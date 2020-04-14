You are here:
Coronavirus Outbreak: BMC to hire private doctors for treating patients in isolation, quarantine facilities in Mumbai

Press Trust of India Apr 14, 2020 18:49 PM IST

Mumbai: In view of the rising number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the city civic body has decided to hire private doctors and nurses to treat patients at various isolation and quarantine facilities.

Representational image. AP

It will also hire paramedical staff, ward boys and other health staff after due verification of their educational qualification, as per a directive issued on Tuesday by Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi.

He has empowered assistant municipal commissioners, chief medical superintendent, executive health officer and deputy municipal commissioners to hire the medical staff.

According to the directive, doctors will be paid a monthly remuneration of Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh, depending on their qualification, for eight-hour duty everyday.

Besides, nurses and lab technicians will be paid Rs 30,000 per month, while the ward boys and other labour staff will be paid Rs 20,000 remuneration for eight hours duty.

There have been over 1,550 coronavirus cases and 100 deaths due to the disease in Mumbai so far.

Updated Date: Apr 14, 2020 18:49:55 IST

