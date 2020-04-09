Odisha becomes first state to extend coronavirus lockdown till 30 April; essential services to remain functional
Odisha became the first state to extend the lockdown imposed to restrict the spread of coronavirus. The announcement to extend the 21-day period, scheduled to end on 15 April, till 30 April was made by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday after a meeting of the state Cabinet.
Patnaik also recommended the Union government to extend the national lockdown till 30 April. He requested the Centre to not to start train and air services during the lockdown.
Odisha Cabinet headed by CM @Naveen_Odisha decided to extend the state lockdown till April 30th & recommended Union Government to extend the national lockdown till then. CM requested the GoI not to start train & air services during the lockdown. #OdishaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/2hjTGqR0y6
— CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) April 9, 2020
He said that the Odisha government gives special importance to the lives of people and that the decision to extend the lockdown has been taken keeping in mind the health and safety of the people of the state.
The Odisha CM said essential services will be open during the lockdown, adding that schools and colleges in the state, however, would remain closed till 17 June. He sought the cooperation of people during the lockdown and said together the state can fight the disease.
Odisha has so far reported 42 positive cases of COVID-19. The virus has led to the death of one person in the state.
The 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 March.
Updated Date: Apr 09, 2020 14:06:15 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Lockdown, Coronavirus Odisha Stats, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Lockdown Extension In India, Lockdown Extension In Odisha, Lockdown In Odisha, Lockdown Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, NewsTracker, Odisha CM, Odisha Corona Update List Today, Odisha Government, Odisha Lockdown
Trending
-
World Health Day 2020: Why becoming a nurse is not as easy as you might think
-
Rapid and cheap: These new testing kits could change the course of COVID-19 in India
-
World Bank commits US$1 billion to help India fight COVID-19
-
Spit attacks seen in India, after Italy, Australia, UK report similar instances
-
Doctor’s Day 2020: Let's celebrate the heroes who made 152,314 recoveries possible so far
-
No community transmission of COVID-19 yet. Here's what stage 3 would mean for India
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: No COVID-19 cases reported in Goa today; Maharashtra tally rises to 1,018
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: 45-yr-old woman becomes first COVID-19 patient in Tripura; ICMR says over one lakh samples tested
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: After Mumbai, Pune makes masks mandatory in public places; count in Bihar reaches 39
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Telangana govt to cut salaries of employees due to COVID-19 crisis; fees of CM, state cabinet, MLAs to be reduced by 75%
-
Coronavirus Outbreak updates: Confirmed cases in India at 3113, says ICMR; Rajasthan registers 25 new cases
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: India's COVID-19 toll rises to 35, positive cases climb to 1,397; Global casualties cross 40,000