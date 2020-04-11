You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Health News

Coronavirus Outbreak: Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish tests positive for COVID-19 but remains 'asymptomatic', says family

The Associated Press Apr 11, 2020 09:10 AM IST

The family of Kenny Dalglish says the former Liverpool player and manager has tested positive for the coronavirus but “remains asymptomatic.”

Coronavirus Outbreak: Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish tests positive for COVID-19 but remains asymptomatic, says family

File image of Kenny Dalglish. AP

The 69-year-old Dalglish was hospitalized on Wednesday as an infection required intravenous antibiotics.

A COVID-19 test unexpectedly showed he had the disease despite previously displaying no symptoms.

Dalglish’s family says “prior to his admission to hospital, Sir Kenny had chosen to voluntarily self isolate for longer than the advised period together with his family. He would urge everyone to follow the relevant government and expert guidance in the days and weeks ahead.”

The family statement concluded by saying Dalglish “looks forward to being home soon.”

Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak

 

Updated Date: Apr 11, 2020 09:10:03 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Football, Kenny Dalglish, KickingAround, Liverpool, Liverpool FC, Sports

Advertisement

Trending


Advertisement

Most Popular


CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

The right way to wear, take off and wash a face cover aka homemade, reusable mask

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 11 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 11 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres