Odisha becomes first state to extend coronavirus lockdown till 30 April; essential services to remain functional

Odisha became the first state to extend the lockdown imposed to restrict the spread of coronavirus. The announcement to extend the 21-day period, scheduled to end on 15 April, till 30 April was made by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday after a meeting of the state Cabinet.

Patnaik also recommended the Union government to extend the national lockdown till 30 April. He requested the Centre to not to start train and air services during the lockdown.

Odisha Cabinet headed by CM @Naveen_Odisha decided to extend the state lockdown till April 30th & recommended Union Government to extend the national lockdown till then. CM requested the GoI not to start train & air services during the lockdown. #OdishaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/2hjTGqR0y6 — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) April 9, 2020

He said that the Odisha government gives special importance to the lives of people and that the decision to extend the lockdown has been taken keeping in mind the health and safety of the people of the state.

The Odisha CM said essential services will be open during the lockdown, adding that schools and colleges in the state, however, would remain closed till 17 June. He sought the cooperation of people during the lockdown and said together the state can fight the disease.

Odisha has so far reported 42 positive cases of COVID-19. The virus has led to the death of one person in the state.

The 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 March.

Updated Date: Apr 09, 2020 14:06:15 IST

