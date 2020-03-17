You are here:
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Social distancing not enough, comprehensive approach required, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Mar 17, 2020
  • 22:37 (IST)

    Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 

    Jammu and Kashmir reports one more positive case

  • 22:23 (IST)

    Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 

    Tour operators in Pune told to keep record of clients' foreign travels

    Pune police on Monday invoked a section ofMaharashtra Police Act and imposed restrictions on tour operators to arrange trips within and outside India. Invoking Section 68 of Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shisve made it mandatory for tours and travel operators, hotel and lodge owners to maintain a separate register of their patrons including Indian citizens and foreign nationals who had foreign travel history and made it compulsory to inform the authorities if they found such passengers.
     
    "As per the provisions of the Act, tours and travel companies have been restricted to arrange trips in groups within India or outside the country. In any exceptional case, if such a trip is to be arranged, prior permission from the Commissioner of Police, Pune will be necessary," reads the order. The order further stated violators would be punished under section 188 of IPC.
     
    Pimpri Chinchwad police issued similar instructions and restrictions on tour and travel operators, hotel owners in their limit under sub-section 1 of Section 144 of CRPC.
     
    PTI

     

     

  • 22:08 (IST)

    Coronavirus outbreak Latest Updates

    'Deeply concerned' over spread to low-income countries, says WHO chief

  • 21:59 (IST)

    Coronavirus outbreak Latest Updates

    Social distancing not enough, says WHO, urges countries to take comprehensive approach

    "We have seen a rapid escalation in social distancing measures, like closing schools and cancelling sporting events and other gatherings. But we haven't seen an urgent enough escalation in testing, isolation and contact tracing, which is the backbone of the COVID19 response," said the WHO chief.

    While pointing out that social distancing measures can help to reduce COVID19 transmission and enable health systems to cope, he cautioned that such measures arent enough on their own and urged countires to take a comprehensive approach.

  • 21:55 (IST)

    Coronavirus outbreak Latest Updates

    More cases and deaths in rest of the world than China: WHO

    In its daily press briefing the World Health Organisation said that more cases and deaths have now been reported in the rest of the world than in China.

  • 21:43 (IST)

    Coronavirus in Italy Latest Updates 

    Coronavirus death toll in Lombardy rises 202 in a day to 1,420

    The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in the northern Italian region of Lombardy, which has borne the brunt of a nationwide contagion, has risen over the past day to 1,420 from 1,218, two sources with access to the data said on Monday. The number of new cases in the region, which includes Italy’s financial capital Milan, had risen by 1,377 over the past 24 hours — a slower rate of increase than seen recently.The latest national death toll figures are due to be released later in the day. On Sunday, the country-wide tally stood at 1,809.

    Reuters

     

     

     

  • 21:40 (IST)

    Coronavirus outbreak Latest Updates

    EU chief proposes 30-day ban on nonessential entry into bloc

    The European Union's top official proposed a 30-day ban on anyone entering the bloc unless their travel is essential, while insisting on the need to keep the internal borders between the 27 member states open as much as possible, reports AP.

    Speaking after an extraordinary video-conference meeting of the leaders of the G-7 countries, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said travel restrictions should be in place for an initial period that can be prolonged if necessary. “The less travel, the more we can contain the virus," von der Leyen said.

    She said long-term residents in the European Union, frontier workers, family members of European Union nationals and diplomats would be exempted from the restrictions.“Essential staff such as doctors, nurses, care workers, researchers and experts that help address the coronavirus should continue to be allowed in the EU," von der Leyen added. “People transporting goods are exempted too. Why that? Because the flow of goods to the European Union must continue to secure the supply of goods, including essential items such as medicine, but also food and components that our factories need."

  • 21:34 (IST)

    Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 

    Gujarat, Maharashtra close national parks, sanctuaries

     A circular issued by the Gujarat Chief Wildlife Warden Shyamal Tikadar said the state's national parks, sanctuaries, and conservation reserves will remain closed till 29 March, reports PTI. It said the sites under lockdown include Sakkarbaug​ Zoological Park in Junagadh, Devaliya Safari Park and Ambardi​ Safari Park, which attract large crowds eager to sight the Asiatic lion. The newly-built Sardar Patel Zoological Park at Kevadiya, close to the Statue of Unity, will also remain closed, it said.  In Maharashtra, tiger projects, national parks, sanctuaries will remain closed till 31 March, reported PTI.

  • 21:30 (IST)

    Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 

    Arunachal Pradesh shuts down edu institues, cinema halls, weekly markets till 5 April

    The Arunachal Pradesh government on Monday announced the closure of all educational institutes, cinema halls and weekly markets in the state with
    immediate effect till 5 April, reports PTI. Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, in an order, however, clarified that board exams would be held as per schedule. Kumar also directed shopping malls to disinfect their stores and food courts from time to time.
     
    He asked people to avoid mass gatherings, sporting events and public meetings, while directing all deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to ensure strict compliance of the order.

  • 21:24 (IST)

    Coronavirus outbreak Latest Updates

    Germany's Bundesliga, lower-league football put on hold until April

    Germany’s Bundesliga and second division will pause at least until 2 April and possibly beyond due to the coronavirus, Reuters quoted DFL CEO Christian Seifert as saying. Germany’s top two divisions did not play this weekend after matches were suspended due to the outbreak of the virus and Seifert said any decision on the season would be taken in the week of 30 March.

     

  • 21:15 (IST)

    Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 

    Kerala begins thermal screening of passengers in trains, railway stations

    In the backdrop of the coronavirus spread, authorities have commenced thermal screening of passengers in trains passing through the state and at major railway stations, including this capital city and Ernakulam, PTI quoted official sources as saying. Officials of the Railways and state health department, including doctors, were part of the team engaged in the thermal screening, they said.
         

    The Southern Railway also launched a massive awareness campaign to fight further spread of coronavirus, which has infected 24 people in the state. A host of preventive measures had also been put in place by the railways. Among other measures, disinfectants are being sprayed on the exterior and interiors of all the coaches/EMUs/MEMUs of the primary maintenance trains of the Southern Railway.
       

    Audio announcement and videos are played on regular basis to create awareness about precautionary measures against COVID-19.


     

  • 21:04 (IST)

    Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 

    Narendra Modi to participate in Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's centenary celebrations through video conference

     
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Bangladesh tomorrow through video conference, reports ANI. His trip to the neighbouring country was cancelled amid coronavirus pandemic.

  • 20:49 (IST)

    Coronavirus outbreak Latest Updates

    IMF calls for coordinated action to provide stability to global economy

    The International Monetary Fund called for increased coordinated action to boost confidence and provide stability to the global economy, amidst fast spread of coronavirus that has killed over 6,500 people worldwide and resulted in lockdown-like situations in several countries.
     
    "Many governments have already taken significant steps, with major measures being announced on a daily basis - including yesterday's bold, coordinated moves on monetary policy," International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a blog post.  "But clearly, even more needs to be done. As the virus spreads, increased coordinated action will be key to boosting confidence and providing stability to the global economy," she wrote.
     
    Asserting that the case for a coordinated and synchronized global fiscal stimulus is becoming stronger by the hour, she said that during the Global Financial Crisis, for example, fiscal stimulus by the G-20 amounted to about 2 per cent of GDP, or over USD 900 billion in today's money, in 2009 alone. "So, there is a lot more work to do," she said and called for additional fiscal stimulus will be necessary to prevent long-lasting economic damage.
     
    "Fiscal measures already announced are being deployed on a range of policies that immediately prioritize health spending and those in need. We know that comprehensive containment measures - combined with early monitoring - will slow the rate of infection and the spread of the virus," she said. Governments should continue and expand these efforts to reach the most-affected people and businesses - with policies including increased paid sick leave and targeted tax relief, she added.
     
    In advanced economies, she said, central banks should continue to support demand and boost confidence by easing financial conditions and ensuring the flow of credit to the real economy. For example, the US Federal Reserve just announced further interest rate cuts, asset purchases, forward guidance and a drop in reserve requirements.

     

  • 20:42 (IST)

    Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 

    Section 144 imposed in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal

    The administration has imposed Section 144 in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district  to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, reports PTI. District Magistrate Shafqat Iqbal imposed the ban on the assembly of four or more people in any public place and it will remain in place till March-end, according to an order.

  • 20:40 (IST)

    Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 

    Retail shops closed in Pune for three days

    According to the Indian Express an umbrella body of retail shop owners in Pune has decided to shut all retail outlets for three days. Suryakant Pathak, head of the umbrella body said that all shops would stay shut except those selling essential commodities like food grains, milk, eggs and fresh vegetables .

  • 20:32 (IST)

    Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 

    Jharkhand bans visitors at state Assembly, Maharashtra at Mantralaya

     
    Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren said that the Assembly has taken a decision to ban visitors, but the House has not decided about adjournment in
    view of coronavirus outbreak in the country.  If necessary, a decision would be taken on the adjournment of the Budget session, which is scheduled till
    28 March, Soren told a press conference. In Maharshtra, too, restrictions have been imposed on entry of people into the Mantralaya, state secratariat building in Mumbai, said health minister Rajesh Tope. The Maharashtra Raj Bhavan tour for citizens has also been suspended till 31 March.
    PTI

  • 20:25 (IST)

    Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 

    All ASI-protected monuments, central museums shut till 31 March

    All the national monuments and museums under Archaeological Survey of India will remain closed till 31 March, ANI quoted Tourism minister Prahlad Patel as saying.

  • 20:05 (IST)

    Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 

    Tamil Nadu closes educational institutes, theatres till 31 March

    ANI quoted a statement by the Tamil Nadu government as saying, "All educational institutions, theatres, malls, gyms, amusement parks, swimming pools to remain closed till 31 March. No permission for rallies, public meetings, summer camps, conferences, exhibitions, cultural or sporting events till 31 March. Sports arenas, bars, clubs and other recreational facilities to remain closed till 31 March. Resorts shouldn't take booking till 31 March. People are advised to avoid travelling to other states for 15 days."

  • 20:00 (IST)

    Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 

    US returnee tests positive for virus, cases touch 8 in Karnataka

    A 32-year-old man, who returned from the US via London earlier this month, has tested positive for coronavirus making it the eighth case in Karnataka, the health department said on Monday.

    He was on home quarantine, and is now admitted to an isolation facility.

    "One positive case was confirmed today (Monday).The total number of cases in the state is eight, including one death...He had returned from the US via London on March 8 by the same flight as patient number-4 who tested positive," a statement said.

    PTI

  • 19:48 (IST)

    Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 

    Movie productions stalled, releases postponed

    Filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions announced that they have suspended all administrative and production work in view of the coronavirus spread.   In a brief statement posted on the banner's official Twitter account, the company said they had decided to take this step to "minimise the risk of exposure". Various events, award functions, interviews, shooting schedules stand postponed in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Streaming giant Netflix will also have to disrupt schedules of series, movies like Straner Things 4, Lucifer,etc. Meanwhile the release dates of Sooryavanshi, Sir, etc  have also been postponed.

    Read the full list of postponed releases and events here

  • 19:31 (IST)

    Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 

    53 evacuees from Iran quarantined at Jaisalmer, says health ministry

     
     "Fourth batch of 53 evacuaees from Iran have arrived today and are being quarantined at the Army facility in Jaisalmer. All are reported to be asymptomatic as present and are in quarantine as per protocol," ANI quoted Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union health ministry as saying.

  • 19:27 (IST)

    Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 

    5,200 who came in contact with positive cases kept under surveillance, says health ministry

    During a press briefing, a health ministry official said that four  new cases COVID19 – 1 each from Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Kerala have been reported. There are now a total of 114 confirmed cases in India , including 10 discharged, 3 cured and 2 reported deaths, he said. Contact tracing activity of these positive cases has led to identification of more than 5,200 contacts, who are kept under surveillance, he added.

  • 19:18 (IST)

    Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 

    Govt recommends closure of educational institutions

    Important measures of social distancing including closing of all educational institutions, swimming pools, malls, allowing employees to work from home,less use of public transport till 31 March, ANI quoted health ministry officials as saying.

    The ministry also said it encourages private sector organizations/employers to allow employees to work from home wherever feasible. Meetings, as far as feasible, shall be done through video conferences. Minimize or reschedule meetings involving large number of people unless necessary.

  • 19:01 (IST)

    Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 

    Social distancing measures to be in force till 31 March

    After Group of Ministers meeting, the governemnt has proposed that social distancing measures shall  be in force till 31 March. The health ministry advised that non-essential travel should be avoided; Buses, trains and aeroplanes to maximize social distancing in public transport besides ensuring regular and proper disinfection of surfaces.

  • 18:55 (IST)

    Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 

    Health Ministry issues new travel advisory

    The Health ministry through an updated travel advisory tightened restrictions from high risk areas. It has banned the entry of passengers from member countries of the European Union, the  European Free Trade Association, Turkey and United Kingdom into the country with effect from 18 March. Further, the compulsory quarantine for a minimum period of 14 days has been extended to passengers coming from/transiting through UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait with effect from 1200 GMT on 18 March  at the port of first departure.

  • 18:46 (IST)

    Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 

    University exams in Maharshtra postponed till 31 March

    In a statement, the Maharashtra government urged people to send their complaints or requests through e-mails rather than visiting government offices for redressal of grievances. The district administration has been told to take a call on the requests in these e-mails within seven days, it said. In another development, Maharashtra minister Aaditya​ Thackeray announced that universities in the state have decided to postpone exams till 31 March.
     
    "After risk assessments, the Higher and Technical (Education) Ministry has decided to postpone all university exams, in its jurisdiction, to a date later than 31st March, 2020 (sic). All educational institutes must therefore observe a complete temporary closure till further notice," he said.

  • 18:39 (IST)

    Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 

    People undergoing home quarantine in Maharashra to be stamped

     
    People undergoing home quarantine for suspected exposure to the novel coronavirus will be stamped on the left hand, PTI quoted the Maharashtra government as saying.  As per protocol, people arriving from coronavirus- affected regions are being put under home quarantine as a precautionary measure while their samples are sent for tests.
     

  • 18:31 (IST)

    Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 

    Malls, gyms, coaching centres closed in Chandigarh till 31 March

    The Chandigarh administration on Monday ordered shutting down of all malls, gyms, coaching centres, night clubs, pools and banned all social, cultural, political and religious gatherings till 31 March amid the coronavirus outbreak. Advisor to the Chandigarh administrator, Manoj Parida said all social, cultural, sports, political, religious, academic and family mass gatherings of 100 or more people are banned till 31 March . Besides, all cinema halls, gyms, night clubs, pubs, swimming pools, coaching centres, spa centres, video gaming centres and shopping malls except groceries and medicine shops in malls will remain closed till 31 March, Parida said.
     
    "The orders have come into force with immediate effect," he said. The schools and other educational institutions were closed in Chandigarh on Friday last. So far no positive case of coronavirus has been reported in Chandigarh and its satellite towns of Panchkula and Mohali.

     

     

  • 18:23 (IST)

    Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 

    Case registered against 79 who gathered at Cochin airport 

    Earlier in the day, a case was registered against 75 unknown persons and 4 others who gathered at the Cochin International airport on Sunday night for welcoming a reality show contestant, reports ANI. The charges were invoked for violating the ban on gathering issued by the airport authority in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic.

    Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) had banned gatherings at both terminals of the airport but hundreds of people gathered last night, around 9 pm to welcome Rajith, the reality show contestant.  They also raised slogans.

  • 18:08 (IST)

    Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 

    Jharkhand closes educational institutions till 14 April

    Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren announced closure of all educational institutions in the state till 14 April as a precautionary measure  and said a fund of Rs200 crore has been set aside for combating the disease. Informing the Jharkhand Assembly about this, Soren said the shutdown will be applicable on government as well as private educational institutions, besides coaching centres and hostels, starting 17 March. students from the poor family background will be allowed to stay in hostels with the government looking after them.

    The state has not reported any positive case of the virus so far, but it has taken preventive steps against the viral disease. The Budget Session of the Assembly will continue till its scheduled end on 28 March. The chief minister further told the house that the government will not hold any conferences till 14 April and also all zoos, museums and parks will be closed till then. Rs 200 crore has been earmarked towards expenditure in connection with the tests and setting up of other apparatus to deal with any situation.

  • 18:02 (IST)

    Coronavirus in Pakistan Latest Updates 

    Number of COVID19 cases in Pakistan crosses 100

    The number of positive coronavirus cases in Pakistan has risen to 105, with 11 new cases recorded in Karachi, reports IndiaToday.

     

  • 17:58 (IST)

    Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 

    MEA opens coronavirus helplines

    The Ministry of External Affairs has opened 24x7 helpline numbers linked to a dedicated COVID19 control center, announced MEA spokersperosn Raveesh Kumar. 

  • 17:47 (IST)

    Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 

    Number of cases in Maharshtra reaches 39

    The number of confirmed COVID19 cases in Maharashtra has reached 39, The Mumbai Mirror quoted health minister Rajesh Tope as saying.While Pimpri Chinchwad has nine cases, seven are from Pune, six in Mumbai, Nagpur has four, Yavatmal has three, three each in Kalyan and Navi Mumbai, and one each in Raigad, Thane, Ahmednagar and Aurangabad.

  • 17:35 (IST)

    Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 

    Ajanta Ellora caves in Maharashtra's Aurangabad closed for tourists

    Several historical sites, including the world famous Ajanta and Ellora Caves, in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra will be shut from Thursday till
    7 April as a precautionary move PTI quoted Collector Uday Choudhari as saying.

    The other sites that have been put under lockdown are the Bibi-ka-Maqbara, Aurangabad Caves, Daulatabad (Devgiri) Fort, all of which attract robust tourist footfalls, including foreign nationals.

  • 17:31 (IST)

    Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 

    West Bengal civic polls deferred

    The civic body polls in West Bengal have been deferred in light of the coronavirus outbreak, ANI quoted Sourav Das, West Bengal Election Commissioner as saying.

     

  • 17:26 (IST)

    Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 

    Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple to remain shut

    The Siddhivinayak Temple, one of the most visited shrines in Mumbai, will remain closed for devotees till further notice in view of the coronavirus outbreak in Maharashtra, reports PTI. The Tuljabhavani Temple, another popular shrine located in Osmanabad district, will remain shut for devotees from March 17 to 31, the news agency  quoted an official as saying.

    Maharashtra has till now reported 37 positive cases of the novel coronavirus.

  • 17:14 (IST)

    Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 

    Cinema halls shut in West Bengal, closure of educational institutions extended till 15 April

     
    West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee asks cinema halls to be shut till March 30, when the situation will be reviewed again, reports PTI. The chief minister also extended the closure of all educational institutions till 15 April.

  • 17:05 (IST)

    Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 

    Harsh Vardhan chairs seventh GoM meeting

    Union health minister chaired the seventh meeting of the Group of Ministers, which was also attended by colleagues S Jaishankar,  Hardeep Puri, Nityanand Rai, Ashwini Choube. The minister said that important decisions for containing the COVID19 were taken during the meeting.

  • 16:59 (IST)

    Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 

    Maharashtra CM holds review meeting

    Maharashtra chife minister Uddhav Thackeray and health minister Rajesh Tope, along with state chief secretary of the state, held a review meeting at the chief minister's official residence, reports Times of India. After the meeting, Tope announced that schools, colleges in rural Maharashtra will also remain closed till March end due to the coronavirus pandemic, reports PTI.

  • 16:49 (IST)

    Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 

    Confirmed cases rise to 114, says health ministry

    The number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 114 with one new case each in Ladakh, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, and Kerala, PTI quoted Health Ministry officials as saying. The number includes 13 people who have been discharged after they recovered and two fatalities, they said.

  • 16:38 (IST)

    Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 

    Second round of pandemic could impact growth, says RBI governor

    "Second round of effects of the pandemic could operate through a slowdown in the domestic economic growth. As a result of synchronised slowdown in global growth, the growth momentum in India would also be impacted somewhat," ANI quoted the RBI governor. as saying. He said that the RBI has several instruments at its disposal to combat such a situation. 

  • 16:31 (IST)

    Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 

    Expect impact on sectors exposed to China: RBI governor

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das observed that India is not immune to coronavirus pandemic as more than 100 cases have been reported in the country. He said that COVID19 could impact India directly through trade channels, in which exposure to China is relatively high.

  • 16:26 (IST)

    Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 

    RBI presser begins
     

    RBI governor Shaktikanta Das addresses the media regarding the impact of the coronavirus impact in India. He terms the the COVID 19 pandemic as a human tragedy and point to the intense volatility in financial markets and tightening of liquidity worldwide.

  • 16:21 (IST)

    Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 

    Pune cops file case for spread of false info

    An unidentified person was booked on Monday by the Pune Police under various sections of the IPC​ and the Disaster Management Act for allegedly spreading false information regarding novel coronavirus infection, reports PTI. Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad township have reported 16 cases as on Sunday, the highest in Maharashtra.

    The unidentified person had sent messages to Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar claiming that a person tested positive for COVID-19 is staying in a hotel in Koregaon Park area of the city. "Upon verifying the claims, no such patient was found at the hotel," said a police officer. Subsequently, a case was registered under sections 182 (false information) and 188 (disobedience to the order duly promulgated by public servant of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)
    and under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, he said.

  • 16:13 (IST)

    Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 

    Tripura shuts school, college cinema halls till March 31

    All schools, colleges, universities, cinema halls, swimming pools, gymnasiums  in Tripura will remain closed with effect from 17 March to 31 March, reports ANI. However, the board examinations will continue.

  • 16:06 (IST)

    Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates 

    25 doctors among 75 SCTIMST employees placed under isolation

     At least 25 doctors are among 75 employees of a premier health insitute in Thiruvananthapuram who have been kept under isolation in the wake of a Spain returned doctor testing positive for coronavirus. Though there is no shut down, only emergency surgeries are being held at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology institute, sources told PTI. The Radiology department has been disinfected according to state protocol. Their family members have been asked to continue in home isolation. The doctor, who returned from Spain on 1 March, came to the hospital the next day wearing gloves and a mask.

     

     

  • 15:54 (IST)

    Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 

    Man admitted to Kolkata hospital with coronavirus-like symptoms

     A 19-year-old man, who returned from Thailand on Monday, was admitted to the isolation ward of a government hospital here with novel coronavirus-like symptoms, PTI quoted  a senior official of the state health department as saying.
     
    With this, the total number of patients admitted at the isolation ward of the Beliaghata ID and BG Hospital, rose to 12, he said. The man exhibited coronavirus-like symptoms during thermal scanning at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on Monday. Swabs of all those admitted at the isolation ward of
    the hospital have been collected and sent for examination, he said.

  • 15:46 (IST)

    Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 

    RBI governor to hold press conference at 4 pm

    The Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das is holding a press conference at 4 pmas market mayhem continues due to concerns coronavirus pandemic. There are speculations that Das may announce a rate cut. If it happens, this will be the first inter-meeting rate reduction since the monetary policy committee was instituted in February 2016.

    The hurried presser comes amid widespread call for a rate cut following similar steps by the world's leading central banks. The US Federal Reserve has cut the policy rates to near-zero levels in a span of 10 days.

  • 14:58 (IST)

    Coronavirus in Germany Latest Updates 

    Germany partially shuts borders with Austria, France, Switzerland

    Germany on Monday became the latest country in Europe to restrict movement across its borders with with Austria, France and Switzerland in a push to contain the fast-spreading coronavirus.

    Without citing a source, Focus Online and newspaper Bild reported that German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her interior minister had agreed the closures with the state premiers involved and that they would take place from 8 am local time (07.00 GMT) on Monday.

    Goods would continue to flow between the countries and commuters could also still cross the borders, it said.

  • 14:45 (IST)

    Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 

    Pakistan, Bangladesh boards postpone ODI series, Karachi Test

    The Pakistan and Bangladesh cricket boards on Monday decided to postpone the upcoming One-Day International and Test in Karachi indefinitely amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has derailed sporting calendars globally.

    Bangladesh were due to arrive in Karachi on 29 March to play an ODI on 1 April and the second ICC World Test Championship Test from 9-5 April.

    "The two boards will now work together to identify a future opportunity to complete the ICC World Test Championship commitment," the PCB said in a statement.

    The first Test of the series was played in Rawalpindi from 7-10 February, which Pakistan won by an innings and 44 runs.

According to the Union health ministry, Kerala has reported 19 positive cases, Maharashtra 14, Uttar Pradesh 11, Delhi seven, Karnataka six, Ladakh three, Jammu and Kashmir two, and Rajasthan, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab one case each. The total number of 84 confirmed cases also includes 17 foreigners — 16 Italian tourists and a Canadian, it said. Of them, seven persons who tested positive including five from Uttar Pradesh and one each from Rajasthan and Delhi have been discharged after treatment, a senior health ministry official said.

However, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday pegged the number of positive cases in the state at 26, with four new cases reported in Mumbai and its adjoining areas and two in Yavatmal district.

A 71-year-old man, who had returned from Saudi Arabia and was suspected to have coronavirus infection, died during treatment in Buldhana district on Saturday afternoon. He was suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure. Minister Tope said it was not yet confirmed if the deceased was infected by the coronavirus.

Of the new patients confirmed in Mumbai, one is a resident of the city while others are from Kamothe, Vashi and Kalyan, all peripheral towns. All are admitted to Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai and their condition is stable, PTI quoted Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) deputy director, health, Daksha Shah  as saying.

Earlier in the day, two persons who had recently returned from Dubai were confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus in Maharashtra's Yavatmal city.

Thus, so far across the state, ten coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Pune, eight in Mumbai, four in Nagpur, two in Yavatmal and one each in Thane and Ahmednagar, taking the total to 26 — the highest number of confirmed cases reported from any state. Sixteen of the confirmed Covid-19 patients had returned from Dubai, four from USA, one each from France and the Phillipines while four had no foreign travel history but had come in contact with other infected persons, the health minister said.

In Rajasthan, a 24-year-old man who had recently returned from Spain tested positive for coronavirus in Jaipur, taking the number of confirmed cases in the western state to four, including an Italian couple.

"The 24-year-old male who returned from Spain on 14 March has tested positive today. He flew to Delhi from Madrid and then from Delhi to Jaipur in an Air India flight," PTI quoted Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Rohit Kumar Singh as saying.

"We are getting the manifest of both the flights and have started extensive local contact tracing," he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded its seventh case, with the son of the woman who passed away on Friday, testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the health department of the city government said. The 46-year-old man, a resident of Rajasthan, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and was kept in isolation at the Safdarjung hospital after being quarantined at an Army camp in Manesar, it said, adding that he was an evacuee from Italy.

Some states close schools, colleges, ban public gatherings

In light of the spread of the disease, several states ordered closure of schools, colleges, public institutions and cinema halls. The Jammu and Kashmir administration issued prohibitory orders in Kishtwar and Ramban districts, restricting assembly of more than five persons at any public place. The Goa government also announced closure of casinos, swimming pools and pubs from Sunday midnight. The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) suspended all classes, including sessional tests, till 22 March as a precautionary measure. All conferences, workshops, educational tours and sports programmes have also been postponed till 31 March, though examinations of the university and schools will be held according to schedule.

The Punjab government ordered a shutdown of cinema halls and banned public gatherings including cultural events till further notice to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Maharashtra government ordered all educational institutions in urban areas to remain close till 31 March. The state health minister also said that examinations of classes one to nine will be postponed if they are being held currently, only the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will take place as per the schedule. In the evening, Tope also announced closure of shopping malls across the state till month-end. Grocery stores which sell commodities of daily need will remain open, he said.

West Bengal sealed its border with Bhutan, restricting movement of goods and travellers. The move came after Bhutan issued a notification to the administration of neighbouring Alipurduar district informing it about a halt in tourist and business activities in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Four journalists of two news channels have been home quarantined in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, after they came in contact with relatives of the recently deceased coronavirus victim, Karnataka medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

Centre declares notified disaster, makes provisions for SDRF funds

The Centre, too, initiated a host of measures aimed at fighting the virus. Special Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Sanjeeva Kumar, said more than 4,000 people who had come in contact with those testing positive have been identified through contact tracing and are under surveillance. He further said that there have been cases of people not willing to be quarantined despite coming in contact with people testing positive.

He informed that a Mahan Air flight bringing back Indian passengers from Iran will land in Mumbai on Saturday midnight. A special Air India flight is also being sent to Milan in Italy on Saturday to bring back Indian students, he added.

Kumar said all essential facilities like community surveillance, quarantine, isolation wards, trained manpower, rapid response teams are being strengthened further in all states and Union Territories.

The government informed that 12,29,363 passengers have been screened from 11,406 flights at the 30 designated airports. In addition, instructions to enforce quarantine for all incoming passengers as per the guidelines are being implemented, Kumar stated.

The home ministry declared the outbreak as a "notified disaster" and said funds earmarked under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) can be utilised for procurement of essential equipment and measures taken to quarantine people. It issued a two-page directive to all states specifying "list of items and norms of assistance for containment of COVID-19 virus in India, eligible from SDRF".

According to the directive, SDRF funds will also be used to pay for additional testing centres and the cost of protective equipment for police, healthcare and municipal authorities, as well as that of thermal scanners and other necessary equipment for government hospitals, reported NDTV.

India suspended most land border crossing points with Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Myanmar from 15 March midnight and with Pakistan indefinitely from 16 March midnight, the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

The government also postponed the Padma Award ceremonies scheduled for 26 March and 3 April, a Home Ministry official said.

The last rites of the woman who died in New Delhi were performed at the CNG crematorium at Nigambodh ghat under supervision of medical authorities. Doctors from the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital in Delhi and from MCD oversaw the funeral after the crematorium staff reached out to the authorities seeking directives on ensuring that the infection didn't spread from the body. The health ministry said it has begun working on framing guidelines for handling the bodies of those who die of the disease.

Though it is unlikely that coronavirus infection could spread from handling of a body, the guidelines are being drafted to dispel any misconception and raise awareness regarding spread of the disease from a deceased, a health ministry official said.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at an event in Hyderabad said domestic passenger traffic was down by 10 to 15 percent owing to the novel coronavirus.

The US Embassy and Consulates in India cancelled all visa appointments from 16 March in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The RSS suspended a three-day annual meeting of its highest decision-making body scheduled to begin on Saturday in Bengaluru. Infosys evacuated one of its satellite office buildings in Bengaluru after the Karnataka government advised IT and other professionals working in air-conditioned places to work from home for time being, for about a week, to prevent the spread of the virus.

Modi bats for joint SAARC strategy to combat virus

The External Affairs Ministry announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead India at a video conference of all SAARC nations on Sunday at 5 pm to chalk out a joint strategy to fight coronavirus in the region. The prime minister said the coming together of SAARC leaders will lead to effective outcomes and benefit citizens in the fight against coronavirus.

Earlier in the day Modi took to Twitter to share guidelines on home quarantine issued by the health ministry. "Some important information here. Do read," he said while sharing the guidelines. The health ministry said home quarantine is meant "to protect you and your loved ones".

Suspected patients flea hospitals

In Kerala, an American couple who allegedly gave the slip to police after being admitted to a coronavirus isolation ward following complaints of fever and cough, was traced to Kochi airport and placed under observation.

They had come to Kochi from London via Doha on 9 March, attended a Kathakali show in the port city, went for a houseboat ride the next day at Alapzuha, stayed at a Fort Kochi resort, before going to Varkala near Thiruvananthapuram and returned to Alapuzha, police said.

In Maharashtra, four persons, who were kept in an isolation ward at a government-run hospital in Nagpur for suspected coronavirus infection, returned home even as the hospital staff requested them against doing so as their test results were awaited. They, however, returned later and the tests were also negative for coronavirus.

After Italy, Spain to initiate lockdown

According to news agency AFP, the number of novel coronavirus cases across the world crossed  1,50,0 00on Saturday, with over 5,700 deaths.

Health authorities in Spain said that coronavirus infections have reached 5,753 people, half of them in capital Madrid, representing a national increase of over 1,500 in 24 hours. AP reported that the Spain government had decided to impose a lockdown similar to that of Italy's. The report said the government is set to announce that it is placing tight restrictions on movements and closing restaurants and other establishments.

According to a draft of the government order, people will only be allowed to leave their homes to buy food and medicine, commute to work, go to medical centers and banks, or take trips related to the care for the young and the elderly. Those limitations will take hold at Monday at 8:00 a.m.

Meanwhile in the US, President Donald Trump announced that the United States will broaden its European travel ban, adding the United Kingdom and Ireland to its list, and was considering imposing restrictions on travel within the US to areas hit hard by the coronavirus spread.

The move came hours after the House approved legislation to provide direct relief to Americans suffering physically, financially and emotionally from the coronavirus pandemic. That followed Trump's declaration of a national emergency, freeing up money and resources to fight it, and threw his support behind the congressional aid package.

With inputs from agencies

