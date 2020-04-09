You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Health News

Odisha becomes first state to extend coronavirus lockdown till 30 April; essential services to remain functional

FP Trending Apr 09, 2020 14:06 PM IST

Odisha became the first state to extend the lockdown imposed to restrict the spread of coronavirus. The announcement to extend the 21-day period, scheduled to end on 15 April, till 30 April was made by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday after a meeting of the state Cabinet.

Patnaik also recommended the Union government to extend the national lockdown till 30 April. He requested the Centre to not to start train and air services during the lockdown.

He said that the Odisha government gives special importance to the lives of people and that the decision to extend the lockdown has been taken keeping in mind the health and safety of the people of the state.

The Odisha CM said essential services will be open during the lockdown, adding that schools and colleges in the state, however, would remain closed till 17 June. He sought the cooperation of people during the lockdown and said together the state can fight the disease.

Odisha has so far reported 42 positive cases of COVID-19. The virus has led to the death of one person in the state.

The 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 March.

Updated Date: Apr 09, 2020 14:06:15 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Lockdown, Coronavirus Odisha Stats, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Lockdown Extension In India, Lockdown Extension In Odisha, Lockdown In Odisha, Lockdown Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, NewsTracker, Odisha CM, Odisha Corona Update List Today, Odisha Government, Odisha Lockdown

Advertisement

Trending


Advertisement

Most Popular


CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Uttar Pradesh doctor on COVID-19: Hospitals need more PPE, more doctors and more ventilators

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 09 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 09 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres