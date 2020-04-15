Coronavirus Outbreak: Farah Khan Ali reveals her in-house staff tested positive, family members undergo tests
Jewelery designer Farah Khan Ali has revealed that a member of her in-house staff has been tested positive for the coronavirus.
(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)
In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Farah said the staff member was taken to a hospital post his COVID-19 diagnosis.
"COVID news spreads faster than the virus. An in-house staff of mine tested positive today and so am moving him to a facility. Have all tested all at home today as well and are going to be quarantined. Be safe yet strong. This too shall pass," she tweeted.
Covid news spreads faster than the virus. An in-house staff of mine tested positive today and so am moving him to a facility. Have all tested all at home today as well and are going to be quarantined. Be safe yet strong. This too shall pass.
— Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 14, 2020
In a later post, Farah, who is the daughter of Bollywood veteran Sanjay Khan, praised the local municipal body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the team of doctors for the way they dealt with the patient. "Have to say the @mybmc and their docs in Mumbai is amazing with dealing with COVID patients. The way they handled the situation and picked up my staff and took him to a facility was swift and timely. They showed kindness & humanity & treated him with dignity," she added.
Have to say the @mybmc &their docs in Mumbai is amazing with dealing with Covid patients. The way they handled the situation & picked up my staff and took him to a facility was swift & timely. They showed kindness & humanity & treated him with dignity. Way to go @AUThackeray — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 14, 2020
Singer Kanika Kapoor was the first Bollywood personality to test positive for COVID-19. Recently, Bollywood producer Karim Morani's daughters, Shaza and Zoa, were discharged from the hospital after testing negative for coronavirus.
Karim, who had also tested positive for COVID-19, is still under medical care.
Updated Date: Apr 15, 2020 15:35:00 IST
