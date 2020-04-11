Coronavirus Outbreak: Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish tests positive for COVID-19 but remains 'asymptomatic', says family
The family of Kenny Dalglish says the former Liverpool player and manager has tested positive for the coronavirus but “remains asymptomatic.”
The 69-year-old Dalglish was hospitalized on Wednesday as an infection required intravenous antibiotics.
A COVID-19 test unexpectedly showed he had the disease despite previously displaying no symptoms.
Dalglish’s family says “prior to his admission to hospital, Sir Kenny had chosen to voluntarily self isolate for longer than the advised period together with his family. He would urge everyone to follow the relevant government and expert guidance in the days and weeks ahead.”
The family statement concluded by saying Dalglish “looks forward to being home soon.”
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Updated Date: Apr 11, 2020 09:10:03 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Football, Kenny Dalglish, KickingAround, Liverpool, Liverpool FC, Sports
