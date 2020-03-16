Monday, March 16, 2020Back to
Microsoft launches COVID-19 tracking website that shows the number of people affected worldwide

Google is also working on a COVID-19 tracking tool that will also give info about symptoms, risk factors and testing.


tech2 News StaffMar 16, 2020 16:40:56 IST

While Google confirmed that it is still working on a tool to track COVID-19, Microsoft has officially launched a tracking website that reveals all the details about the number of people affected by the coronavirus outbreak globally. This includes the number of total confirmed cases, active cases, recovered cases and fatal cases. All this is mentioned in detail, countrywise.

Currently, the website shows, 110 confirmed cases, 2 fatal cases, 95 active cases and 13 recovered cases in India. It also shows the relevant and latest coronavirus related news.

(Also read: Coronavirus Outbreak: State, Union territories helplines, WhatsApp chatbot and tracking the virus)

Microsoft launches COVID-19 tracking website that shows the number of people affected worldwide

As of now, the website shows 110 confirmed cases in India. Image: Reuters

As per a report by ZDNet, Michael Schechter, General Manager for Bing Growth and Distribution, Microsoft has said that since people are working from home these days due to the coronavirus outbreak, Microsoft has built up a web portal to track COVID-19 infections worldwide.

microsoft website

Microsoft COVID-19 tracking web portal.

In addition to this, the report reveals that the data available on the website is taken from sources like World Health Organization (WHO), the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

According to a report by Reuters, in addition to the number of affected people globally, Google's COVID-19 tool will also include information about coronavirus symptoms, risk factors and testing.

