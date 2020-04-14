Coronavirus Outbreak: Producer Karim Morani tests positive for second time, days after daughters get discharged
Film producer Karim Morani has tested positive for coronavirus for the second time despite showing no symptoms, reports News18. He first tested positive for the virus on 8 April.
According to India Today, Karim, who is over 60 years of age, has had health complications in the past. The Chennai Express producer has survived two heart attacks, and also had a bypass surgery in the past.
His daughters, Zoa and Shaza, who had also contracted coronavirus, were released from the hospital on Monday after testing negative twice. Karim is still quarantined, and receiving treatment in Mumbai.
While Shaza had returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March, Zoa had come back from Rajasthan around mid-March. Both were quarantined, and kept under medication in separate hospitals from 7 April.
View this post on Instagram
Written by A Covid-19 Positive but also a Faith Positive Patient, my sister @shazamorani Repost @shazamorani ・・・ So happy to be home. I wrote a letter to @theitihaascompany while I was hospitalised. It’s long so please bear with me It felt so good. Can’t wait to read the book with everyone’s experiences. #WriteToRemember and email yours to theitihaascompany@gmail.com
A post shared by Zoa (@zoamorani) on
Zoa, in a recent live session with Varun Dhawan, spoke about her experience in the hospital. “Ever since I came to the hospital, I have definitely felt 40 times better. My breathlessness stopped on the second day. I could feel a little congestion, and a little fever, but it’s so much better than (what) I was feeling at home,” she said.
"I am extremely grateful to the doctors, nurses and hospital staff who took care of my health and my spirits everyday. You will be in my prayers forever. No words can describe how does it feel to be home. I'm so grateful, God is great," Zoa told Press Trust of India upon her release from the hospital. "Please stay safe and follow all the rules as a lot of people out there are putting their life at risk to protect us! Lets help them," she added.
Both the sisters are under home quarantine as a precautionary measure.
Updated Date: Apr 14, 2020 14:41:11 IST
Tags : Bollywood, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Karim Morani, Shaza Morani
