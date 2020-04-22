Coronavirus Outbreak: Odisha launches COVID-19 WhatsApp helpdesk to provide information about steps taken to tackle pandemic

The Naveen Patnaik government in Odisha has launched a coronavirus WhatsApp helpdesk for providing information to the public on measures taken by the state to contain the pandemic.

People can activate the service by sending 'Hi' on the number 9337929000 through WhatsApp. The Odisha chief minister also tweeted about the initiative.

#Odisha Govt has launched its #COVID19 #WhatsApp Helpdesk for disseminating information on various measures taken by State Govt to contain the pandemic. It can be activated by sending ‘Hi’ on 9337929000 or clicking on: https://t.co/DMc6TH9iLB#OdishaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/NKtPNXYK8H — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) April 22, 2020

The information will be provided in both English and Odia languages.

The state government has also launched a COVID-19 dashboard — http://statedashboard.odisha.gov.in/ — which will provide the latest information and statistics related to the virus.

Odisha has so far reported one death due to COVID-19. Nearly 80 people have been infected by the deadly virus in the state.

Odisha was the first state to extend the coronavirus lockdown till 30 April. Patnaik had made the announcement ahead of the extension of nationwide lockdown till 3 May.

Earlier this month, the Delhi government had also launched a dedicated WhatsApp helpline number to ensure people get accurate, up-to-date information on COVID-19.

The Government of India has started a chatbot on WhatsApp to respond to the queries of people. The chatbot has been named MyGov Corona Helpdesk. It aims to make citizens aware of the pandemic and keep them away from myths and misinformation.

To use the MyGov Corona Helpdesk, users will have to send their queries related to COVID-19 on 9013151515. The helpdesk is free for all.

Nearly 20,000 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the country. The virus has claimed lives of at least 640 people in India.

Updated Date: Apr 22, 2020 15:00:02 IST

