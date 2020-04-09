You are here:
Coronavirus Outbreak: Maharashtra reports 162 more COVID-19 cases today; total number rises to 1,297

Asian News International Apr 09, 2020 16:15 PM IST

Mumbai: Maharashtra reported 162 more COVID-19 cases on Thursday, which takes the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,297, the state's health department said on Thursday.

With an increase of 540 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,734, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

Follow LIVE updates on the coronavirus outbreak here

Out of the 5,734 cases; 5,095 are active COVID-19 cases and 472 cases have recovered or discharged, while one case has migrated. The death toll has also risen to 166 after 17 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Updated Date: Apr 09, 2020 16:15:52 IST

