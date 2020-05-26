Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: WHO warns of 'second peak' in countries where COVID-19 is seen declining; US registers 532 deaths, toll now at 98,218

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu remains worst-affected states With 52,667 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu (17,082) and Gujarat (14,460).

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update India's COVID-19 cases rise to over 1.45 lakh infections, 4,167 deaths Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 1,45,380, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry. The toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 4,167 with 80,722 active cases, 60,491 cured/discharged patients so far.

Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update WHO warns of 'second peak' in countries where COVID-19 is declining Countries, where coronavirus infections are declining, could still face an “immediate second peak” if they let up too soon on measures to halt the outbreak, the World Health Organization said on Monday, reports Reuters. The world is still in the middle of the first wave of the coronavirus outbreak, WHO emergencies head Dr Mike Ryan told an online briefing, noting that while cases are declining in many countries they are still increasing in Central and South America, South Asia and Africa. Ryan said epidemics often come in waves, which means that outbreaks could come back later this year in places where the first wave has subsided. There was also a chance that infection rates could rise again more quickly if measures to halt the first wave were lifted too soon.

Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update 58-year-old AIIMS sanitation supervisor succumbs to COVID-19 A 58-year-old sanitation supervisor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, has died, sources said. He was on ventilator and succumbed to the infection on Sunday around 7.30 pm. He was a permanent employee of AIIMS and was posted at the premier medical institute's outdoor patient department, they said.

Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update Global COVID-19 cases near 55 lakh-mark The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally is nearing the 55 lakh-mark, according to the Johns Hopkins University CSSE. The tally is currently at 5,495,061, including 346,232 deaths.

Coronavirus Outbreak in Saudi Latest Update Saudi to completely lift curfew by 21 June The curfew imposed in Saudi Arabia will be lifted starting 31 May, except in the holy city of Mecca. The Kingdom has imposed restrictions on domestic travel, holding prayers in mosques, and attending private and public offices. From 21 June, prayers will be allowed in mosques, reports Reuters.

Coronavirus Outbreak in US Latest Update US registers 532 deaths, total toll up to 98,218 The United States recorded 532 more deaths due to COVID-19 yesterday, taking its total fatalities to 98,218, with 16,62,375 confirmed cases, far more than any other country, according to a tally maintained by Johns Hopkins University CSSE.

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update Prices of N-95 masks down by up to 47% after NPPA advisory Leading manufacturers and importers of N-95 masks have reduced prices by up to 47 percent after regulator NPPA stepped in to ensure the availability of this respiratory protection device at affordable rates in the country, the government said on Monday. N-95 masks were earlier being sold in the market for Rs 150 to 300 per unit and after the advisory by the the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), prices have been cut.

Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Update US company to begin for trials coronavirus vaccine in Australia A US biotechnology company announced on Tuesday the start of human trials in Australia of a vaccine for the coronarvirus with hopes of releasing a proven vaccine this year. Novavax has begun the first phase of the trial in which 131 volunteers in the cities of Melbourne and Brisbane will test the safety of the vaccine and look for early signs of the vaccine's effectiveness, the company's research chief Dr. Gregory Glenn said.

Coronavirus Outbreak in Assam Latest Update Coronavirus cases in Assam cross 500 mark, state total at 539 Assam recorded its highest single-day spike of 147 cases on Monday, taking the total past the 500-mark, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. With these fresh cases, the total number of COVID-19 infections has gone up to 539 in the state, of which 470 are active cases, Sarma said.

The Civil Aviation Ministry permitted chartered flights to resume their operations from Monday, the day when the scheduled domestic passenger flights also started. The ministry said 'non-scheduled and private operators' of fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and micro-light aircraft can resume their domestic flights from 25 May onwards.

Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan, who has tested positive for coronavirus, was on Monday admitted in a hospital in Mumbai, a close aide told PTI.

India saw a big jump in COVID-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day on Monday with 6,977 new infections and 154 deaths. With this the total number of confirmed cases in the country rose to 1,38,845, while the death toll rose to 4,021, according to the Union health ministry.

According to John Hopkins University data tracker, India has now surpassed Iran to become the tenth worst-affected country in the world. India is the tenth most-affected nation by the pandemic after US, Russia, UK, Spain, Italy, Brazil, Germany, Turkey and France, as per the JHU data.

Also on Monday, domestic flights were resumed in the country after nearly two months, with flights operating from airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, among others.

Toll touches 4,021, case count climbs to 1,38,845

In its 8 am update, the health ministry said that the number of coronavirus case count in the country has reached 1,38,845, while the number of deaths due to the viral infection stands at 4, 021. India now has 77,103 active cases while 57,720 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, the ministry said.

"Thus, around 41.57 percent patients have recovered so far," a senior health ministry official said.

Of the 154 deaths reported since Sunday morning, 58 were from Maharashtra, 30 from Delhi, 29 from Gujarat, nine in Madhya Pradesh, eight from Tamil Nadu, six from Uttar Pradesh, four from Telangana, three each from Rajasthan and West Bengal, two from Bihar and one each from Punjab and Uttarakhand.

Of the total 4,021 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 1,635 deaths followed by Gujarat at 858 deaths, Madhya Pradesh at 290, West Bengal at 272, Delhi at 261, Rajasthan at 163, Uttar Pradesh at 161,Tamil Nadu at 111 and Andhra Pradesh at 56.

According to the ministry's website, more than 70 percent of the deaths are due to comorbidities.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases (50,231) followed by Tamil Nadu with 16,277 cases, Gujarat with 14,056 cases, Delhi with 13,418 cases and Rajasthan with 7,028 cases.

Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu report new cases

However, figures released by various state governments during the day put the numbers higher. According to the Delhi government, the number of confirmed cases in the National Capital climbed to 14,053 with 635 new cases recorded on Monday while the death count reached 276.

According to a bulletin released by the Maharashtra public health department, 2,436 new patients of coronavirus were recorded in the state while 60 more people succumbed to the disease. 1,186 patients were also discharged.

"The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 52,667, including 1,695 deaths and 15,786 discharged," the department said.

In Mumbai, 1,430 new COVID-19 cases and 38 deaths were reported on Monday, taking the total number of positive cases to 31,789 and the toll to 1,026 in the city.

Tamil Nadu reported a sharp spike with 805 new cases and seven deaths, taking the total to 17,082. Kerala too recorded a rise in cases as 46 more tested positive in the state, taking the cumulative figure to 896.

Domestic flights resume after two months

The Indian skies opened up for passengers after two months, with the first flight taking off from Delhi for Pune at 4.45 am. The first flight from Mumbai was to Patna at 6.45 am.

According to Union Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri, 532 flights with 39,231 passengers were flown and the number would only increase with the resumption of flights in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal on Tuesday and Thursday respectively.

From no domestic passenger flights yesterday to 532 flights &

39,231 passengers today, action has returned to Indian skies. With Andhra Pradesh set to resume operations from tomorrow & West Bengal from 28 May, these numbers are all set to increase further.@MoCA_GoI @PIB_India — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 25, 2020

However, according to PTI, as many as 630 flights were also cancelled on Monday, adding to the difficulties faced by air travellers. Many passengers reached the airports only to find out that their flights had been cancelled.

Only three services touched down in Goa, while ten others were cancelled, state Health Secretary Nila Mohanan said, adding that the reasons behind 10 cancellations among the 13 scheduled arrivals were not known.

Aviation industry sources told PTI that the cancellations were due to Centre's announcement on Sunday night that there would be no flights in West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh, and limited operations at major airports such as Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad.

It was decided on Sunday that Kolkata and Bagdogra airports in cyclone-hit West Bengal will not operate any domestic flight between 25 and 27 May but will handle 20 flights each daily from 28 May.

Moreover, Vijayawada and Vizag airports in Andhra Pradesh will handle just 20 per cent of their pre-lockdown flights from 26 May. Mumbai airport, which is India's second busiest airport, will handle only 50 flights daily from Monday, the Centre said, adding Chennai airport will see only 25 arrivals per day.

There were no limits set on departures from Chennai airport. Moreover, Hyderabad in Telangana will handle just 30 flights every day from Monday, the government said.

Updated Date: May 26, 2020 09:20:56 IST

