Coronavirus Outbreak: Italian second-division football club Ascoli fires coaching staff amidst COVID-19 suspension

Italian second-division football club Ascoli has fired its coaching staff because of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ascoli says it made the decision only after coach Roberto Stellone and his staff refused to terminate their contracts consensually with a settlement agreement.

The Serie B team says the move is part of measures being taken to “safeguard” the squad’s future “amid the temporary situation we are experiencing.”

Stellone was hired in February to replace Paolo Zanetti. The former coach and his staff are still under contract with the club.

Youth team coach Guillermo Abascal has been promoted to direct the first squad.

Ascoli is in 15th place in the 20-team division.

No football games have been played in Italy since 9 March. That was when the government ordered a nationwide lockdown. The lockdown is set to expire after 3 May.

