Coronavirus Outbreak: List of all State, Union territories helplines, Whatsapp chatbots, COVID-19 tracking map

With the novel coronavirus spreading throughout India, there is also a sense of panic and uncertainty in the air. Indians are not sure what measures to take to safeguard themselves and their family.

The government of India, along with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), has been constantly updating the public with all relevant information during this pandemic.

They have also put out travel advisories that said people should hold off against travelling unless necessary. A recent announcement said that all foreign nationals and even Indians entering the country will be quarantined for the 14 days. This is to ensure that the individuals are not unwitting carriers of the virus.

The government has also enforced restrictions on visas and has banned travellers from all other countries from entering the country. This move effectively bans all tourism to India until 15 April and it will come into action from Friday, 13 February onwards.

However, there are a few exceptions that the health ministry will make like those with diplomatic and long-term employment visas for India will still be allowed into the country, and foreigners already inside the country will mostly be unaffected.

The guidelines issued by the MOHFW range from how to quarantine oneself at home and the usage of masks in public to dealing with cruise ships that have passengers on board who might be infected as seen in the two cases in Japan and California.

Helplines

The MOHFW has released a list of helpline numbers for all states and union territories.

Toll-free helpline number: 1075

Central Helpline Number for corona-virus - 11-23978043/11-23978046

Helpline rmail ID : ncov2019@gov.in OR ncov2019@gmail.com

States

Andhra Pradesh - 0866-2410978

Arunachal Pradesh - 9536055743

Assam - 6913347770

Bihar - 104

Chhattisgarh - 077122-35091

Goa - 104

Gujarat - 104

Haryana - 8558893911

Himachal Pradesh - 104

Jharkhand - 104

Karnataka - 104

Kerala - 0471-2552056

Madhya Pradesh - 0755-2527177

Maharashtra - 020-26127394

Manipur - 3852411668

Meghalaya - 9366090748

Mizoram - 102

Nagaland - 7005539653

Odisha - 9439994859

Punjab - 104

Rajasthan - 0141-2225624

Sikkim - 104

Tamil Nadu - 044-29510500

Telangana - 104

Tripura - 0381-2315879

Uttarakhand - 104

Uttar Pradesh - 18001805145

West Bengal - 3323412600

Union territories

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 03192-232102

Chandigarh - 9779558282

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu - 104

Delhi - 011-22307145

Jammu & Kashmir - 1912520982 / 0194-2440283

Ladakh - 1982256462

Lakshadweep - 4896263742

Puducherry - 104

Whatsapp's contribution

Haptik's myth-busting chatbot

Other than these helplines, there is also an AI helpline - Coronavirus Helpdesk - that is operated by a startup called Haptik. It has been integrated on Whatsapp and can be used by first adding the number to your contact and then messaging it. It helps shatter myths about the virus and suggests basic hygiene practices, sourcing them from WHO, to help prevent it.

Chatbot- 93213 9877 (India).

Chatbot- 808-369-9528 (USA)

Centre's coronavirus Chatbot

With myths and misinformation spreading as fast as COVID-19 itself, the Centre has launched an official chatbot on WhatsApp to resolve any queries related to COVID-19. The chatbot has been named MyGov Corona Helpdesk and is a bid to make citizens aware of the pandemic.

To use the MyGov Corona Helpdesk, save the number 9013151515 in your phone’s contact list and send a query related to COVID-19 to get an answer. The helpdesk is free for all.

WHO launches health alert

WHO has also created a health alert on WhatsApp to keep people updated about the coronavirus pandemic and combat misinformation. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg announced the move on his social media platform and said that they have worked together with the WHO to get “authoritative information” about coronavirus sent directly to one's WhatsApp account.

To get all information from WHO on WhatsApp, one has to save the number +41 79 893 1892 on their phone contacts and simply text 'Hi' to get started. The WhatsApp Coronavirus Information Hub was launched in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme, the World Health Organization and UNICEF.

Tracking the virus on a global scale

If you want to track the number of coronavirus cases all around the world, here are some credible tools that can help you out.

One of the most accurate maps that is updated very frequently is the interactive world map by John Hopkins University. It gives you the total number of cases confirmed, the number of deaths and those who have recovered as well.

Another resource to look at is the Worldometer that, like John Hopkins provides you with the number of confirmed cases worldwide while distinguishing them into categories like - people with mild conditions and those who are more serious. The site also gives you information on the number of people that recovered and the total number of the deaths caused by COVD-19.

Updated Date: Mar 23, 2020 11:11:47 IST

