from everyone.

The 54-year-old actor also asks people to use their leisure time during the lockdown to work on their hobbies like playing the guitar, writing poetry and practising other artwork.

According to Hindustan Times, the song was recorded by Khan on his phone during his stay at his Panvel farmhouse and later produced in Mumbai.

The actor had earlier pledged to financially support 25,000 daily wage workers from the film industry in the wake of the nationwide lockdown and had recently released a video where he slammed those flouting the rules and attacking the healthcare workers.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Apr 20, 2020 16:38:03 IST

Tags : Bollywood, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus Outbreak, Hussain Dalal, Pyaar Karona, Sajid-Wajid, Salman Khan