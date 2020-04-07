Coronavirus Outbreak: Google is using location data to show COVID-19 mobility reports
To make people aware of the number of Coronavirus-affected cases in different parts of the world, Microsoft had launched a COVID-19 tracking website. Google has now also released an in-house tool to analyse the spread of Coronavirus. The "COVID-19 Community Mobility Report" aims to show what exactly has changed since people have started working from home and restricted them to their houses.
The report shows data based on an increase or decrease in the movement of people to places like pharmacies, grocery stores, parks, transit stations and so on.
The report also reveals data country-wise. In India, per the report, there is a decrease of 71 percent of mobility in retail and recreation places, a 65 percent decrease at pharmacies and grocery stores, a 71 percent decrease in public transports, a 47 percent decrease in workplaces and so on.
All you need to do is go on this link and type name of your country, if it is already rolled out in your country, it will show you a detailed report on the same.
This analysis is rolled out for 131 countries at the moment and Google has announced that it will come out in other countries as well. Google has ensured that no personally identifiable information – like an individual's location, contacts or movement – is revealed at any point.
Updated Date: Apr 07, 2020 13:50:58 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, COVID-19, COVID-19 Community Mobility Report, COVID-19 Outbreak, Google, Google COVID-19 Tracker
Trending
-
World Health Day 2020: Why becoming a nurse is not as easy as you might think
-
Rapid and cheap: These new testing kits could change the course of COVID-19 in India
-
World Bank commits US$1 billion to help India fight COVID-19
-
Spit attacks seen in India, after Italy, Australia, UK report similar instances
-
Doctor’s Day 2020: Let's celebrate the heroes who made 152,314 recoveries possible so far
-
No community transmission of COVID-19 yet. Here's what stage 3 would mean for India
Most Popular
-
Anti-parasitic drug can kill the growth of coronavirus in cells within 48 hours finds new study
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Centre suspends two Delhi govt officers, issues show-cause notice to two others over 'dereliction of duty'
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Telangana reports 62 new cases, total rises to 283; Harsh Vardhan declares AIIMS-Jhajjar as dedicated COVID-19 hospital
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Social distancing not enough, comprehensive approach required, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Telangana govt to cut salaries of employees due to COVID-19 crisis; fees of CM, state cabinet, MLAs to be reduced by 75%
-
Coronavirus Outbreak updates: Confirmed cases in India at 3113, says ICMR; Rajasthan registers 25 new cases