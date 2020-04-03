tech2 News Staff

In the time of the global pandemic, misinformation and fake news are some of the most dangerous problems on the internet. To ensure that people are well-informed about the outbreak in the country, the Delhi government has launched an official WhatsApp helpline number.

People can simply send a "Hi" text on WhatsApp to 8800007722, and they can get their queries answered. An automated chatbot will provide you with reliable and authorised information. Your queries can include signs or symptoms of COVID-19, how to get an e-pass, list of night shelters, screening facilities and testing centers, and other helpline numbers.

It is a 24-hour service and you can ask your questions on this number whenever you want. WhatsApp users can also reach the Health Ministries of Maharashtra at + 91 202612739, Gujarat at + 91 7433000104, and Kerala at + 91 9072220183.

Similar measures have been taken by the Ministry of Health of India (+ 91 9013151515). They provide information about the number of cases in the country, safety tips, professional advice by doctors and so on. WHO's WhatsApp helpline number (+41 798931892) also gives authentic answers to all your queries.

To ensure that authorised information is being fed to users from time to time, Facebook has also launched an automated chatbot on Messenger that keeps you updated on the current happenings about the novel coronavirus.

