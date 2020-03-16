tech2 News Staff

While Google confirmed that it is still working on a tool to track COVID-19, Microsoft has officially launched a tracking website that reveals all the details about the number of people affected by the coronavirus outbreak globally. This includes the number of total confirmed cases, active cases, recovered cases and fatal cases. All this is mentioned in detail, countrywise.

Currently, the website shows, 110 confirmed cases, 2 fatal cases, 95 active cases and 13 recovered cases in India. It also shows the relevant and latest coronavirus related news.

(Also read: Coronavirus Outbreak: State, Union territories helplines, WhatsApp chatbot and tracking the virus)

“We are fully aligned and continue to work with the US Government to contain the spread of COVID-19, inform citizens, and protect the health of our communities. (1/6) https://t.co/eI1uXra6AB — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) March 15, 2020

As per a report by ZDNet, Michael Schechter, General Manager for Bing Growth and Distribution, Microsoft has said that since people are working from home these days due to the coronavirus outbreak, Microsoft has built up a web portal to track COVID-19 infections worldwide.

In addition to this, the report reveals that the data available on the website is taken from sources like World Health Organization (WHO), the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

According to a report by Reuters, in addition to the number of affected people globally, Google's COVID-19 tool will also include information about coronavirus symptoms, risk factors and testing.

