Coronavirus Outbreak: Maharashtra reports 162 more COVID-19 cases today; total number rises to 1,297
Mumbai: Maharashtra reported 162 more COVID-19 cases on Thursday, which takes the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,297, the state's health department said on Thursday.
With an increase of 540 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,734, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.
Out of the 5,734 cases; 5,095 are active COVID-19 cases and 472 cases have recovered or discharged, while one case has migrated. The death toll has also risen to 166 after 17 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.
Updated Date: Apr 09, 2020 16:15:52 IST
